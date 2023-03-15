This podcast is part of The Quill & Sword series of podcasts created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). Produced by t... More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 14: U.S. v. Behunin, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
In this case, we explore the sentence appropriateness power of the CCAs.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
5/10/2023
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 13: U.S. v. King, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
To quote Chief Judge Ohlson directly “This case underscores the need for everyone involved in a court-martial to pay meticulous attention to the panel member selection process.”
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
4/26/2023
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 12: U.S. v. St. Jean, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
This case addresses the application of MRE 412 (prohibition of evidence of sexual behavior or disposition of a victim), but also may be seen as an explora-tion into the Abuse of Discretion standard that appellate courts apply to trial judge’s rulings on evidence.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Face-book (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
4/12/2023
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 11: U.S. v. Black, 82 MJ 447 (C.A.A.F. 2022)
This Art. 62 appeal reviews a military judge’s suppression of evidence found on the accused’s phone.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Face-book (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
3/29/2023
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 10: U.S. v. Bench, 82 MJ 388 (C.A.A.F. 2022)
This case is about remote live testimony of a child and the accused’s right to confrontation.
Connect with us on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
This podcast is part of The Quill & Sword series of podcasts created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). Produced by the TJAGLCS Criminal Law Department, the podcast offers a 10-20 minute discussion about every published CAAF opinion-"CAAF Chats"-as well as a curated assortment of selected topics related to military justice - "Military Justice Grab Bag." Two shows, one channel.