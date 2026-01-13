About The Diary Of A CEO

Steven Bartlett is a British entrepreneur, investor, and author. He’s the founder of Flight Story – a media company – and Flight Fund, an investment fund backing the next generation of category-defining businesses.He created The Diary Of A CEO to share the unfiltered pages of the personal diaries of the world’s most fascinating CEOs, experts, therapists, and leaders – with the hope that their lessons will help both you and him live better lives.DOAC is a double acronym: Diary Of A CEO, but also Dreamers, Open-minded, Awareness, and Connection.This is your corner of the internet to dream boldly, think openly, expand your awareness, and feel more connected.