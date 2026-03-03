In this episode, Sean sits down with former Indiana State Representative Curt Nisly, a man who learned firsthand what happens when you refuse to bend, even when leadership, lobbyists, and your own party push back.



Curt did not grow up in politics. Raised Mennonite and discouraged from civic involvement, he didn’t even vote until he was nearly 30. But the Tea Party movement awakened something in him. What began as studying the Constitution with his son turned into eight years in the Indiana Statehouse, where he stood for life, gun rights, and state sovereignty, no matter the personal cost.



Inside the legislature, Curt encountered something few voters ever see: peer group shift, political threats, bills buried in committee, and leadership pressure designed to make principled lawmakers fall in line. He refused.



When he pushed for Constitutional Carry, he was sidelined, downgraded, threatened, and nearly isolated. Yet he kept pressing. And because he did, Indiana ultimately passed Constitutional Carry into law in 2022. Just 17 days later, that law helped save lives when a legally armed citizen stopped a mass shooter in a mall near Indianapolis.



Curt’s story is one of conviction. He lost a primary after redistricting and heavy establishment spending. But he did not lose the mission. Today, alongside his wife Mary, he trains the next generation of liberty candidates through Liberty Candidate Academies, ensuring others are prepared to stand firm when the pressure comes.



This conversation is about remembering who sent you. It’s about standing when it costs you. And it’s proof that principled leadership can change the course of a state.



This is an episode you don’t want to miss.