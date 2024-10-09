An inside look at the New Orleans EMS body-worn camera program
In this insightful episode of EMS One-Stop, host Rob Lawrence revisits New Orleans EMS to explore their pioneering use of body-worn cameras, joined by Chris Keller, chief of operations at New Orleans EMS.
The discussion dives into the motivations, challenges and successes of implementing this technology. From its initial deployment on tactical medic teams in 2018, to its current broader rollout, Chris shares the journey of navigating legal frameworks, staff buy-in and operational logistics. The conversation also highlights how body-worn cameras enhance patient care documentation, bolster staff safety and provide an unbiased account of events, positioning them as an emerging industry standard.
This episode offers practical advice on policy development, procurement processes and operational use cases, including their application during Mardi Gras and high-acuity events. With the aim to demystify the implementation process, Chris emphasizes the importance of collaboration, adaptability and using technology to improve EMS practices. Rob and Chris also discuss future goals for the program, funding challenges, and the potential for body-worn cameras to become a cornerstone of EMS operations nationwide.
NEMSQA 2024: Dr. Jeff Jarvis on airway safety and the path to EMS improvement
Dr Jeff Jarvis joins Rob Lawrence to discuss the recently released National EMS Quality Alliance (NEMSQA) Measures Report – “Enhancing airway management one measure at a time.”
The report begins with the following robust Foreword: “NEMSQA is not satisfied with the state of airway management safety in EMS. As you will see, the data clearly shows that we can do much better across our industry! Partnering with experts and EMS agencies around the country, NEMSQA is leading the second national EMS Quality Improvement Partnership (EQuIP), the Airway Management Collaborative to put the new NEMSQA airway measures to work.”
“Enhancing airway management one measure at a time” is the sequel to the Lights and Siren Collaborative and will utilize the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Breakthrough Series collaborative model. The goal of the project is to support national improvement in the safety and effectiveness of invasive airway management by focusing on two goals:
Reducing the adverse events, such as peri-intubation hypoxia and hypotension
Improving the use of waveform capnography to confirm and monitor all invasive airways
Rob and Dr. Jarvis discuss the report and actions individuals and their agencies should take to improve their personal and organizational airway management and patient outcome results.
Stop the bleed, fill the tank – The New Orleans EMS blood program
In this episode of EMS One-Stop, host Rob Lawrence dives into the trending topic of pre-hospital blood administration with guests from New Orleans EMS: Tom Dransfield, the quality assurance and safety officer, and Dr. David Rayburn, deputy medical director.
This in-depth discussion explores the development and execution of the New Orleans EMS blood program, focusing on packed red blood cells (PRBC) and the challenges, successes and ongoing research surrounding cold blood administration in trauma and medical emergencies. New Orleans EMS is leading the charge in pushing the boundaries of pre-hospital blood, providing innovative solutions for penetrating trauma, GI bleeds and other critical cases.
Dransfield and Dr. Rayburn share the journey of New Orleans EMS in implementing the program, including their logistics, lessons learned and the vital impact of their interventions on patient outcomes.
The episode emphasizes the collaboration between EMS and trauma centers as well as blood suppliers to reduce mortality rates, while also tackling key questions, such as the supply chain, funding and future research.
Memorable quotes
"For every minute we delay blood administration, there's an 11% increase in mortality – this isn't just a theory; it's life and death." — Dr. David Rayburn
"We were topping the charts in the wrong categories – violence and stuff like that. So, our medics were frustrated with the old scoop and run. We're not just scooping and running anymore. We're providing definitive care." — Tom Dransfield
"We’re seeing no change in temperature for patients receiving two units of cold PRBCs in the pre-hospital environment, and that’s groundbreaking." — Dr. David Rayburn
"If we’re doing blood, we’re literally saving lives. But without reimbursement, it’s an uphill battle." — Rob Lawrence
"Our paramedics are pushing the envelope – it's no longer just about trauma; we’re now treating GI bleeds, OB cases and renal patients with blood administration." — Dr. David Rayburn
Quality as an organizational strategy
In this episode of EMS One-Stop, host Rob Lawrence is joined by quality improvement expert, Dr. Dave Williams, recent co-author of the book, “Quality as an Organizational Strategy,” and Dr. Jonathan Studnek, executive director of Wake County EMS.
Together they discuss the five activities for organization’s leaders to provide the structure to begin working on making quality their strategy.
These activities are centered on:
Purpose
Viewing the organization as a system
Obtaining information
Planning to improve
Managing improvement efforts
These five activities form a system for the leaders of an organization to focus their learning, planning and actions.
Memorable quotes
"Leadership's job is to build systems where staff can be rock stars and bring their best selves every day." — Dr. Dave Williams
"Understanding your purpose as an EMS agency, like being responsible for cardiac arrest survival, is essential in improving performance." — Dr. Jon Studnek
"Our secret weapon in improvement is the Plan-Do-Study-Act (PDSA) cycle, where we learn fast by making low-risk, small-scale changes." — Dr. Dave Williams
"These five activities are the key elements that leaders should be engaging with to drive their organizations forward." — Dr. Jon Studnek
Highlights
01:14 – Dr. Dave Williams shares his background in quality improvement and EMS
02:12 – Dr. Jon Studnek introduces himself and talks about his journey in EMS leadership
03:56 – Dr. Williams discusses his book, “Quality as an Organizational Strategy” and its origins, and outlines the five core activities of quality as an organizational strategy
15:02 – Dr. Studnek describes implementing the quality framework in EMS, using cardiac arrest survival as a real-world example
23:36 – Rob and Dr. Studnek discuss interconnectedness in EMS systems and fleet maintenance
30:00 – Dr. Williams explains how small-scale changes using the PDSA cycle help improve EMS operations
35:00 – Final thoughts from Dr. Studnek on leadership and quality as a guide for day-to-day work
Mastering data and EMS performance metrics with Mike Taigman
In this episode of the EMS One-Stop podcast, host Rob Lawrence welcomes back data and EMS expert Mike Taigman for a deep dive into the evolving role of performance metrics in EMS systems.
Together, they discuss two key publications – “Joint Position Statement on EMS Performance Measures Beyond Response Times” by Kupas and Zavadsky, et al., and the White Paper from the National EMS Quality Alliance in Collaboration with FirstWatch, titled, “Taking the Pulse of your System – Performance Measurement for Improvement.”
Lawrence and Taigman explore how data informs change, improves clinical outcomes and drives leadership decisions. Whether you’re a seasoned leader or new to the field, this conversation provides essential insights into how EMS organizations can better utilize data to elevate their services.
