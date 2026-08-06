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228 episodes
The Quill & Sword | The Backbone Episode 1: Honoring Our Legacy, Advancing Our Profession08/06/2026 | 40 mins.In the premiere episode of The Backbone, host 1SG Green brings together leaders from across the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for a special National Paralegal Appreciation Day discussion focused on the evolution of Army legal practice, professional development, and the future of the Army’s Paralegal.
Joined by CSM Bostic, the 14th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps; 1SG Washington, Project Lead for the 27D Paralegal Handbook; SFC Grell, Project Lead for the Legal Technician Standard Training Package (STP); and LTC Wilson, providing the operational Judge Advocate perspective, the panel explores how leadership, doctrine, operational experience, and innovation are transforming the way Army legal professionals support commanders and Soldiers.
Together, they discuss the modernization of the 27D Paralegal Handbook, the development of the Legal Technician Standard Training Package (STP), the importance of professional development, and the leadership required to prepare the next generation of Army paralegals. The conversation highlights how doctrine, operational experience, education, and innovation work together to strengthen the Corps and ensure legal professionals remain ready to meet the demands of an evolving operational environment.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 48: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 19: Small Business, Streamlined08/05/2026 | 10 mins.In this episode, we explore the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) of Part 19, which reorganizes small business regulations into acquisition life cycle stages while moving non-regulatory best practices to the FAR Companion. The discussion highlights critical updates for practitioners, such as the mandatory Rule of Two at the master contract level and a new, efficient process for automatically releasing requirements from the 8(a) program.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
- In this episode, we review the interplay between unlawful command influence (UCI) and a plea agreement's waiver of all waivable motions. We examine whether a “waive all waivable motions” provision, confirmed through a judge's colloquy, forecloses appellate review of a UCI claim even when the accused later alleges his defense counsel misadvised him about its effect. We provide takeaways on the importance of thorough judicial inquiries into waiver provisions, precise and documented advice from defense counsel on what a plea waives, and the correct legal standard for assessing prejudice in ineffective assistance of counsel claims tied to a guilty plea.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape07/29/2026 | 40 mins.In this episode, we discuss navigating the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO)
using updated tools on acquisition.gov, including practitioner albums for
change summaries and the new FAR Companion. The panel outlines how to
locate agency-specific supplements like the AFARS and DFARS, while
providing strategies for researching primary sources such as National Defense
Authorization Acts (NDAAs) and GAO case law. Finally, the episode introduces
the newly renamed Acquisition Attorney’s Deskbook and explores the evolving
role of closed and open AI tools in conducting streamlined legal analysis.
Resources Links
Deskbooks:
Attorney’s Acquisition Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications
Fiscal Law Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications
Primary Sources:
FAR: www.acquisition.gov/
RFO: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul
RFO Practitioner Albums: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul/practitioner
albums
FAR Companion:
www.acquisition.gov/sites/default/files/page_file_uploads/far-companion.pdf
AFARS Link: www.army.mil/armycontracting#org-afars
DFARS: www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfarspgi/current/index.html and
https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfars_far_overhaul_class_deviations.html
U.S. Code and Statutes: uscode.house.gov/
Congress: www.congress.gov/
DoD History & Library Directorate: whs
mil.libguides.com/dodappropriationslaws
GAO: www.gao.gov/legal/bid-protests/search
Court of Federal Claims (COFC): www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/
Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA): www.asbca.mil/
Secondary Sources:
Congressional Research Reports: www.congress.gov/quick-search/crs
products?qs_expand=true
WIFCON.com: www.wifcon.com
Small Gov Con: www.smallgov.com
StanHinton: www.stanhinton.com
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department).
The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 76: United States v. Gonzalez (C.A.A.F. 2025)07/29/2026 | 15 mins.In this episode, we review the notice requirements for an offense of conduct unbecoming an officer under Article 133. We examine preemption rules and whether an accused has fair notice that kissing a junior enlisted trainee constitutes conduct unbecoming an officer. We provide takeaways on drafting specifications and preserving issues for appeal.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department).
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About The Quill & Sword
The Quill & Sword series of podcasts is created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). There are multiple shows in the series, with The Quill & Sword show serving as the umbrella show. "The Quill & Sword" show contains all episodes from the "Criminal Law Department Presents," "NSL Unscripted," "Mentorship Matters" and "Fred Talks" shows, plus featured episodes from other TJAGLCS departments, and all prior episodes from the discontinued “Battlefield Next” show. "Criminal Law Department Presents" features TJAGLCS Criminal Law professors discussing published CAAF opinions. "NSL Unscripted" features discussions on hot topics related to NSL practice and insight from NSL practitioners and national security leaders. "Mentorship Matters" is hosted by the JAG Corps's Leadership Center and features interviews with leaders from across the Army JAG Corps, Retired JALS Personnel, Academic Leaders, and Army Senior Leaders. "Fred Talks" presents a more informal look at the history of the JAG Corps by the Regimental Historian. The Quill & Sword podcast replaced the TJAGLCS Battlefield Next podcast, which served as the original TJAGLCS podcast series. Each episode in The Quill & Sword series of podcasts is generally 10-20 minutes to enable listening to and from work and to get to the point without hours of investment. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.Podcast website
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