A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back
Charlie Swenson, MD
This podcast series, "To Hell and Back," is focused on the nature of hellish experiences in life, how people get into them, and to present and discuss tools for

Adapting DBT Skills When Working with Autistic Individuals – Episode 115
Challenging, Changing Course, Reframing. Irreverence in Therapy and Life – Episode 114
Top Ten Tips for Adapting DBT to Autistic Clients – Episode 113
Do we use DBT to target autism? No – Episode 112
Autism, Neurodiversity and DBT – Episode 111
About A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back
This podcast series, “To Hell and Back,” is focused on the nature of hellish experiences in life, how people get into them, and to present and discuss tools for coping with hell and getting out. The various podcasts will move back and forth between different varieties of hell in life, and different tools for coping. The tools will be drawn from dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), from other treatments, and from other life experiences.
A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back
