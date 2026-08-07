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635 episodes
- Goldman Sachs President John Waldron speaks with Steven Tananbaum, CIO of GoldenTree Asset Management, about how GoldenTree became a credit-focused asset manager overseeing $70 billion. They discuss how credit markets have evolved during Tananbaum’s career, his framework for analyzing investments, and how financing for artificial intelligence is affecting credit markets.
This episode was recorded on July 23, 2026.
The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.
A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.
Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html
Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
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- Credit markets are playing a growing role in the buildout of artificial intelligence, with nearly $500 billion of AI-related debt issuance so far in 2026, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs Research. Amanda Lynam, head of credit strategy research, and Zach Ablon, head of the credit sales desk in Global Banking & Markets, discuss why cash-rich tech giants are turning to bond markets, the potential risks for institutional investors, and how alternative financing channels—including private credit, infrastructure funds, and high-yield markets—are being used to fill the funding gap.
This episode was recorded on Monday, August 3, 2026.
The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.
A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.
Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html
Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- US IPO issuance has surged to a record high in 2026. But this resurgence raises two concerns for the equity market: whether it is flashing a late-cycle warning sign and whether the market can digest so much new issuance. Jay Ritter of The IPO Initiative and Owen Lamont of Acadian Asset Management discuss whether the IPO surge is a red flag for markets. This episode explores the latest Top of Mind report.
This episode was recorded on July 8, 15, and 23, 2026.
The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.
A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.
Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html
Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- As a newly installed chairman takes the helm of the Federal Reserve, US monetary policy remains uncertain amid a soft inflation print and escalating tensions in the Middle East. David Mericle, chief US economist in Goldman Sachs Research, forecasts the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged this year before cutting its policy rate in 2027. He also unpacks the factors driving US inflation, highlights the surprising resilience of the US labor market, and explains why he expects US GDP to expand around 2% this year.
Recorded on July 20, 2026.
The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.
A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.
Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html
Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Falling launch costs, innovations, and AI are fuelling a space economy that could reach $1 trillion by the 2040s, according to Michael Tarulli and Erik Sparks in Goldman Sachs Investment Banking. The key driver: launch costs have plunged sharply, opening up access to space and enabling new frontiers of commercial activity. The shift is creating new potential opportunities as well as risks for investors. To learn more about the impact of AI on space, satellites, and other industrial sectors, read Harnessing AI for the Real Economy.
Recorded on July 7, 2026.
The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.
A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.
Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html
Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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In each episode of "Exchanges," people from the firm share their insights on developments shaping industries, markets and the global economy.Podcast website
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