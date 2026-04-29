In this episode, Andrew sits down with Rich Robledo of the Robledo Group in Las Vegas to break down why successful real estate agents stop doing everything themselves and how shifting into a structured team model creates scale, efficiency, and long-term growth.

After more than two decades in real estate, Rich explains how redefining roles across marketing, transaction coordination, and operations allowed him to focus on lead generation, community presence, and higher-value activities that actually drive business.

In this episode:

• Why doing everything yourself limits real estate growth

• How specialized roles improve efficiency and reduce stress

• The structure behind a scalable real estate team

• What delegation actually unlocks for team leaders

About Our Guest:

Rich Robledo is a Las Vegas real estate broker and the leader behind The Robledo Group, known for helping families and high-net-worth clients buy, sell, and relocate throughout the Las Vegas Valley. With more than 20 years of sales experience and deep local knowledge of communities like Summerlin, Rich has built his business around trust, integrity, transparency, and accountability, core values that shape both his client experience and his reputation in the market.

Beyond real estate, Rich is a true community connector. He serves on the MLS Board for the Las Vegas Realtors Association and the Keystone Corporation, and has supported organizations including the Salvation Army, Las Vegas Rotary, Spread The Word Nevada, and Ronald McDonald House. As a dad, mentor, and businessman, Rich brings a grounded perspective on leadership, community growth, and what it really takes to build a lasting real estate business in Las Vegas.