The Friendly Bear - Verified Trader

The Best Platform for Us Markets?! Verified 6-Figure Trader Has Record Month With Trading Tool
12/19/2025 | 19 mins.
Lucas Marin joins David Capablanca on The Friendly Bear Podcast to talk about BlackArrow, the latest trading tool. Lucas goes over how he was able to have a record month while using the BlackArrow Trading platform.
FBU Short Selling Fundamentals pt. 2
12/03/2025 | 42 mins.
FBU Short Selling Fundamentals pt. 1
11/28/2025 | 59 mins.
Send us a text
Ex-Goldman Sachs on Building Systems & Quantitative Edge in Trading
11/26/2025 | 28 mins.
Ex-Goldman Sachs Mehul Patel joins David Capablanca on The Friendly Bear Podcast after Friendly Bear Conference 4 in Los Angeles. Mehul shares his experiences getting recruited and working for Goldman Sachs as well as elaborating on some of his trading concepts.
This Trader Made 10M+ Shorting Stocks- Verified 8-Figure Trader
11/10/2025 | 30 mins.
Verified 8-figure trader Adam Gefvert joins David Capablanca on the Friendly Bear Podcast in Los Angeles during the Friendly Bear Conference event on 10/10/25. In this episode, Adam shares his journey as well as his process for trading.
