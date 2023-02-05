Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsBusiness
Podcast Market Mondays
EYL Network
  • MM #155 Chase Takes Over First Republic, Microsoft Soars, & Is Meta Back?
    In this episode, we spoke about Chase's takeover of First Republic, Microsoft's latest earnings report, Meta's big year, and we discussed if you should own bank stocks and we went over stock charts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/2/2023
    1:51:53
  • Google is Planning to Takeover A.I.
    In this clip we discuss Google's plans for A.I., creating their own A.I., Artificial General Intelligence, and how it will affect every company in the future.#earnyourleisure #ai #googleSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/28/2023
    8:27
  • What's the Next Technology That Will Change the World?
    In this clip we discuss quantum technology and the sciences behind it, and some of the leading sectors in the last decade.#earnyourleisure #ai #quantumSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/26/2023
    11:16
  • MM #154 Top Investments in The World, How to Read Stock Charts, & Apple's New V.R. with J.C. Paret
    In this episode, we spoke about Tesla's stock falling, Apple's new virtual reality headset, and the future of Coinbase. We also discussed the current price of gold and if it is a good investment. In addition, J.C. Parets joined us to discuss technical analysis, charting, Bitcoin, and the top stocks around the world. We also spoke about Invest Fest and the power of relationships. #investing #marketmondays #vr GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE NUMBER #1 FINANCIAL FESTIVALhttps://investfest.comJOIN THE NUMBER #1 EDUCATIONAL PLATFORMhttps://www.eyluniversity.com/communitySupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/25/2023
    2:16:47
  • Market Report: How to use A.I. to be Better in Life & Business
    There are many ways that artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to improve both your personal life and your business. In this clip we expand on a few.#earnyourleisure #ai #businessSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/marketmondays/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/21/2023
    11:21

About Market Mondays

On Market Mondays, Earn Your Leisure and Stock market expert Ian Dunlap discuss strategies to make money in the stock market under any circumstance. During Market Mondays, we also answered a variety of investment questions from live callers. 


Market Mondays is a new, exciting look into the world of investing and money management. 

