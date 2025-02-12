Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Oath and The Office
Listen to The Oath and The Office in the App
Listen to The Oath and The Office in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Oath and The Office

Podcast The Oath and The Office
Two Squared Media Productions
Mixing sharp wit and serious political fire, The Oath and The Office is where hard-hitting constitutional analysis meets razor-sharp comedy. Distinguished polit...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer
    Coming soon... The Oath and The Office with Professor Corey Brettschneider and John Fugelsang
    --------  
    0:42

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Oath and The Office

Mixing sharp wit and serious political fire, The Oath and The Office is where hard-hitting constitutional analysis meets razor-sharp comedy. Distinguished political science professor Corey Brettschneider teams up with comedian John Fugelsang to break down the most powerful 35 words in American democracy—the presidential oath of office. Every president swears to “preserve, protect, and defend” the Constitution, but what happens when one openly attacks democracy and the rule of law itself? Each week, Corey and John pull no punches, exposing the latest threats to the rule of law and demanding accountability. Smart, fearless, and wickedly funny—this is the civics lesson you can’t afford to miss.
Podcast website

Listen to The Oath and The Office, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Oath and The Office: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:06:22 PM