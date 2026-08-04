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MM #323: $35 BILLION LESSON: No One Is Bigger Than the Market 🤯 | Chip Stocks Are Back? & Amazon Rebound08/04/2026 | 1h 44 mins.The market is moving fast, and this week we’re breaking down the biggest stories every investor needs to know. From Palantir and AMD earnings to Amazon’s rebound and the future of AI chip stocks, we explain what’s driving the market and where the biggest opportunities could be heading.
We also discuss the collapse of Leopold Aschenbrenner’s fund, whether Federal Reserve policy or corporate earnings will have the biggest impact over the next 12 months, and which stocks we believe are still flying under the radar. Plus, we debate whether traditional investing rules still apply in today’s AI-driven market.
Whether you’re a long-term investor or an active trader, this episode is packed with market insights, investing strategies, and actionable ideas to help you stay ahead. Be sure to like, subscribe, and share your biggest takeaway in the comments.
#MarketMondays #Investing #Stocks #StockMarket #Palantir #AMD #Amazon #ArtificialIntelligence
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- In this episode of Market Mondays, we break down ASML’s decline, China’s growing semiconductor industry, the S&P 500 outlook, recession risks, oil prices, and Big Tech’s massive AI spending. We also discuss Amazon’s satellite plans, Bloom Energy, Tesla vs. SpaceX, and the biggest opportunities heading into earnings season.
Plus, we answer audience questions, cover single-stock futures, sports betting trends, and share our Investment Fact, Trading Tip, and Invest Fest Networking Tip of the Week to help you stay ahead of the market.
If you’re serious about investing and building long-term wealth, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.
#MarketMondays #Investing #StockMarket #Stocks #Trading #Finance #EarnYourLeisure #WealthBuilding #SP500 #AI #Tesla #Amazon #ASML #Earnings
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MM #321: DON’T BUY ANOTHER STOCK UNTIL YOU WATCH THIS | TOP STOCK PICKS & REAL ESTATE 📈07/21/2026 | 2h 5 mins.This week on Market Mondays, we break down the biggest stories shaping the markets and answer the investing questions everyone is asking.
We discuss whether DRAM has finally bottomed, if Micron’s pullback is an opportunity, when gold could become a buy again, and why Apple and Eli Lilly continue to outperform. We also examine Oracle, SpaceX, Netflix, McDonald’s, and the stocks we’d hold for the next 10–15 years.
We also cover trading strategy, market bottoms, futures trading, portfolio construction, oil prices, AI competition from China’s Kimi K3 model, and the biggest investing lessons of the year. Plus, MG The Mortgage Guy joins us to break down the latest in real estate, mortgages, housing affordability, interest rates, and what buyers and investors should be watching in today’s market.
If you’re serious about building long-term wealth through investing and real estate, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.
#MarketMondays #Investing #StockMarket #RealEstate #MGTheMortgageGuy #IanDunlap #EarnYourLeisure #Stocks #WealthBuilding #Finance #Trading #Gold #Micron #SpaceX #Apple #Oracle
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- In this episode of Market Mondays, we break down Trump’s latest Iran market shakeup, the growing battle between Apple and OpenAI, and whether SpaceX has become a buying opportunity. We also discuss Disney’s streaming future, oil prices, and which major bank is best positioned for the next decade.
We also debate whether the market will reward strong earnings or great stories in the second half of the year, reveal the biggest stocks we regret never buying, and explain why a great business can still be a bad investment. Plus, is Nigeria now home to the world’s best-performing stock market?
#MarketMondays #Investing #StockMarket #Apple #OpenAI #SpaceX #Disney #Oil #BankStocks #Nigeria #AI #Finance #EarnYourLeisure
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MM #319: TRUMP CRYPTO SCAM? | FREE INVESTMENT MONEY FOR KIDS, AI’S NEW STAR & BITCOIN PANIC 🚨07/07/2026 | 2h 2 mins.This week on Market Mondays, we tackled the biggest stories shaping the markets, technology, and investing. From the controversy surrounding Trump’s investment accounts and crypto allegations to NVIDIA’s bold new AI startup strategy, we broke down what matters—and what investors should ignore.
We also discussed Michael Saylor’s latest Bitcoin sale, the SK Hynix IPO, warnings of a potential AI bubble, Alex Karp’s passionate comments on AI spending, TSM’s long-term outlook, whether QQQ is still the best ETF choice, lessons from the 2026 market rally, Wall Street’s biggest forecasting mistakes, which companies have the strongest competitive moats, and the one private company we’d invest in today. Plus, we answered a practical question: if you started over with $50,000, debt, and a low credit score, how would you rebuild your financial future?
Whether you’re investing for the long term, trading today’s market, or looking to stay ahead of the biggest trends in AI, crypto, and equities, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you make smarter investment decisions.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Why Wealth Matters
00:33 Show Disclaimer
01:08 July Check In
01:48 Live Week Schedule
02:46 Salon Suite Spotlight
04:49 Community Shoutouts
05:36 Market Facts Roundup
07:17 Semiconductor Volatility
09:44 Invest Fest Youth Day
11:21 Catering Callout
14:21 Relationships Barter Play
16:03 Singles Lounge Launch
18:00 Trump Accounts Explained
19:09 Barriers Trust Education
24:17 Compounding Math Examples
28:59 ETF Alternatives Plan
30:19 Reaching Those In Need
33:11 Website Robinhood Details
34:20 Culture Responsibility Talk
37:38 Spend It Culture
38:33 Trump Account Alternatives
39:23 Trump Meme Coin Fallout
41:12 Rug Pull Mechanics
43:59 Crypto Scam Culture
46:02 Equities Influence Shift
48:30 Presidential Trading Stats
52:03 NVIDIA Startup Strategy
54:57 Compute for Revenue Share
58:30 NVIDIA as Venture Capital
01:03:06 Relationship Capital Banter
01:05:51 50K Reset Plan
01:11:24 Debt Versus Market Returns
01:15:37 MicroStrategy Dividend Sales
01:22:12 SK Hynix ADR Debut
01:23:43 Memory Bottleneck Thesis
01:25:15 IPO Signals to Watch
01:26:31 Micron vs Hynix Outlook
01:31:11 Valuations and Patience
01:35:33 AI Bubble Reality Check
01:39:41 Alex Karp Safety Rant
01:48:23 Who Owns the Stack
01:53:01 TSM Earnings Preview
01:55:27 Core Four Investing
01:57:06 Events and Community
01:58:19 World Cup Banter
02:01:32 Final Sendoff
#MarketMondays #Investing #Stocks #StockMarket #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #NVIDIA #Bitcoin #Crypto #MichaelSaylor #TSMC #QQQ #ETFs #WealthBuilding #Finance #Business #LongTermInvesting #Trading #EarnYourLeisure #MarketAnalysis
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About Market Mondays
On Market Mondays, Earn Your Leisure and Stock market expert Ian Dunlap discuss strategies to make money in the stock market under any circumstance. During Market Mondays, we also answered a variety of investment questions from live callers. Market Mondays is a new, exciting look into the world of investing and money management.Podcast website
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