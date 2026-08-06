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Criminal Law Department Presents
The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School
Latest episode
82 episodes
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 77: United States v. Suarez (C.A.A.F. 2025)08/05/2026 | 16 mins.In this episode, we review the interplay between unlawful command influence (UCI) and a plea agreement's waiver of all waivable motions. We examine whether a “waive all waivable motions” provision, confirmed through a judge's colloquy, forecloses appellate review of a UCI claim even when the accused later alleges his defense counsel misadvised him about its effect. We provide takeaways on the importance of thorough judicial inquiries into waiver provisions, precise and documented advice from defense counsel on what a plea waives, and the correct legal standard for assessing prejudice in ineffective assistance of counsel claims tied to a guilty plea.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 76: United States v. Gonzalez (C.A.A.F. 2025)07/29/2026 | 15 mins.In this episode, we review the notice requirements for an offense of conduct unbecoming an officer under Article 133. We examine preemption rules and whether an accused has fair notice that kissing a junior enlisted trainee constitutes conduct unbecoming an officer. We provide takeaways on drafting specifications and preserving issues for appeal.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department).
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 75: United States v. Batres (C.A.A.F. 2025)06/17/2026 | 18 mins.In this episode, we discuss the meaning of the term transaction under Rule for Courts-Martial 1002(d)(2)(B)(i). We review when sentences to confinement for multiple offenses should run concurrently or consecutively. We also address forfeiture and the plain error standard of review.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 74: United States v. Downum (C.A.A.F. 2025)06/10/2026 | 17 mins.In this episode, we review the sufficiency of evidence to sustain a conviction of wrongful use of a controlled substance under Article 112a, UCMJ. Specifically, we address the standard required to trigger the permissive inference to prove the wrongfulness element and the relevance of expert testimony where the government does not admit the underlying lab results. We further discuss the CAAF’s clarification of the standard of review for the most recent version of factual sufficiency review under Article 66, UCMJ.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 73: The 53rd Hodson Lecturer George Brauchler06/03/2026 | 1hIn this episode, we sit down with George Brauchler, the 53rd Kenneth J. Hodson Lecturer in Criminal Law at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School. Mr. Brauchler is the elected District Attorney for Colorado’s 23rd Judicial District and a recently retired Colonel in the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado Army National Guard’s first Military Judge. During our discussion, Mr. Brauchler offers insights and lessons learned from his career prosecuting some of the most complex and high-profile cases in civilian and military courtrooms.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/
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About Criminal Law Department Presents
This podcast is part of The Quill & Sword series of podcasts created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). Produced by the TJAGLCS Criminal Law Department, the podcast offers a 10-20 minute discussion about every published CAAF opinion—"CAAF Chats"—as well as a curated assortment of selected topics related to military justice - "Military Justice Grab Bag." Two shows, one channel. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.Podcast website
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