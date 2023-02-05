MM #154 Top Investments in The World, How to Read Stock Charts, & Apple's New V.R. with J.C. Paret
In this episode, we spoke about Tesla's stock falling, Apple's new virtual reality headset, and the future of Coinbase. We also discussed the current price of gold and if it is a good investment. In addition, J.C. Parets joined us to discuss technical analysis, charting, Bitcoin, and the top stocks around the world. We also spoke about Invest Fest and the power of relationships. #investing #marketmondays #vr GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE NUMBER #1 FINANCIAL FESTIVALhttps://investfest.comJOIN THE NUMBER #1 EDUCATIONAL PLATFORMhttps://www.eyluniversity.com/communitySupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy