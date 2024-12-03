The Source is a daily, one-hour call-in talk program that gives listeners in San Antonio the opportunity to call and connect with our in-studio guests and city-wide audience.The Source seeks to give life, context and breadth to the events and issues affecting San Antonio by bringing newsmakers and experts to the public, and highlighting the people being affected by the news of the day.The show is hosted by veteran journalist David Martin Davies.Tune in to The Source for insightful discussion and analysis on topics that matter to residents of the Alamo City.Contribute to the conversation:Call or text during the live show at 833-877-8255.Leave a voicemail at 210 615-8982 anytime. Submissions may be played on-air.Email comments to [email protected]
