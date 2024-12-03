Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast

Don’t Get Snowed - Avoiding Holiday Scams with USPS
This week on Mailin’ It!, Karla Kirby and Jonathan Castillo welcome back Eric Shen, Inspector in Charge at the Postal Inspection Service’s Criminal Investigations Group. With the holiday season in full swing, Eric sheds light on the Postal Inspection Service’s 2024 holiday scams awareness campaign, “Don’t Get Snowed by Holiday Scams,” which focuses on protecting USPS customers and employees during the busiest time of the year. Tune in to hear Eric break down the top scams targeting customers, including counterfeit stamps, phishing and smishing schemes, and mail theft, while sharing actionable advice to protect yourself and your loved ones.
25:02
The USPS Holiday Ride 2024
This week on Mailin’ It!, Karla and Jonathan are joined by Sheila Holman, USPS VP of Marketing, to discuss the Postal Service’s 2024 holiday season preparations. Sheila shares details about this year’s “Holiday Ride” campaign, showcasing USPS’s modernization efforts and its impact on mail and package delivery. The episode also highlights festive new stamps, Operation Santa updates (including a Toys“R”Us collaboration), and key shipping deadlines. Whether you’re sending cards, gifts, or still planning your holiday shipments, this episode offers helpful tips and a behind-the-scenes look at how USPS ensures a smooth and joyful holiday experience for everyone.
19:00
The Postal Service Improves its Ground Game
This week on Mailin’ It, Karla and Jonathan are joined by Juan Nadal, USPS Executive Director of Strategic Sales & Account Initiatives. Juan discusses the Postal Service’s efforts to streamline package delivery and the broader impact the network transformation will have, giving USPS the tools to support the evolving shipping needs of major retail partners and everyday customers alike. Learn how these advancements are helping USPS compete and what the future holds for customer-focused initiatives like USPS Connect eCommerce and Informed Delivery integration. For shipping professionals or anyone curious about USPS's modern approach to delivery, tune in for a fascinating look at the Postal Service’s efficient customer-focused future.
22:50
The Power of Direct Mail
This week on Mailin' It, Karla and Jonathan are joined by Margaret Pepe, the Postal Service’s Executive Director of Product Solutions, to discuss the enduring relevance of direct mail in today's digital marketing landscape. As digital ads increasingly flood social media, email, and websites, direct mail offers a tangible, trustworthy, and less overwhelming alternative. Margaret shares how mail creates lasting impressions, often remaining in homes long after digital messages are forgotten. Tune in to discover USPS’s latest innovations and learn how marketers are combining direct mail with digital strategies to maximize engagement.
26:47
A Romance Scam Turns Tragic - A Postal Inspection Service True Crime Story
This week on Mailin’ It, Karla and Jonathan speak with retired Postal Inspector Natalie Reda about a tragic case of romance fraud that shocked investigators. Laura Kowal, a retired hospital executive, fell victim to an online romance scam, losing $1.5 million before her suspicious death in 2020. Natalie walks us through the investigation, revealing how the scam was connected to a larger fraud network and how law enforcement traced the money. The episode sheds light on the tactics used by scammers, the emotional toll on victims, and steps listeners can take to protect themselves from similar scams. If you or someone you know is active in online dating, this episode is essential listening to stay informed and safe.
As the official podcast of the United States Postal Service, Mailin’ It! takes you inside a thoroughly American institution, exploring the rich history of the USPS, going behind-the scenes of its present innovations, and discussing its dynamic future with organization and industry leaders. Join our host for a fun look at your United States Postal Service.