In each episode of "Goldman Sachs Exchanges," people from the firm share their insights on developments shaping industries, markets and the global economy. More
Available Episodes
5 of 393
Is big tech back?
After a sharply disappointing performance in 2022, tech stocks are roaring back. But is the latest revival just a short-term blip? Or is there a new growth phase ahead for the tech sector? In this episode, Ben Snider, a senior strategist in Goldman Sachs Research, and Peter Callahan, who covers the tech sector for Global Banking & Markets, break down big tech earnings, new developments like generative AI, and the risks investors are focused on.
5/4/2023
21:04
What happens if the U.S. government can’t pay its bills?
The debate over the U.S. debt ceiling is quickly heating up. If the debt limit is not lifted before the deadline, what does this mean for markets and the economy? In this episode, Goldman Sachs Research’s Alec Phillips, chief U.S. political economist, explains how a failure to raise the limit on US government debt could ripple through the global financial markets.
5/2/2023
26:30
The Markets: Volatility, Earnings, and European Equities
Discussing US equity volatility hitting a low, the takeaways from US and European earnings, and what to expect in next week’s Fed and ECB meetings, Sharon Bell, Goldman Sachs Research’s senior strategist on the European Portfolio Strategy team, joins our latest episode of The Markets, a new weekly podcast from Goldman Sachs Exchanges.
4/28/2023
10:01
Navigating the trillion dollar path to a more sustainable economy
The path to net zero has never been more complicated as businesses and governments look to balance short-term energy demands with long-term sustainability goals. In the latest episode of Exchanges at Goldman Sachs, Goldman Sachs Research’s Michele Della Vigna, head of Natural Resources Research in EMEA, and Kara Mangone, global head of Climate Strategy, discuss the decades-long effort that will require trade-offs between investing and carbon intensive projects and increasing investments in clean energy technologies.
4/27/2023
31:24
How Porsche CEO Oliver Blume is driving innovation
The initial public offering of luxury car manufacturer Porsche last fall was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult equity market. So how has the automaker navigated the macro challenges and what are the implications for the sector more broadly? In the latest episode of Exchanges at Goldman Sachs, Oliver Blume, the CEO of Porsche and its parent company VW, and Goldman Sachs’ Christoph Stanger, who chairs the European equity capital markets team and helped take the company public, go behind the scenes to look at what it was like to take the company public, as well as discuss some of the broader trends in the automotive industry.