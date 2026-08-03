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73 episodes
- The topic of this episode is, “How can the average American influence a member of Congress?”
A lot of Americans feel no connection to the US Congress. If you asked them, they probably could not name their members in the House of Representatives and their Senators. And few voters have had a conversation with their legislators, or have tried to persuade them by sending a letter or email to their legislators.
I am not picking on the average voter. I can tell you that before I started writing a doctoral dissertation on Congress in my late 20s, I had never been in contact with a representative or Senator. It simply had not occurred to me, nor did I believe that if I asked these people in suits who were hundreds of miles away from me, they would help me.
What was lost on me and is lost on so many other Americans is this basic truth: if you don’t tell Congress what you want, then how can you expect it to do what you want? Voting for candidates who support policies you prefer is important, but it's not enough. You need to communicate to your legislators to remind them of what you want and to let them know that your vote in the next election is not to be taken for granted.
So how can the average American get his voice heard on Capitol Hill? Here to help me answer this question is Brad Fitch, the author of the book, The Citizen’s Handbook for Influencing Elected Officials (Sunwater, 2025). Brad knows an awful lot about Capitol Hill—he has been there for 40 years and previously served as the CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation and a congressional staffer.
Read the full transcript of the episode here.
Who Were the House Appropriations Committee Surveys and Investigations Staff and What Did They Do? (with Matthew Dull)07/06/2026 | 36 mins.The topic of this episode is, “Who were the House Appropriations Committee Surveys and Investigations Staff and what did they do?”
More than a decade ago, a friend and longtime veteran of Capitol Hill informed me that he had received a contract to work for the House Appropriations Committee Surveys and Investigations staff. I had no idea who these folks were, despite all the years I had spent working for Congress. When I asked him for details, he explained to me that he really couldn't share much about who they were and what he was doing. I thought that was odd, but I didn't cry and I let it go. I remember thinking it was something that I should look into, but I had more pressing research and life responsibilities, and I never conducted that research.
As fate would have it, a couple of years ago, I ran into Professor Matthew Dull at an academic conference. He is a tenured professor at the Center for Public Administration & Policy at Virginia Tech University.
To my wonder and delight, he informed me that he had written a lengthy paper on the history of the House Appropriations Committee Surveys and Investigation staff. We talked about what he learned about this mysterious corps of congressional staff, and I was riveted. I promised myself that I would not only read that paper but that I'd bring him on the Understanding Congress podcast, and finally, I'm making good on that.
So Professor Matthew Dull is with me today to tell what he has learned.
Read the full transcript here.
Read the archival documents here.
Does the Congressional Baseball Game Increase Collaboration in Congress? (with SoRelle Wyckoff Gaynor)06/01/2026 | 24 mins.The topic of this episode is, “Does the Congressional Baseball Game increase collaboration in Congress?”
Each June, members of our national legislature play ball. Democrats and Republicans from the House of Representatives each field a team, practice, and then play a game. The 2026 Congressional Baseball Game is on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:05 pm EDT at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. This tradition goes back to 1909, and the proceeds are contributed to charities.
More than a few Americans have scoffed at this event and groused that elected officials should be inside the Capitol doing their jobs. And sadly, the Congressional Baseball Game has been targeted by political extremists. Environmental activists ran onto the field during the 2024 game in hopes of drawing attention to their cause. They got booed, rightly. And one far left kook shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and four other individuals at a practice for the game.
My guest is SoRelle Wyckoff Gaynor. She is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. She is also a faculty affiliate at the Center for Effective Lawmaking, which produces studies that entail who in Congress gets things done—and who doesn't. SoRelle recently coauthored an article on the Congressional Baseball Game titled “Playing Ball: Collaboration in the U.S. Congress.”
And I would be remiss if I did not mention that Professor Gaynor is the coauthor of Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch (CQ Press) and the author of the forthcoming book, Echo Chambers: How Partisan Communication Took Over Congress (University of Chicago Press).
Read the full transcript here.
- The topic of this episode is, “What’s the status of congressional modernization?"
My guest is Representative Stephanie Bice, who is the chairperson of the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation in the US House of Representatives. She also sits on the Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over a lot of aspects of the legislative branch’s operations.
Rep. Bice is a Republican who has represented Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District since January 2021. She previously served in the Oklahoma state legislature from 2014 to 2020. Prior to that, she worked in business for her family’s technology company and ran her own marketing firm.
This is Rep. Bice’s second time on this podcast. Not long ago, she spoke to us about how the House of Representatives could better prepare new members.
Read the full transcript here.
Does Congress Need a Congressional Capacity and Technology Office? (with Aubrey Wilson)04/06/2026 | 32 mins.The topic of this episode is, “Does Congress need a Congressional Capacity and Technology Office?”
Congress has a reputation for being behind the times when it comes to technology. Legislators often do not understand new technological developments, and the Hill itself has lagged in adopting technology. I recall being employed at a legislative branch support agency, and we were handed Blackberries while the rest of the country was using iPhones and Androids.
So what can be done to help Congress catch up? A solution has been suggested by the POPVOX Foundation, a nonprofit organization that tries to “help democratic institutions keep pace with a rapidly changing world.” It has proposed that Congress create a Congressional Capacity and Technology Office.
Here to talk with me about this idea is Aubrey Wilson, POPVOX's Director of Governmental Innovation and Global Initiatives. Aubrey has been working on congressional reform for a long time. She previously served as Deputy Staff Director for the Committee on House Administration. In this role, she coordinated efforts to make the House work more effectively. Prior to that, Aubrey and I worked together on governance reform at the R Street Institute. Aubrey also edits the Future-Proofing Congress newsletter, which informs Hill staff of “operational improvements and new resources on and off the Hill” that make their jobs easier.
So who better to have discuss this topic?
Read the full transcript here.
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About Understanding Congress
Congress is the least liked and perhaps least understood part of government. But it’s vital to our constitutional government. Congress is the only branch equipped to work through our diverse nation’s disagreements and decide on the law. To better understand the First Branch, join host Kevin Kosar and guests as they explain its infrastructure, culture, procedures, history, and more.Podcast website
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