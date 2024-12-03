UTSA to roll out e-scooter study in effort to improve SA's infrastructure needs

Electric Scooters are everywhere, including downtown and beyond. But are they a real alternative to traditional forms of transportation or are they just a fad? Should public money be invested into maximizing the benefits of e-scooters? There are a lot of questions, but the UTSA Scooter Lab will be looking for answers — by collecting valuable data about scooter use.