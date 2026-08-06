Usually our Thursday episodes shine a light on something interesting or productive coming from a young member of Congress or candidate. Today, it's a different story. Because Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is facing some very serious accusations of abuse against his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their young daughter. What makes this even more complicated, is that Emily Moreno's father, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), has corroborated his daughter's accusations, but only after quite a bit of time staying silent. Yet again, we see a man in Congress doing the exact opposite of what we would expect from the people leading our country. Tune in to get the details of the accusations, what this means for the Republican caucus, and our hopes and dreams to have to never talk about these kinds of terrible men ever again!



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.