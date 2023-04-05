The Quill & Sword series of podcasts is created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). There are four series: "The Quill ... More
The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 13: U.S. v. King, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
To quote Chief Judge Ohlson directly “This case underscores the need for everyone involved in a court-martial to pay meticulous attention to the panel member selection process.”
Mr. Fred Borch and Dr. Victoria Barnett discuss Yom HaShoah, legal implications, and anti-Semitic trends along the timeline that led to the “final solution”. Dr. Barnett is the Frank Talbott, Jr. Endowed Visiting Professor at the University of Virginia.
4/18/2023
The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Russia and Siberia
Over there! That’s right, Judge Advocates went “over there” not just to France, but also to Russia. On this episode Mr. Borch reveals what the American Expeditionary Force’s judge advocates were doing in Vladivostok and Archangel.
4/17/2023
The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 12: U.S. v. St. Jean, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
This case addresses the application of MRE 412 (prohibition of evidence of sexual behavior or disposition of a victim), but also may be seen as an explora-tion into the Abuse of Discretion standard that appellate courts apply to trial judge’s rulings on evidence.
4/12/2023
The Quill & Sword - Ep. 5 (Part 2): JMRC Tips on Command Relationships with Judge Advocates
CLAMO hosts COL Reese and MAJ Young from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to discuss commanders’ relationships with their judge advocate and legal team.
The Quill & Sword series of podcasts is created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). There are four series: "The Quill & Sword" engages judge advocates with conversations about topics at the forefront of national security law at the operational level. Each episode steers practitioners to products from the Center for Law & Military Operations (CLAMO) including quarterlies, digests, handbooks and operations law training opportunities. "Fred Talks" presents a more informal look at the history of the JAG Corps in an effort to guide future military legal practitioners. "Criminal Law Department Presents" features TJAGLCS Criminal Law professors discussing published CAAF opinions. The Quill and Sword podcast replaced the TJAGLCS Battlefield Next podcast, which served as the original TJAGLCS podcast series. Each episode in The Quill and Sword series of podcasts is generally 10-15 minutes to enable listening to and from work and to get to the point without hours of investment.