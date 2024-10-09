Stop the bleed, fill the tank – The New Orleans EMS blood program

In this episode of EMS One-Stop, host Rob Lawrence dives into the trending topic of pre-hospital blood administration with guests from New Orleans EMS: Tom Dransfield, the quality assurance and safety officer, and Dr. David Rayburn, deputy medical director. This in-depth discussion explores the development and execution of the New Orleans EMS blood program, focusing on packed red blood cells (PRBC) and the challenges, successes and ongoing research surrounding cold blood administration in trauma and medical emergencies. New Orleans EMS is leading the charge in pushing the boundaries of pre-hospital blood, providing innovative solutions for penetrating trauma, GI bleeds and other critical cases. Dransfield and Dr. Rayburn share the journey of New Orleans EMS in implementing the program, including their logistics, lessons learned and the vital impact of their interventions on patient outcomes. The episode emphasizes the collaboration between EMS and trauma centers as well as blood suppliers to reduce mortality rates, while also tackling key questions, such as the supply chain, funding and future research. Memorable quotes "For every minute we delay blood administration, there's an 11% increase in mortality – this isn't just a theory; it's life and death." — Dr. David Rayburn "We were topping the charts in the wrong categories – violence and stuff like that. So, our medics were frustrated with the old scoop and run. We're not just scooping and running anymore. We're providing definitive care." — Tom Dransfield "We’re seeing no change in temperature for patients receiving two units of cold PRBCs in the pre-hospital environment, and that’s groundbreaking." — Dr. David Rayburn "If we’re doing blood, we’re literally saving lives. But without reimbursement, it’s an uphill battle." — Rob Lawrence "Our paramedics are pushing the envelope – it's no longer just about trauma; we’re now treating GI bleeds, OB cases and renal patients with blood administration." — Dr. David Rayburn Find more episodes: https://www.ems1.com/ems-one-stop