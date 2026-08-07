In part one of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley, Abdul El-Sayed sparked online controversy moments after capturing the Democratic Party’s nomination in Michigan's Senate race for his word choice in challenging Republican nominee Mike Rogers to a series of five debates. "You and I both know that you will wither in front of your own crimes, but I'm gonna make sure Michiganders know about them. By the time we're done, you are not going to have safe quarter from people holding you accountable for what you've done," El-Sayed said. The language of "safe quarter" is raising eyebrows among viewers online.



Also Francesca Hong reverses her remarks now saying Thanksgiving is her 'favorite holiday,' answers she does not 'want to cancel it' / Hong was also berated over her ‘whiteness’ comments pulling in her own family as 'Weirdo racism’ / and Democrats are in the hot seat for skipping a crucial hearing on radical group hiding in US.



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