Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessVoices of Liberty
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Voices of Liberty
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Voices of Liberty

Young Americans For Liberty
BusinessGovernment
Voices of Liberty
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Voices of Liberty

    Unapologetic for Liberty: Curt Nisly’s Battle Against the Political Machine

    03/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this episode, Sean sits down with former Indiana State Representative Curt Nisly, a man who learned firsthand what happens when you refuse to bend, even when leadership, lobbyists, and your own party push back.

    Curt did not grow up in politics. Raised Mennonite and discouraged from civic involvement, he didn’t even vote until he was nearly 30. But the Tea Party movement awakened something in him. What began as studying the Constitution with his son turned into eight years in the Indiana Statehouse, where he stood for life, gun rights, and state sovereignty, no matter the personal cost.

    Inside the legislature, Curt encountered something few voters ever see: peer group shift, political threats, bills buried in committee, and leadership pressure designed to make principled lawmakers fall in line. He refused.

    When he pushed for Constitutional Carry, he was sidelined, downgraded, threatened, and nearly isolated. Yet he kept pressing. And because he did, Indiana ultimately passed Constitutional Carry into law in 2022. Just 17 days later, that law helped save lives when a legally armed citizen stopped a mass shooter in a mall near Indianapolis.

    Curt’s story is one of conviction. He lost a primary after redistricting and heavy establishment spending. But he did not lose the mission. Today, alongside his wife Mary, he trains the next generation of liberty candidates through Liberty Candidate Academies, ensuring others are prepared to stand firm when the pressure comes.

    This conversation is about remembering who sent you. It’s about standing when it costs you. And it’s proof that principled leadership can change the course of a state.

    This is an episode you don’t want to miss.
  • Voices of Liberty

    From the Battlefield to the Statehouse: Jennifer Gross and the Fight for Liberty in Ohio

    02/24/2026 | 37 mins.
    What does it look like to carry the torch of liberty from the battlefield to the statehouse?

    In this episode of Voices of Liberty, host Sean Themea sits down with Ohio State Representative Jennifer Gross, a combat veteran and nurse practitioner who stepped into public office during one of the most turbulent periods in modern American history.

    Representative Gross shares how her lifelong love of liberty, shaped from childhood and strengthened through military service, led her to stand against government overreach during the COVID era. She discusses the challenges of running against the political establishment, the pressure to “go along to get along,” and what happens behind the scenes in a state legislature.

    The conversation dives into her work advancing medical freedom in Ohio, including the Right to Try Act and the Conscientious Right to Refuse Act, and why she believes the government must stop at the skin when it comes to personal medical decisions.

    From grassroots organizing to reading every bill before casting a vote, Jennifer Gross makes the case that liberty is not abstract. It is personal, constitutional, and worth fighting for.
  • Voices of Liberty

    Free Enterprise Under Fire: Kent Lassman on Defending Liberty

    02/17/2026 | 32 mins.
    For more than three decades, Kent Lassman has been on the front lines defending free enterprise and pushing back against government overreach. As President and Chief Executive Officer of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, he has helped lead major battles to protect economic liberty in America.

    On this episode of Voices of Liberty, host Sean Themea sits down with Kent to explore the moment that lit his liberty torch, the mentors who shaped his convictions, and the real pushback that comes with challenging the regulatory state.

    Kent reflects on key victories, hard-fought lessons, and why he believes the next decade presents a powerful opportunity to advance freedom in America.

    If you care about limiting government and strengthening liberty in our lifetime, this is a conversation you will not want to miss.
  • Voices of Liberty

    Leading with Principle: Jennifer A. Grossman on Liberty and the Atlas Society

    02/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this episode of Voices of Liberty, host Sean Themea sits down with Jennifer A. Grossman—a.k.a., JAG— CEO of the Atlas Society, for an in-depth conversation on leadership, philosophy, and the power of ideas.

    Jennifer shares her journey into the liberty movement, shaped by early experiences in public education and a transformative encounter with the ideas of Ayn Rand. That discovery sparked a lifelong commitment to reason, individualism, and freedom, guiding a non-linear career that included presidential speechwriting, television production, and policy advocacy.

    The conversation explores the challenges of staying true to one’s principles in high-pressure environments, the temptation to compromise for success, and the importance of intellectual integrity. Jennifer also discusses her vision for the Atlas Society, including innovative digital programming, global outreach to young people, and ambitious creative projects such as the upcoming feature film adaptation of Anthem.

    This episode offers a thoughtful look at how philosophical ideas translate into real-world leadership, why young people are central to the future of liberty, and how culture and storytelling play a critical role in formingfree societies.

    Subscribe to Voices of Liberty on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, YouTube, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
  • Voices of Liberty

    From College Student to New Hampshire State Representative: Sam Farrington’s Liberty Fight

    02/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode of Voices of Liberty, host Sean Themea sits down with New Hampshire state representative Sam Farrington, who was elected at just 22 years old after defeating a long-time incumbent through a grassroots, pro-liberty campaign.

    Sam explains how government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic became the catalyst that pushed him into public service. Frustrated by lockdowns, mandates, and the erosion of individual rights, he decided to run for office rather than stay on the sidelines. He shares how knocking on doors, listening to voters, and speaking honestly about freedom helped him win.

    The conversation explores Sam’s work in the New Hampshire legislature, including his support for campus carry, right-to-work protections, and strong Second Amendment policies. He also discusses balancing college life with serving in elected office, facing opposition on campus, and why he believes government exists to protect life, liberty, and property.

    This episode highlights how young leaders can translate conviction into action and why state-level leadership remains one of the most effective ways to defend freedom in America.

    Subscribe to Voices of Liberty on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, YouTube, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Voices of Liberty

Voices of Liberty is a podcast powered by Young Americans for Liberty and hosted by Sean Themea. Each week, Voices of Liberty brings you the untold stories of the next generation of liberty leaders. These are the people fiercely defending America’s founding principles and proving that freedom is not just an idea, but a movement that is winning right now. Listeners hear from bold entrepreneurs showing that free markets work, principled elected officials pushing back against big government, and fearless student activists standing up for liberty on college campuses across the country. Through honest, human conversations, the podcast highlights how individuals are building momentum for freedom in government, culture, and their communities. Voices of Liberty puts the spotlight on the people making liberty win today and shows why liberty can, and will, be achieved in our lifetime. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts, and join the movement shaping the future of freedom in America. Check out YAL here: https://yaliberty.org/ 
Podcast website
BusinessGovernmentNon-Profit

Listen to Voices of Liberty, The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Voices of Liberty: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:19:36 AM
A company fromMADSACK