This week on Market Mondays, we tackled the biggest stories shaping the markets, technology, and investing. From the controversy surrounding Trump’s investment accounts and crypto allegations to NVIDIA’s bold new AI startup strategy, we broke down what matters—and what investors should ignore.



We also discussed Michael Saylor’s latest Bitcoin sale, the SK Hynix IPO, warnings of a potential AI bubble, Alex Karp’s passionate comments on AI spending, TSM’s long-term outlook, whether QQQ is still the best ETF choice, lessons from the 2026 market rally, Wall Street’s biggest forecasting mistakes, which companies have the strongest competitive moats, and the one private company we’d invest in today. Plus, we answered a practical question: if you started over with $50,000, debt, and a low credit score, how would you rebuild your financial future?



Whether you’re investing for the long term, trading today’s market, or looking to stay ahead of the biggest trends in AI, crypto, and equities, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you make smarter investment decisions.



TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Why Wealth Matters

00:33 Show Disclaimer

01:08 July Check In

01:48 Live Week Schedule

02:46 Salon Suite Spotlight

04:49 Community Shoutouts

05:36 Market Facts Roundup

07:17 Semiconductor Volatility

09:44 Invest Fest Youth Day

11:21 Catering Callout

14:21 Relationships Barter Play

16:03 Singles Lounge Launch

18:00 Trump Accounts Explained

19:09 Barriers Trust Education

24:17 Compounding Math Examples

28:59 ETF Alternatives Plan

30:19 Reaching Those In Need

33:11 Website Robinhood Details

34:20 Culture Responsibility Talk

37:38 Spend It Culture

38:33 Trump Account Alternatives

39:23 Trump Meme Coin Fallout

41:12 Rug Pull Mechanics

43:59 Crypto Scam Culture

46:02 Equities Influence Shift

48:30 Presidential Trading Stats

52:03 NVIDIA Startup Strategy

54:57 Compute for Revenue Share

58:30 NVIDIA as Venture Capital

01:03:06 Relationship Capital Banter

01:05:51 50K Reset Plan

01:11:24 Debt Versus Market Returns

01:15:37 MicroStrategy Dividend Sales

01:22:12 SK Hynix ADR Debut

01:23:43 Memory Bottleneck Thesis

01:25:15 IPO Signals to Watch

01:26:31 Micron vs Hynix Outlook

01:31:11 Valuations and Patience

01:35:33 AI Bubble Reality Check

01:39:41 Alex Karp Safety Rant

01:48:23 Who Owns the Stack

01:53:01 TSM Earnings Preview

01:55:27 Core Four Investing

01:57:06 Events and Community

01:58:19 World Cup Banter

02:01:32 Final Sendoff



#MarketMondays #Investing #Stocks #StockMarket #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #NVIDIA #Bitcoin #Crypto #MichaelSaylor #TSMC #QQQ #ETFs #WealthBuilding #Finance #Business #LongTermInvesting #Trading #EarnYourLeisure #MarketAnalysis



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