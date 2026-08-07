Falling launch costs, innovations, and AI are fuelling a space economy that could reach $1 trillion by the 2040s, according to Michael Tarulli and Erik Sparks in Goldman Sachs Investment Banking. The key driver: launch costs have plunged sharply, opening up access to space and enabling new frontiers of commercial activity. The shift is creating new potential opportunities as well as risks for investors. To learn more about the impact of AI on space, satellites, and other industrial sectors, read Harnessing AI for the Real Economy.



Recorded on July 7, 2026.



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