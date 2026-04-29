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Team Lead Talks

Andrew Becker
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Team Lead Talks
Latest episode

80 episodes

  • Team Lead Talks

    Amanda Webster: The Playbook That Turns Relationships Into Revenue

    04/29/2026 | 18 mins.
    In this episode, Andrew Becker sits down with Amanda Webster of Results Driven REI to break down how real estate operators can use relationships as a scalable growth strategy. Instead of relying on more deals or more hours, Amanda explains how partnerships, systems, and community-driven models create consistent revenue opportunities in a real estate business.
    In this episode:
    • How to identify gaps in your business and fill them with strategic partners
    • The role of relationships in scaling beyond capacity limits
    • How to build partnerships that actually produce revenue
    • Why most investors stall without systems and structured collaboration
    About Our Guest:
    Amanda Webster is a relationship-driven business growth strategist with more than 20 years of experience helping entrepreneurs scale through trust, clarity, and connection. As Director of Strategic Partnerships at Results Driven REI, she brings a sharp understanding of strategic partnerships, operations, team dynamics, and business systems, helping organizations turn vision into traction and build for sustainable growth.
    Before joining Results Driven REI, Amanda served as COO at a national financial services firm, where she helped hundreds of entrepreneurs secure funding, create structure, and grow with confidence. She also brings valuable experience from the legal industry, with a background spanning regulatory, operational, and executive leadership roles. A proud military spouse and mother of five, Amanda is known for blending heart and hustle, pairing executive leadership with a people-first approach that makes her perspective especially valuable for business owners focused on scaling with trust, strategy, and strong relationships.
  • Team Lead Talks

    Michael Mendoza: The System That Powers Large Scale Land Development

    04/24/2026 | 18 mins.
    In this episode, Andrew sits down with Michael Mendoza, CEO of Apex Real Estate Contracting, to break down the system behind large scale land development and how operators can turn raw land into fully built, revenue-producing communities.
    With experience across projects exceeding $1.5B in value, Michael explains how development strategy, investor alignment, and execution frameworks come together to move deals from concept to completion.
    In this episode:
    • How to determine the highest and best use of land
    • The role of investor relations and capital structuring in development
    • What it takes to move a project from pre-development to vertical
    • How to build a scalable real estate development pipeline
    About Our Guest:
    Michael Mendoza is the Founder and Managing Director of APEX Real Estate Contracting, where he leads complex real estate projects across acquisition, development, and modernization. With a background in private equity–backed real estate platforms, he has overseen capital structuring, feasibility analysis, and investor-facing project execution nationwide. Michael has contributed to projects exceeding $1.5B in aggregate value across multifamily, senior housing, and mixed-use developments. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer, he brings a disciplined, execution-focused leadership style to every engagement. He holds an MBA in Real Estate and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado Boulder.
  • Team Lead Talks

    How Martine Richardson Helps Investors Scale Without Using Their Own Capital

    04/23/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this episode, Andrew sits down with Martine Richardson to break down how real estate investors can scale rental portfolios without relying on their own capital. From private money to deal structuring, Martine explains how investors can move beyond traditional bank financing and build equity faster through smarter acquisition strategies.
    In this episode:
    • Why saving for down payments slows portfolio growth
    • How private capital creates leverage for real estate investors
    • The role of deal structure in scaling rental properties
    • Why following a proven plan accelerates results
  • Team Lead Talks

    Rich Robledo: Why Successful Agents Stop Doing Everything Themselves

    04/22/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this episode, Andrew sits down with Rich Robledo of the Robledo Group in Las Vegas to break down why successful real estate agents stop doing everything themselves and how shifting into a structured team model creates scale, efficiency, and long-term growth.
    After more than two decades in real estate, Rich explains how redefining roles across marketing, transaction coordination, and operations allowed him to focus on lead generation, community presence, and higher-value activities that actually drive business.
    In this episode:
    • Why doing everything yourself limits real estate growth
    • How specialized roles improve efficiency and reduce stress
    • The structure behind a scalable real estate team
    • What delegation actually unlocks for team leaders
    About Our Guest:
    Rich Robledo is a Las Vegas real estate broker and the leader behind The Robledo Group, known for helping families and high-net-worth clients buy, sell, and relocate throughout the Las Vegas Valley. With more than 20 years of sales experience and deep local knowledge of communities like Summerlin, Rich has built his business around trust, integrity, transparency, and accountability, core values that shape both his client experience and his reputation in the market.
    Beyond real estate, Rich is a true community connector. He serves on the MLS Board for the Las Vegas Realtors Association and the Keystone Corporation, and has supported organizations including the Salvation Army, Las Vegas Rotary, Spread The Word Nevada, and Ronald McDonald House. As a dad, mentor, and businessman, Rich brings a grounded perspective on leadership, community growth, and what it really takes to build a lasting real estate business in Las Vegas.
  • Team Lead Talks

    Terrence Nickelson: Why Your Real Estate Deals Keep Falling Through

    04/17/2026 | 18 mins.
    In this episode, Andrew sits down with Terrence Nickelson, founder of Goby Homes, to break down why real estate deals fall through and how fragmented communication across agents, lenders, and clients creates costly breakdowns in the transaction process.
    In this episode:
    • Why poor communication causes deals to collapse before closing  
    • How lack of alignment between parties creates delays and missed deadlines  
    • The real cost of failed transactions for agents and clients  
    • A better system for managing real estate deals from contract to close  
    About Our Guest:Terrence Nickelson is the founder of Goby Homes, a licensed REALTOR® and self-taught software engineer with over a decade of experience at the intersection of real estate and technology. As a Techstars accelerator alum and TEDCO-backed founder, he brings a rare blend of technical expertise and industry insight, building solutions that modernize how real estate professionals operate and scale.
    Recognized as the 2025 NAR Innovator of the Year, alongside honors from the NFHA Innovation Impact Award and Inman Best of Proptech, Terrence has quickly become a leading voice in proptech innovation. His work focuses on leveraging software to solve real-world challenges in housing and real estate, making him a valuable perspective for agents, brokers, and team leaders looking to stay ahead in an increasingly tech-driven market.

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About Team Lead Talks

Real estate entrepreneur Andrew Becker and his guests break down the systems, strategies, and real-world lessons shaping today’s real estate industry.  The Team Lead Talks Podcast consistently ranks on the Apple Podcasts Top 200 Business Podcasts worldwide and brings real conversations with operators, founders, and industry leaders about scaling businesses, increasing profit, navigating market shifts, and building lasting impact.  Straight talk. Actionable strategies. No noise.
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BusinessEntrepreneurship

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