In this episode of the Pulse Podcast, co-founders Miguel and Rudy of Acquired share their rapid growth in the California real estate market, tracking toward $300 million in sales volume and over 6 million in assignments for 2024. They discuss the transition from solo entrepreneurs to building a systematic real estate ecosystem that includes wholesaling, flipping, escrow, and staging.



𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

The evolution of young entrepreneurs: Moving from door-to-door sales at 15 to building a high performing real estate business.

Hyper-local market mastery: How deep familiarity with specific zip codes and sub-markets prevents fatal comping errors in competitive areas like Los Angeles.

Relationship-driven deal flow: Why 80% of deals come from agent relationships and the specific incentives used to keep inventory flowing.

The "Team Flip" model.

Accountability as the root of culture.

Continuous education and the ego trap.

Building an investor ecosystem: The transition from simple wholesaling to owning the entire vertical through in-house escrow, brokerage, and staging services.



Time Stamps:

00:00 - 00:30: Introduction to the "entrepreneur path" and the reality of the hustle.

00:31 - 01:21: Introduction of guests Miguel and Rudy from Acquired, including their 2024 sales performance and background in the California market.

00:53 - 01:12: Overview of Acquired's growth from $129 million in 2023 to tracking $300 million in 2024.

02:20 - 03:11: Discussion on the importance of systematic frameworks, teamwork, and avoiding the trap of trying to do everything yourself.

03:12 - 04:22: Explanation of why they focused on their own "backyard" in Los Angeles due to market familiarity.

05:30 - 06:30: Miguel and Rudy share how they met at a previous wholesale company and began collaborating.

07:48 - 08:16: The strategy of identifying who controls inventory in specific LA neighborhoods.

08:58 - 09:55: Discussion on average deal sizes and the expansion into fix-and-flip strategies.

10:11 - 10:49: Description of "team flips" as a method for employee retention and wealth building.

11:40 - 13:11: The realization of potential profits from flipping versus strictly wholesaling.

14:14 - 15:09: Future goals for the next three years, including gross revenue targets and expanding services like escrow and staging.

16:13 - 17:34: Personal backgrounds in sales, including door-to-door sales and detailing cars as teenagers.

17:55 - 19:21: Rudy’s introduction to real estate through the book Rich Dad Poor Dad and his early career at Keller Williams.

21:14 - 22:48: Deep dive into their specific wholesaling model, which often involves taking title to properties before reselling.

23:00 - 27:51 : Discussion on working with real estate agents and the legality of dual representation in California.



28:02 - 28:54: The speaker's three core business principles: radical transparency, extreme ownership, and people over profits.

29:55 - 31:12: The importance of culture and accountability in scaling to a billion-dollar brokerage.

32:49 - 33:26: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the acquisition team, such as writing 20 offers per week.

35:10 - 36:20: The value of investing in personal education and mentorship.

38:50 - 40:18: Advice for those starting in business: find someone crushing it and work for them to gain a "shortcut" education.

42:48 - 44:15: Humorous and challenging experiences dealing with the unique personalities of the LA real estate market.

45:26 - 47:30: Advice to their 17-year-old selves regarding confidence and surrounding themselves with the right people.

47:53 - 48:38: Contact information for Miguel, Rudy, and Acquired



Connect with Acquire'd:



Website: acquired-homes.com

Instagram:

@acquiredtm

@rudy.cgomez

@miggysmalls01



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