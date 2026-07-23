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A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

Charlie Swenson, MD
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back
Latest episode

119 episodes

  • A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

    World DBT Summit Coming – Episode 127

    07/23/2026 | 52 mins.
    Charlie interviews Michaela Swales and Alec Miller, the co-hosts of the DBT World Summit that takes place October 28-30. Learn all that you need to know about this amazing first-ever global event.









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  • A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

    Synchronized Swimming – Episode 126

    04/09/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this podcast Charlie recalls a piece of biological research he did 57 years ago, at college. He pursued the question: how is it that the 2 billion cells of the human heart, each of which has on its own the capacity to contract, beat in synchrony from birth to death every second or so? What are the biological structures that make that possible? And what does it teach us about cooperation, community, interdependency, and synchrony?









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  • A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

    Dialectics, Democracy, Tyranny, Trump, and the American Way – Episode 125

    01/26/2026 | 48 mins.
    In the wake of the recent killing by federal agents of two adults in Minneapolis, this podcast represents an attempt to deepen my perspective on these events, on Donald Trump, and on the forces in our country that have supported him. I close with some thoughts about how to counter him in the coming days.









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  • A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

    Does DBT Work as a Model for Understanding and Addressing a Fascist Takeover? – Episode 124

    09/23/2025 | 47 mins.
    DBT’s emphasis on behavioral specificity, validation, and dialectical thinking, while effective for therapy, must be sufficiently grounded in deep moral convictions and motivational forces if it is to be used to address a fascist takeover of our society.









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  • A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

    Bystanders Get Off the Sidelines Please – Episode 123

    08/15/2025 | 45 mins.
    In this podcast Charlie reviews the six categories of people in the United States insofar as they are actors in the drama between democracy and authoritarianism, highlighting where it might be possible to change the momentum. He then discusses the role of “bystanders” and the psychology of bystanders, with a plea to convert bystanders to more active participants









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About A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back
This podcast series, “To Hell and Back,” is focused on the nature of hellish experiences in life, how people get into them, and to present and discuss tools for coping with hell and getting out. The various podcasts will move back and forth between different varieties of hell in life, and different tools for coping. The tools will be drawn from dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), from other treatments, and from other life experiences.
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