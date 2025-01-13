Defense Department News: Vietnam Expo, Manufacturing Tech, and Network Modernization

Welcome to the Department of Defense (DoD) news update. This week, we're starting with a significant headline: the DoD's participation in the Vietnam Defense Expo 2024, which took place from December 19 to 22, 2024, at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam[1].The DoD has also been focusing on advancing manufacturing technology through its ManTech program. The program aims to deliver high-priority solutions across the portfolio of manufacturing technology investments to meet defense manufacturing needs. It focuses on four thrust areas: advancing manufacturing technology, strengthening joint planning and coordination, expanding outreach and communication, and enhancing production and sustainment[1].In other news, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is ramping up its use of direct hire authority to fill critical civilian roles within the agency. This move is part of the DLA's efforts to address workforce gaps and ensure the agency's readiness to support the military[1].The Virginia National Guard has also been preparing for possible winter weather response operations, staging approximately 70 soldiers at key locations along the I-95 and Route 29 corridors and in Southwest Virginia[1].On the policy front, the DoD has been working on finalizing the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The ideal version of the NDAA would incorporate strong research security provisions aimed at preventing Chinese espionage against the DOD, along with support for military construction in the Indo-Pacific and shipbuilding[2].In terms of public health and safety, the DoD has procedures in place for internal and external notifications of DoD-declared public health emergencies. The DoD Instruction 6200.03 outlines the roles and responsibilities of military installation commanders, including the authority for restriction of movement[3].The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has also been working on advancing the migration of users to its modernized network, DoDNet, as part of the Defense Enclave Services program. This move is aimed at enhancing the security and efficiency of the DoD's network[5].These developments have significant impacts on American citizens, businesses, and state and local governments. For instance, the DoD's participation in the Vietnam Defense Expo 2024 highlights the importance of international partnerships in advancing defense capabilities. The DoD's focus on advancing manufacturing technology also has implications for businesses and organizations that work with the department.As Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA Director, emphasized, "Strong partnerships between the United States Department of Defense and private industry are crucial in bolstering and protecting the DOD's network against America's top strategic adversary, the People's Republic of China"[5].In terms of next steps, the DoD will continue to work on finalizing the 2025 NDAA and advancing its manufacturing technology initiatives. Citizens can stay informed about these developments through the DoD's website and social media channels.For more information, visit the DoD's website at dod.gov. Thank you for tuning in to this episode of the Department of Defense news update.