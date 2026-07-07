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CEO Pulse Podcast

Rafael Cortez
BusinessEntrepreneurship
CEO Pulse Podcast
Latest episode

131 episodes

  • CEO Pulse Podcast

    Building an Ecosystem: Beyond Wholesaling to Full-Service Investing

    07/07/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode of the Pulse Podcast, co-founders Miguel and Rudy of Acquired share their rapid growth in the California real estate market, tracking toward $300 million in sales volume and over 6 million in assignments for 2024. They discuss the transition from solo entrepreneurs to building a systematic real estate ecosystem that includes wholesaling, flipping, escrow, and staging.

    𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:
    The evolution of young entrepreneurs: Moving from door-to-door sales at 15 to building a high performing real estate business.
    Hyper-local market mastery: How deep familiarity with specific zip codes and sub-markets prevents fatal comping errors in competitive areas like Los Angeles.
    Relationship-driven deal flow: Why 80% of deals come from agent relationships and the specific incentives used to keep inventory flowing.
    The "Team Flip" model.
    Accountability as the root of culture.
    Continuous education and the ego trap.
    Building an investor ecosystem: The transition from simple wholesaling to owning the entire vertical through in-house escrow, brokerage, and staging services.

    Time Stamps:
    00:00 - 00:30: Introduction to the "entrepreneur path" and the reality of the hustle.
    00:31 - 01:21: Introduction of guests Miguel and Rudy from Acquired, including their 2024 sales performance and background in the California market.
    00:53 - 01:12: Overview of Acquired's growth from $129 million in 2023 to tracking $300 million in 2024.
    02:20 - 03:11: Discussion on the importance of systematic frameworks, teamwork, and avoiding the trap of trying to do everything yourself.
    03:12 - 04:22: Explanation of why they focused on their own "backyard" in Los Angeles due to market familiarity.
    05:30 - 06:30: Miguel and Rudy share how they met at a previous wholesale company and began collaborating.
    07:48 - 08:16: The strategy of identifying who controls inventory in specific LA neighborhoods.
    08:58 - 09:55: Discussion on average deal sizes and the expansion into fix-and-flip strategies.
    10:11 - 10:49: Description of "team flips" as a method for employee retention and wealth building.
    11:40 - 13:11: The realization of potential profits from flipping versus strictly wholesaling.
    14:14 - 15:09: Future goals for the next three years, including gross revenue targets and expanding services like escrow and staging.
    16:13 - 17:34: Personal backgrounds in sales, including door-to-door sales and detailing cars as teenagers.
    17:55 - 19:21: Rudy’s introduction to real estate through the book Rich Dad Poor Dad and his early career at Keller Williams.
    21:14 - 22:48: Deep dive into their specific wholesaling model, which often involves taking title to properties before reselling.
    23:00 - 27:51 : Discussion on working with real estate agents and the legality of dual representation in California.

    28:02 - 28:54: The speaker's three core business principles: radical transparency, extreme ownership, and people over profits.
    29:55 - 31:12: The importance of culture and accountability in scaling to a billion-dollar brokerage.
    32:49 - 33:26: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the acquisition team, such as writing 20 offers per week.
    35:10 - 36:20: The value of investing in personal education and mentorship.
    38:50 - 40:18: Advice for those starting in business: find someone crushing it and work for them to gain a "shortcut" education.
    42:48 - 44:15: Humorous and challenging experiences dealing with the unique personalities of the LA real estate market.
    45:26 - 47:30: Advice to their 17-year-old selves regarding confidence and surrounding themselves with the right people.
    47:53 - 48:38: Contact information for Miguel, Rudy, and Acquired

    Connect with Acquire'd:

    Website: acquired-homes.com
    Instagram:
    @acquiredtm
    @rudy.cgomez
    @miggysmalls01

    🔥 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more insightful, real conversations with top entrepreneurs.
  • CEO Pulse Podcast

    David Olds | EZ REI Closings & The Real Estate Markets You NEED to Focus on THIS YEAR!

    07/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In this episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast, real estate investing veteran David Olds shares his journey from reading "Rich Dad Poor Dad" in an airport to building the nation's largest transaction coordination company. With over 24 years of experience and 9,000+ transactions managed, David provides a raw look at the grit required to scale a service-based business and the critical importance of mastering the "paperwork side" of real estate to ensure deals actually cross the finish line.

    𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

    The evolution of an entrepreneur from corporate retail manager to a real estate legend.

    Why transaction coordination (TC) is a vital soft skill that can save thousands in potentially dead deals.

    Data-driven market insights: why rural deals have a 58% fail rate and how to pick secondary markets for maximum activity.

    The "broken" brain of a true entrepreneur and the reality of work-life counterbalance.

    Building a core team of "rock stars" through scalable, simple processes and leadership evolution.

    David's perspective on the 2026 real estate market and why it's time to "buckle up" for the next cycle.

    Time Stamps:

    00:18 - Meet David Olds: 24 years of real estate experience and 9,000+ closings.
    01:57 - The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" airport moment that started it all.
    05:13 - The "broken" entrepreneur's brain and work-life counterbalance.
    12:12 - Launching a transaction coordination company when everyone said it was "dumb".
    16:34 - Why 50% of real estate contracts fail nationwide.
    19:27 - The "Dr. No" story: Challenging title attorneys to get deals closed.
    23:55 - Saving a $68,000 assignment fee from a 72-hour foreclosure deadline.
    26:05 - Shocking stats: Why rural deals have a 58% death rate.
    34:50 - David’s corporate to solopreneur to CEO evolution.
    37:16 - The McDonald's principle: Why "simple" is the only thing that scales.
    40:34 - The reality of team turnover and finding your core leadership.
    49:05 - Market Selection 101: Targeting 250k-750k population secondary markets.
    55:18 - Top 3 things to look for in a Transaction Coordinator.
    01:00:45 - Advice to a 17-year-old self: Hold more properties.
    01:07:32 - How EZREI Closings helps investors from their first deal to 60+ a month.

    𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲:

    Follow David Olds on social:

    Facebook: facebook.com/DavidOldsREI
    Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/davidoldsrei
    TikTok: @davidoldsrei
    Instagram:
    Business Website: ezreiclosings.com

    🔥 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more insightful, real conversations with top entrepreneurs.

    Hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast.
  • CEO Pulse Podcast

    How to adapt through the cycles of entrepreneurship with Derek Jarr

    06/08/2026 | 44 mins.
    Join us for a deep dive into the entrepreneurial journey of real estate veteran Derek Jarr, who shares his experiences from starting out in 1996 to building a successful career across multiple real estate sectors. In this episode, Jarr discusses his early days of "hustle" following college, including his entry into fix-and-flips and pre-foreclosures in Phoenix. He offers unique insights into how he successfully navigated the 2008 financial crisis and describes his current work as CEO of Stay Frank, a company specializing in innovative home equity investments and sale-leasebacks. Beyond real estate tactics, Jarr provides profound advice on business philosophy, the importance of building relationships as a "superpower," and his optimistic outlook on using AI to exponentially increase productivity.

    𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

    Entrepreneurial Journey and Real Estate Entry.
    Navigating Market Cycles.
    Alternative Real Estate Models.
    Business Philosophy.
    AI and Future Trends.
    Self-Awareness and Internal Growth.
    Advice and Responsibility.

    Time Stamps:

    00:00 – 01:40: Introduction to Derek Jarr, his background in real estate since 2002, and his current role as CEO of Stay Frank.
    01:40 – 03:25: Early career details, including dropping out of college at Appalachian State University to pursue business and sales.
    03:25 – 04:40: Entry into real estate with a Phoenix fix-and-flip in 2002 during the "stated asset" era.
    04:40 – 08:08: Experience with door-knocking for pre-foreclosures starting in 2003 and a story about a property under SWAT surveillance.
    08:08 – 09:24: Discussion on the human element of real estate and Jarr's experience across multiple verticals, including lending and development.
    09:24 – 11:06: Business philosophy that a business should be "boring" and programmatic while life remains exciting.
    11:06 – 12:46: Explanation of Stay Frank’s products: residential sale-leasebacks and home equity investments.
    12:46 – 15:39: Insights on entrepreneurship, the necessity of sales or relationship-building, and Jarr's personal "superpower".
    15:39 – 18:25: Lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis, transitioning from short sales to remodeling and residential development.9
    18:25 – 21:30: The importance of taking a "leap of faith" and believing in one's ability to figure out challenges.
    21:30 – 24:40: Deep dive into self-awareness, internal motivation, and finding joy in the process of creating.
    24:40 – 28:07: Exploring clarity in actions and identifying how ego can drive unnecessary dissatisfaction.
    28:07 – 31:55: Discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for "thinkers" to exponentially increase productivity.
    31:55 – 36:03: Experiences with AI tribal knowledge and its rapid compounding intelligence every seven months
    36:03 – 40:10: The impact of AI on the workforce and the potential for greater human connection through efficiency.
    40:10 – 43:14: Advice to Jarr's 17-year-old self, emphasizing "responsibility without shame" and detaching from others' opinions.
    43:14 – 44:29: Closing remarks and contact information for Derek Jarr via LinkedIn or stayfrank.com.

    𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲:

    Follow Derek Jarr on social:

    Website: https://www.stayfrank.com/
    LinkedIn (Gina): Derek Jarr

    🔥 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more insightful, real conversations with top entrepreneurs.

    Hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast.
  • CEO Pulse Podcast

    The Secret to 3X Revenue with Green Light Buying Machine.

    05/19/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast Brian and Gina Kingdeski, founders of the Green Light Buying Machine, break down their powerful PadSplit co-living strategy that transforms single-family homes into high-quality shared housing designed to maximize cash flow and address the affordable housing crisis. They explain how converting homes into 8–10 bedroom co-living spaces can generate $7,500–$10,000 per month and tripe your rental profits while serving working adults and residents on fixed incomes with flexible, all-inclusive living arrangements. We talk about ideal property criteria, renovation standards, and location requirements, along with insights into their proprietary “Trigger System” that streamlines the entire process from acquisition to resale. Whether you’re a real estate investor, flipper, or entrepreneur looking to scale, this episode offers a deep dive into a fast-growing and impactful investment model.𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:The Affordable Housing Crisis and Co-Living.Challenges in Traditional Real Estate.The PadSplit Model and Revenue Potentia.Property Selection and Quality Standard.Green Light Buying Machine and Training.Collaboration and Community: The Kingdeskis advocate for a spirit of collaboration among investors, sharing resources like trusted contractors and crews to increase efficiency and profit margins for everyone in the ecosystem.𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀:00:00–03:12 — Brian and Gina Kingdeski introduce PadSplit co-living as a high-cash-flow alternative to traditional flipping.03:42–04:12 — Co-living generates $1K–$2K more monthly cash flow while helping address the affordable housing crisis.12:53–13:57 — Most PadSplit members are older adults on fixed incomes seeking affordability and community.16:47–18:52 — High-quality renovations and durable finishes are key to long-term tenant retention and profitability.19:51–20:10 — An 8–10 bedroom PadSplit can gross $7.5K–$10K monthly, nearly tripling traditional rental income.24:48–25:42 — The Kingdeskis launched the “Green Light Buying Machine” to teach investors standardized co-living systems.31:12–33:11 — Their proprietary “Trigger System” helps investors stay ahead of operational and renovation bottlenecks.39:13–42:14 — Brian and Gina share personal advice on their "17-year old self".𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲:Follow Brian & Gina Kingdeski on social:Website: www.greenlightbuyingmachine.comYouTube: Trinity Design and Construction (@brianandginaking)LinkedIn (Gina): Gina Kingdeski🔥 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more insightful, real conversations with top entrepreneurs.Hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast.#Greenlightbuyingmaching #PadSplit #Breathwork #EnergyManagement #SelfGrowth #EntrepreneurMindset #Coaching #BusinessSuccess #PersonalTransformation #FlowState #Entrepreneurship
  • CEO Pulse Podcast

    The State of Flow and Simplifying Humanness with Rafael Cortez & Al Fuentes

    03/13/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this exciting episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast, I’m joined by Al Fuentes, a dynamic coach and mentor who has spent the last two decades guiding entrepreneurs, high-level CEOs, Fortune 500 companies, and professional athletes through transformative personal growth and performance improvement.

    𝗔𝗹, a breathwork expert and energy coach, shares his fascinating journey from overcoming his own struggles to becoming a highly sought-after coach for some of the world’s top business leaders. With his coaching system designed to rewire emotional programming and unlock new levels of achievement, Al has helped clients generate over $140 million in new money, win world titles, national championships, and Olympic medals.

    𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:
    Al’s early journey and the pivotal moment when he realized he needed to change.
    How his work in breathwork and energy management impacts entrepreneurs.
    The power of “holding space” for clients and creating an environment for transformation.
    The importance of self-love and acceptance in overcoming personal limitations.
    How Al navigates resistance and transforms it into flow in both life and business.
    The breakthroughs that led to the creation of his own coaching system and its profound impact.

    𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀:
     00:00 – Introduction to Al Fuentes
     03:30 – Al’s journey from battling his inner demons to becoming a coach
     08:15 – The transformative power of breathwork and energy management
     12:45 – The concept of “holding space” and its role in personal growth
     20:30 – How Al helped clients achieve over $140 million and world titles
     28:00 – Overcoming self-doubt and the importance of self-love and grace
     35:00 – Navigating resistance and embracing the flow in business and life
     40:15 – Al’s coaching system and how it changes lives
     47:00 – The importance of mindset and self-awareness in entrepreneurship

    𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲:
     Follow Al Fuentes on social:
     Instagram: @the.alfuentes

    🔥 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more insightful, real conversations with top entrepreneurs.

    Hit the bell 🔔 so you never miss an episode of the CEO Pulse Podcast.

    #AlFuentes #Breathwork #EnergyManagement #SelfGrowth #EntrepreneurMindset #Coaching #BusinessSuccess #PersonalTransformation #FlowState #Entrepreneurship
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About CEO Pulse Podcast
Welcome to the CEO Pulse Podcast where you'll find the real, the raw and the mind of entrepreneurship. This is your backstage access to first-hand business experience, strategies & exclusive performance tools from successful entrepreneurs, CEO's and Game Changers. Subscribe, like & share today to join a new breed of hungry entrepreneurs just like us at www.ceopulse.com.
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