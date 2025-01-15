Becoming Hot Smart Rich

Join Maggie Sellers for the long awaited debut episode of Hot Smart Rich as she shares her journey of launching this podcast after years of hesitation, anxiety, and growth. With her sister by her side, Maggie dives into personal challenges, her bold transition to entrepreneurship, and building a thriving community of 200,000 women. From personal holding companies to finding purpose, this episode is your entry into the world of Hot Smart Rich and will help you navigate overcoming your own fears, embrace your own vulnerability and take risks to change your life. ✨CONNECT WITH HER✨: INSTAGRAM: @maggiesellers TIKTOK: @maggiesellers_ YOUTUBE: @hotsmartrich LINKEDIN: Maggie Sellers ✨READ THE NEWSLETTER✨: HSR ICYMI ✨SHOP HSR✨: HSR MERCH SHOP MY AMAZON ✨ ABOUT MAGGIE✨: Maggie Sellers is revolutionizing modern female empowerment, leading the charge as the Canadian-born, Los Angeles based multi-hyphenate creative entrepreneur and investor, unapologetically blazing new trails. The founder of Hot Smart Rich, a media and investment platform, Maggie is on a mission to help women embrace their hottest, smartest, richest selves. Known for shaping iconic consumer brands and global superstars, she seamlessly blends the worlds of entertainment, branding, and venture capital, and was the first to carve out a space where influence and investment collide. Maggie’s meteoric rise began on TikTok, where her candid, sharp-witted content struck a chord with over 180,000 ambitious Gen-Z and millennial women, rapidly expanding her influence as the blueprint for the future of influence. But Maggie’s vision extends beyond content. Hot Smart Rich is reshaping how modern power players connect and collaborate while her investment arm, HSR Ventures, backs some of the fastest growing consumer brands like Allara Health, De Soi, Mixlab with equity stakes in 18+ brands across the consumer ecosystem. Maggie’s influence goes far beyond the brands she builds and invests in. Forget outdated notions of female empowerment, she’s redefining what it means to be an empowered woman in today’s world. Maggie Sellers is setting a new standard—unapologetic and impossible to ignore. This episode is produced by HSR Media, a division of Creative MES LLC, with support from Megan Coyle and Connor McGlynn.