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1849 episodes
- In part one of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley, Gary describes his role as he makes his acting debut as 'The Shamrock' in an upcoming "mockumentary". Learn more about the film at @garyredeye1.
Also audio from Senator Amy Klobachar as she was met with laughs and boos by a Minnesota Farmfest crowd / NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani also booed off the stage at a New York City pro-police celebration / the Republican Burrito Debate "heats up" encouraging people to cook more at home / and Republican's government owned AI company interests.
For more talk on the issues that matter to you, listen on radio stations across America Monday-Friday 12am-5am CT (1am-6am ET and 10pm-3am PT), download the RED EYE RADIO SHOW app, asking your smart speaker, or listening at RedEyeRadioShow.com.
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- In part two of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley, the guys break down some of their favorite music interests referencing Rick Beato on YouTube and his skills and abilities to dissect songs and talk shop with a variety of musicians and artists. They discuss the importance of "hooks" in songs that bring them to popularity.
Also a past and future comparison of the notion of abolishing the police.
For more talk on the issues that matter to you, listen on radio stations across America Monday-Friday 12am-5am CT (1am-6am ET and 10pm-3am PT), download the RED EYE RADIO SHOW app, asking your smart speaker, or listening at RedEyeRadioShow.com.
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- In part one of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley, Abdul El-Sayed sparked online controversy moments after capturing the Democratic Party’s nomination in Michigan's Senate race for his word choice in challenging Republican nominee Mike Rogers to a series of five debates. "You and I both know that you will wither in front of your own crimes, but I'm gonna make sure Michiganders know about them. By the time we're done, you are not going to have safe quarter from people holding you accountable for what you've done," El-Sayed said. The language of "safe quarter" is raising eyebrows among viewers online.
Also Francesca Hong reverses her remarks now saying Thanksgiving is her 'favorite holiday,' answers she does not 'want to cancel it' / Hong was also berated over her ‘whiteness’ comments pulling in her own family as 'Weirdo racism’ / and Democrats are in the hot seat for skipping a crucial hearing on radical group hiding in US.
For more talk on the issues that matter to you, listen on radio stations across America Monday-Friday 12am-5am CT (1am-6am ET and 10pm-3am PT), download the RED EYE RADIO SHOW app, asking your smart speaker, or listening at RedEyeRadioShow.com.
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- In part two of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley, polling on the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act shows high broad support for its basic concepts like voter ID and proof of citizenship, but overall numbers shift significantly depending on how the legislation and its specific details are framed to voters. 62% of likely voters expressed overall support for the SAVE Act in a Rasmussen Reports survey, compared to 33% who opposed it.
Also President Trump did not rule out potentially firing U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro after she filed a motion to dismiss the case against those charged with vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, saying “I haven’t made a determination” Tuesday when asked if her job is safe.
For more talk on the issues that matter to you, listen on radio stations across America Monday-Friday 12am-5am CT (1am-6am ET and 10pm-3am PT), download the RED EYE RADIO SHOW app, asking your smart speaker, or listening at RedEyeRadioShow.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In part one of Red Eye Radio with Gary McNamara and Eric Harley,
as the U.S. Total Public Debt Outstanding approaches $40 trillion and concern grows about its long-term fiscal trajectory—and the risks it poses to America’s long-term economic strength and national security—the U.S. Debt Forum today introduced its Congressional National Debt Clocks, a new educational resource that allows Americans to find their federal representatives and see how our national debt changed during the tenure of presidents, vice presidents, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Gary expands on this by giving some examples of the debt to income ratio for most Americans.
Also Stevens, El-Sayed battle in Michigan in a race that could help determine control of the chamber / Mamdani's "loyalty card" / DSA member Francesca Hong defends her call to ‘cancel Thanksgiving,’ but says ‘views can evolve’ / US Special Operations deals with low intensity conflict with the Mullahs / and audio from ESPN's Stephen A Smith saying Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve hurt WNBA with trans shirt controversy.
For more talk on the issues that matter to you, listen on radio stations across America Monday-Friday 12am-5am CT (1am-6am ET and 10pm-3am PT), download the RED EYE RADIO SHOW app, asking your smart speaker, or listening at RedEyeRadioShow.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Red Eye Radio
Red Eye Radio is the pre-eminent syndicated overnight radio show hosted by radio vets Gary McNamara and Eric Harley airing Monday through Friday, Midnight to 5am Central. Targeted at long haul truckers, Red Eye Radio has broadened its mission to include virtually everyone living and working non-traditional hours. The audience includes shift workers, travelers, truck drivers and others who embrace the new 24/7 lifestyle, with many restaurants, retailers and other business establishments open round the clock. Red Eye Radio is the successor to Midnight Trucking Radio Network, a program whose roots go back 40 years. Each night the hosts of Red Eye Radio review the headlines, cover the issues that matter and keep listeners tuned-in with insight and perspective. Also on the agenda popular culture, family issues and detailed national weather forecasts.Podcast website
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