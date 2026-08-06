In the premiere episode of The Backbone, host 1SG Green brings together leaders from across the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for a special National Paralegal Appreciation Day discussion focused on the evolution of Army legal practice, professional development, and the future of the Army’s Paralegal.

Joined by CSM Bostic, the 14th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps; 1SG Washington, Project Lead for the 27D Paralegal Handbook; SFC Grell, Project Lead for the Legal Technician Standard Training Package (STP); and LTC Wilson, providing the operational Judge Advocate perspective, the panel explores how leadership, doctrine, operational experience, and innovation are transforming the way Army legal professionals support commanders and Soldiers.

Together, they discuss the modernization of the 27D Paralegal Handbook, the development of the Legal Technician Standard Training Package (STP), the importance of professional development, and the leadership required to prepare the next generation of Army paralegals. The conversation highlights how doctrine, operational experience, education, and innovation work together to strengthen the Corps and ensure legal professionals remain ready to meet the demands of an evolving operational environment.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.