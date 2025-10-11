Powered by RND
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Unblinded with Sean Callagy

Sean Callagy
Education
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
  The Making of a Miracle: Lessons from Mike Eruzione on Leadership, Legacy, and Belief
    What if the greatest miracles aren’t accidents—but the result of vision, faith, and relentless work?In this powerful episode of Unblinded, host Sean Callagy sits down with Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team and the man who scored the game-winning goal in the legendary “Miracle on Ice.”Together, Sean and Mike explore how belief, leadership, and perseverance create real-world miracles—and how ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things when they choose belief over fear.Key Takeaways:Belief over fear: the mindset that turned underdogs into championsThe power of team and trust: leadership lessons from Coach Herb BrooksFrom rejection to redemption: how failure fuels destinyBeyond the ice: humility, family, and faith as guiding valuesCreating your own miracle: the spiritual and practical patterns that unlock possibilityMemorable Quote:“Miracles aren’t magic—they’re made by people who refuse to stop believing.”Listen if you’re:A leader or entrepreneur turning vision into victoryA coach, athlete, or parent teaching resilience and teamworkSomeone who believes faith and discipline can create real miraclesConnect:Guest: @MikeEruzioneHost: @SeanCallagyLearn more: unblindedmastery.com
    1:48:23
  Unblinded With Sean Callagy: Trailer
    What if you could see what others don’t—and unlock the hidden patterns that quietly drive every outcome in business, relationships, and life?Hosted by entrepreneur, attorney, philanthropist, and world-class communicator Sean Callagy, Unblinded is where peak performance meets integrity and possibility. Sean—legally blind since childhood—defied the odds to build multiple eight-figure companies, reinvent industries, and train thousands of leaders in the art of influence. His message is clear: influence is not manipulation, it’s mastery—and when harnessed for good, it transforms everything.Each week, Sean sits down with visionary entrepreneurs, cultural icons, and everyday disruptors to reveal the frameworks, stories, and breakthroughs that shaped their journeys. These conversations go beyond inspiration—Sean unpacks the exact tools and distinctions that allow people to see what’s truly there, not just what they’ve been conditioned to believe.And because true success is measured not only in wealth but in impact, Unblinded also shines a spotlight on philanthropy—sharing the stories of leaders and movements making a difference, and exploring how giving back can accelerate growth, purpose, and legacy.Expect a mix of raw storytelling, tactical strategies, and deeply human insights that reframe how you approach success. Whether you’re scaling a business, leading a team, or striving to create more freedom, abundance, and contribution in your own life, Unblinded shows you how to see the invisible, hear the unspoken, and step into your next level of influence and impact.
    3:50

About Unblinded with Sean Callagy

What if you could see what others don’t—and unlock the hidden patterns that quietly drive every outcome in business, relationships, and life? Hosted by entrepreneur, attorney, philanthropist, and world-class communicator Sean Callagy, Unblinded is where peak performance meets integrity and possibility. Sean—legally blind since childhood—defied the odds to build multiple eight-figure companies, reinvent industries, and train thousands of leaders in the art of influence. His message is clear: influence is not manipulation, it’s mastery—and when harnessed for good, it transforms everything.
