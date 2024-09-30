Die, Workwear: "This is how to look better in your 20s and 30s"

Episode 649: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) talks to Derek Guy ( https://x.com/dieworkwear ) about how to dress better, have more confidence, and where and how to build a wardrobe that lasts decades. — Show Notes: (0:00) Why it matters (3:17) Sprezzatura (6:01) Ralph Lauren (9:33) Advice for the American male (15:16) How to find a tailor (17:21) Why we dress worse now (20:15) How to build a wardrobe (24:54) Budgeting (28:23) Ready-to-wear, made-to-measure, and bespoke (34:21) Personal style nirvana (39:18) Buying for the decade — Links: • Die, Workwear! - https://dieworkwear.com/ • Inside the Mirrortocracy - https://carlos.bueno.org/2014/06/mirrortocracy.html • The Paradox of Choice - https://www.amazon.com/Paradox-Choice-Why-More-Less/dp/0060005696 • How to Judge Quality in Clothing - https://www.putthison.com/how-to-judge-quality-in-clothing/