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263 episodes
- Usually our Thursday episodes shine a light on something interesting or productive coming from a young member of Congress or candidate. Today, it's a different story. Because Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is facing some very serious accusations of abuse against his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their young daughter. What makes this even more complicated, is that Emily Moreno's father, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), has corroborated his daughter's accusations, but only after quite a bit of time staying silent. Yet again, we see a man in Congress doing the exact opposite of what we would expect from the people leading our country. Tune in to get the details of the accusations, what this means for the Republican caucus, and our hopes and dreams to have to never talk about these kinds of terrible men ever again!
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- On this episode, Anna and Michael raise their eyebrows at the pending confirmation of Todd Blanche, the current acting, soon-to-be official Attorney General of the United States. Because here's the thing, Blanche is Trump's former personal lawyer. Does this smell of corruption? It sure does. A handful of Republican senators got Blanche to agree to not pursue Trump's weaponization fund which would have paid the likes of Jan 6 rioters and more. BUT does that mean Trump and Blanche won't try to reinvigorate the fund in the future? We talk about how corruption is a new salient election message that might actually resonate in a new and surprising bipartisan way. So tune in if you care about morals, values, ethics... those sorts of things.
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- On this episode, Anna and Anthony are joined by Tram Nguyen who beat a Republican to win her seat in the state house and now is running in a competitive Democratic primary to seek a seat in Congress. She's a refugee who started her career as a legal aid attorney and thinks her background as a public servant makes her the best candidate in this primary. The seat is a safe Democratic one, held for several terms now by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) - one of Michael's congressional man-crushes. Tram is a perfect example of a new generation of leadership who not only envisions a better future for us all, but has the resume to prove it's possible. Tune in!
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- On this episode, Anna and Anthony break down the upcoming primaries and which races are worth paying attention to. From intra-party fighting to the ridiculous effects of gerrymandering, the primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia have some juicy and frustrating storylines. We may be living in our very own Game of Thrones, but the truth is that these races MATTER for all of us and we think you'll agree! Tune in to wrap your head around who's running, who's winning, and who pays the price (spoiler alert: it's voters, per usual).
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- On today's episode, we continue our Primary Watch series with Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs who is running in the Democratic primary in Virginia's first district. Her approach to campaigning is born out of being a military veteran and foster parent, and coming from a family that has always been dedicated to service. We chat with Elizabeth about child care and the economic implications of a broken foster system, why women like her do belong in combat despite Sec. Hegseth's opinions, what she thinks she brings to the table to flip this red district blue, and more! Tune in to continue being pumped up about the young Democrats running in the midterms!!
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About Political Playlist Happy Hour
A nonpartisan take on the youngest members of Congress and where they stand on the issues that matter most. Grab a drink, an app, or a friend, and join us.Podcast website
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