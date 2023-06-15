A nonpartisan take on the youngest members of Congress and where they stand on the issues that matter most. Grab a drink, an app, or a friend, and join us.
Bourbon Diplomacy
This is an episode you do not want to miss! Michael and Anna welcome none other than Democratic Congressman Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky to the show. He is the co-chair of the House Bourbon Caucus (yes that's real!) so you better believe we're drinking Maker's Mark in his honor-- and yes we do so at the 10:30AM time of record! Hey, we're dedicated.
But don't let that fool you, the issues we cover couldn't be more important, ranging from sensible gun safety to helping provide free meals in schools to kids in need.
So pull up a glass and hear for yourself why we were so taken by this Congressman's genuine southern charm and clear-eyed thinking towards reaching sensible policy solutions that actually help Americans.
7/17/2023
42:02
The Ying-Yang Gang
Sometimes episodes just naturally find that perfect opposite pairing of subject matter and personality...and this episode of the Happy Hour is NO EXCEPTION. Perpetually unengaged Michael joins newly engaged Anna to discuss a few serious things (like Sweden's new pathway to joining Nato) and a few not so serious things (the World Map depicted in the upcoming movie Barbie). And to be clear, the Barbie movie is super, SUPER serious--just not the geopolitical implications of the crayon map supposedly supporting the controversial One China Policy.
7/11/2023
46:43
The Spat Heard 'Round The Beltway
On this episode of Political Playlist Happy Hour, Michael returns to the newly-minted PR Firm of Goldwyn & Barkett to discuss the latest news including the absolutely wild and hilariously ridiculous Congressional quarrel between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene over... "plagiarizing" their impeachment bill?!?! Yeah, for real.
More importantly, we dive into the Biden State Dinner for India, what that means for the US and why some members of the House boycotted the Prime Minister's address to Congress.
6/23/2023
45:16
Vets Not to Like?
With Michael off galavanting who-knows-where, Anna and Anthony put on their best podcast voices in this week's episode of Political Playlist Happy Hour. We're talking about the new limitations of home insurance which, eek! Then we read some tweets from (and about) our young lawmakers and talk about veterans as they pertain to two very different issues - psychedelics and guns. It's a wild ride today with lots of info so tune, in share, and subscribe!
6/15/2023
34:28
No Nonsense From NorCal
On this episode of Political Playlist Happy Hour, Michael and Anna are joined by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California for a fun, wide-ranging conversation that manages to hit both serious topics like meaningful gun reform, of which the Congressman is a vigilant fighter for, as well as some lighter topics like hallway fist-bumps with Ted Cruz and the dangers of Republicans' performative political games. It's a good one, so pour a glass and come get one bit smarter! Oh and if you don't follow Eric on social media yet, he's worth checking out @ericswalwell on IG and @repswalwell on twitter...let's just say he ain't afraid to throw some shade.
