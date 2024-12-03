Powered by RND
David Martin Davies
The Source is a daily, one-hour call-in talk program that gives listeners in San Antonio the opportunity to call and connect with our in-studio guests and city-wide audience.
  • San Antonio marks World AIDS Day with outreach
    This week San Antonio is observing World AIDS Day Awareness with a variety of special events. This year's theme is "Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future." We are joined by Jose Contreras, prevention coordinator with the Beat AIDS coalition Trust.
    --------  
    11:57
  • UTSA to roll out e-scooter study in effort to improve SA's infrastructure needs
    Electric Scooters are everywhere, including downtown and beyond. But are they a real alternative to traditional forms of transportation or are they just a fad? Should public money be invested into maximizing the benefits of e-scooters? There are a lot of questions, but the UTSA Scooter Lab will be looking for answers — by collecting valuable data about scooter use.
    --------  
    12:30
  • University Health receives Trauma-Informed Care certification
    The University Health System has been recognized as a Trauma-Informed Care organization. The designation illustrates their commitment to compassionate approaches in health care.
    --------  
    14:58
  • Texas committee won't review maternal mortality cases of first two years after abortion ban
    Texas has one of the worst rates of maternal mortality in the nation. The rate has been increasing across all demographics. Finding out why that is will be difficult, especially after the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee announced it will skip over investigating the years 2022 and 2023. State Rep. Donna Howard give us her reaction.
    --------  
    8:59
  • The joy of the backyard bird feeder
    When was the last time you topped off that backyard bird feeder? San Antonio’s climate and its growing urban footprint can mean bird feeding is a needed benefit for the local avian population. What are the best practices for bird feeding? What bird do you see chowing down at your feeder?
    --------  
    48:50

About The Source

The Source is a daily, one-hour call-in talk program that gives listeners in San Antonio the opportunity to call and connect with our in-studio guests and city-wide audience.The Source seeks to give life, context and breadth to the events and issues affecting San Antonio by bringing newsmakers and experts to the public, and highlighting the people being affected by the news of the day.The show is hosted by veteran journalist David Martin Davies.Tune in to The Source for insightful discussion and analysis on topics that matter to residents of the Alamo City.Contribute to the conversation:Call or text during the live show at 833-877-8255.Leave a voicemail at 210 615-8982 anytime. Submissions may be played on-air.Email comments to [email protected].
