Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast

A Romance Scam Turns Tragic - A Postal Inspection Service True Crime Story

This week on Mailin’ It, Karla and Jonathan speak with retired Postal Inspector Natalie Reda about a tragic case of romance fraud that shocked investigators. Laura Kowal, a retired hospital executive, fell victim to an online romance scam, losing $1.5 million before her suspicious death in 2020. Natalie walks us through the investigation, revealing how the scam was connected to a larger fraud network and how law enforcement traced the money. The episode sheds light on the tactics used by scammers, the emotional toll on victims, and steps listeners can take to protect themselves from similar scams. If you or someone you know is active in online dating, this episode is essential listening to stay informed and safe.