Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsBusinessThe Friendly Bear - Verified Trader
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

David Capablanca
BusinessEducation
The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader
Latest episode

460 episodes

  • The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

    The Best Platform for Us Markets?! Verified 6-Figure Trader Has Record Month With Trading Tool

    12/19/2025 | 19 mins.

    Send us a textLucas Marin joins David Capablanca on The Friendly Bear Podcast to talk about BlackArrow, the latest trading tool. Lucas goes over how he was able to have a record month while using the BlackArrow Trading platform.  Friendly Bear UniversityGet Profitable & Master Your Trading - Memberships & Courses Now AvailablePreorder David's BookPreorder David's book SageTraderSageTrader powers Wall Street & retail traders with ultra-low clearing fees & premium locates Flash ResearchUse coupon code FB15 for 15% off Premium. Find your edge with the best stock analyzer AskEdgarUse Code friendlybear for 25% off for AskEdgar, the new standard for researching SEC filingsDisclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the show

  • The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

    FBU Short Selling Fundamentals pt. 2

    12/03/2025 | 42 mins.

    Send us a text Support the show

  • The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

    FBU Short Selling Fundamentals pt. 1

    11/28/2025 | 59 mins.

    Send us a text Friendly Bear UniversityGet Profitable & Master Your Trading - Memberships & Courses Now AvailablePreorder David's BookPreorder David's book SageTraderSageTrader powers Wall Street & retail traders with ultra-low clearing fees & premium locates AskEdgarUse Code friendlybear for 25% off for AskEdgar, the new standard for researching SEC filingsFlash ResearchUse coupon code FB15 for 15% off Premium. Find your edge with the best stock analyzer David's InstagramSubscribe for behind the scenes trading related contentDavid's X ProfileFollow David Capablanca on X!Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the show

  • The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

    Ex-Goldman Sachs on Building Systems & Quantitative Edge in Trading

    11/26/2025 | 28 mins.

    Send us a textEx-Goldman Sachs Mehul Patel joins David Capablanca on The Friendly Bear Podcast after Friendly Bear Conference 4 in Los Angeles. Mehul shares his experiences getting recruited and working for Goldman Sachs as well as elaborating on some of his trading concepts.  Friendly Bear UniversityGet Profitable & Master Your Trading - Memberships & Courses Now AvailablePreorder David's BookPreorder David's book SageTraderSageTrader powers Wall Street & retail traders with ultra-low clearing fees & premium locates Flash ResearchUse coupon code FB15 for 15% off Premium. Find your edge with the best stock analyzer David's X ProfileFollow David Capablanca on X!David's InstagramSubscribe for behind the scenes trading related contentDisclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the show

  • The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

    This Trader Made 10M+ Shorting Stocks- Verified 8-Figure Trader

    11/10/2025 | 30 mins.

    Send us a textVerified 8-figure trader Adam Gefvert joins David Capablanca on the Friendly Bear Podcast in Los Angeles during the Friendly Bear Conference event on 10/10/25. In this episode, Adam shares his journey as well as his process for trading.  Friendly Bear UniversityGet Profitable & Master Your Trading - Memberships & Courses Now AvailableSageTraderSageTrader powers Wall Street & retail traders with ultra-low clearing fees & premium locates David's InstagramSubscribe for behind the scenes trading related contentDavid's X ProfileFollow David Capablanca on X!Flash ResearchUse coupon code FB15 for 15% off Premium. Find your edge with the best stock analyzer AskEdgarUse Code friendlybear for 25% off for AskEdgar, the new standard for researching SEC filingsPreorder David's BookPreorder David's book Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the show

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

The Friendly Bear™ is a weekly show that focuses on interviewing some of the best traders in the world from different niches. Listeners will be able to take show insights and apply these nuggets of information to their own strategies. In addition to interviewing top traders from around the world, The Friendly Bear™ also features guests such as market insiders, professionals and unique players in the trading space. The show is hosted by verified 90% win ratio 7-figure trader, David Capablanca.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationNewsBusiness NewsInvestingSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader, 3 Takeaways and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2025 - 9:52:31 AM