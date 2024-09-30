Powered by RND
Sam Parr and Shaan Puri brainstorm new business ideas based on trends & opportunities they see in the market. Sometimes they bring on famous guests to brainstor...
  • 3 Stories Of People Making Millions In Weird Ways
    Episode 651: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talk about the Polymarket whale who made millions off the election, Ozempic for sleep and why Martha Stewart would have been our Billy of the Week in 1999.  — Show Notes:  (0:00) The rise and fall of Martha Stewart (19:04) Ozempic for sleep (33:10) The guts and brains of Polymarket's whale (44:55) Betting vs gambling — Links: • Isaak.net - https://isaak.net/sleepless/ • Polymarket - https://polymarket.com/  • Chainalysis - http://chainalysis.com • Vitalik blog - https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2024/11/09/infofinance.html  — Check Out Shaan's Stuff: Need to hire? You should use the same service Shaan uses to hire developers, designers, & Virtual Assistants → it’s called Shepherd (tell ‘em Shaan sent you): https://bit.ly/SupportShepherd — Check Out Sam's Stuff: • Hampton - https://www.joinhampton.com/ • Ideation Bootcamp - https://www.ideationbootcamp.co/ • Copy That - https://copythat.com • Hampton Wealth Survey - https://joinhampton.com/wealth • Sam’s List - http://samslist.co/ My First Million is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Production by Arie Desormeaux // Editing by Ezra Bakker Trupiano
    --------  
    1:05:08
  • Leila Hormozi: From Minimum Wage Employee to $100M Net Worth By 29
    Episode 650: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talk to Leila Hormozi ( https://x.com/LeilaHormozi ) about being broke at 22 to making $1,200,000.month by 23.  — Show Notes:  (0:00) Broke, overweight, going no where (3:53) Wake up calls (11:25) The Dickens Method (13:29) Dating Alex Hormozi (18:49) Starting Gym Launch at 23 (20:39) Repeating $0 - $15M in 12 months (23:38) Life after selling gym launch (25:15) "Who you compete with is who you become" (34:28) $10M workshops (35:30) Impatience with actions, patience with results — Links: • Acquisition - https://www.acquisition.com/  • Alex Hormozi on MFM - https://youtu.be/4KfuQwB5rIs  — Check Out Shaan's Stuff: Need to hire? You should use the same service Shaan uses to hire developers, designers, & Virtual Assistants → it’s called Shepherd (tell ‘em Shaan sent you): https://bit.ly/SupportShepherd — Check Out Sam's Stuff: • Hampton - https://www.joinhampton.com/ • Ideation Bootcamp - https://www.ideationbootcamp.co/ • Copy That - https://copythat.com • Hampton Wealth Survey - https://joinhampton.com/wealth • Sam’s List - http://samslist.co/ My First Million is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Production by Arie Desormeaux // Editing by Ezra Bakker Trupiano
    --------  
    48:17
  • Die, Workwear: "This is how to look better in your 20s and 30s"
    Episode 649: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) talks to Derek Guy ( https://x.com/dieworkwear ) about how to dress better, have more confidence, and where and how to build a wardrobe that lasts decades.  — Show Notes:  (0:00) Why it matters (3:17) Sprezzatura (6:01) Ralph Lauren (9:33) Advice for the American male (15:16) How to find a tailor (17:21) Why we dress worse now (20:15) How to build a wardrobe (24:54) Budgeting (28:23) Ready-to-wear, made-to-measure, and bespoke (34:21) Personal style nirvana (39:18) Buying for the decade — Links: • Die, Workwear! - https://dieworkwear.com/  • Inside the Mirrortocracy - https://carlos.bueno.org/2014/06/mirrortocracy.html  • The Paradox of Choice - https://www.amazon.com/Paradox-Choice-Why-More-Less/dp/0060005696  • How to Judge Quality in Clothing - https://www.putthison.com/how-to-judge-quality-in-clothing/  — Check Out Shaan's Stuff: Need to hire? You should use the same service Shaan uses to hire developers, designers, & Virtual Assistants → it’s called Shepherd (tell ‘em Shaan sent you): https://bit.ly/SupportShepherd — Check Out Sam's Stuff: • Hampton - https://www.joinhampton.com/ • Ideation Bootcamp - https://www.ideationbootcamp.co/ • Copy That - https://copythat.com • Hampton Wealth Survey - https://joinhampton.com/wealth • Sam’s List - http://samslist.co/ My First Million is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Production by Arie Desormeaux // Editing by Ezra Bakker Trupiano
    --------  
    47:25
  • Unicorn Founder on Unseen Arbitrages, the Paradox of Wealth + Charlie Munger Wisdom ft. Ryan Petersen
    Episode 648: Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talks to Flexport founder Ryan Petersen ( https://x.com/typesfast ) about playing both games: bootstrapping a startup to millions and raising venture capital to build a multi-billion dollar company.  — Show Notes:  (0:00) Import Genius (5:36) Paul Graham's superpower (9:34) Data-as-a-service framework (13:51) Charlie Munger's worldly wisdom (19:45) Prioritizing adventure (24:09) The paradox of wealth (28:51) Charlie Munger's student experiment (31:00) Negotiation masterclass (37:23) Inside Founders Fund (43:16) Being in a crowd v following a crowd (46:29) Highs and lows (48:52) "You can just do things" (50:16) Unseen arbitrages (53:00) $50M Phone booths — Links: • Flexport - https://www.flexport.com/  • Flexport on X - https://x.com/flexport • ImportGenius - https://www.importgenius.com/  • Schlep Blindness - https://paulgraham.com/schlep.html • Poor Charlie’s Almanack - https://www.stripe.press/poor-charlies-almanack  • Founders Fund - https://foundersfund.com/  — Check Out Shaan's Stuff: Need to hire? You should use the same service Shaan uses to hire developers, designers, & Virtual Assistants → it’s called Shepherd (tell ‘em Shaan sent you): https://bit.ly/SupportShepherd — Check Out Sam's Stuff: • Hampton - https://www.joinhampton.com/ • Ideation Bootcamp - https://www.ideationbootcamp.co/ • Copy That - https://copythat.com • Hampton Wealth Survey - https://joinhampton.com/wealth • Sam’s List - http://samslist.co/ My First Million is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Production by Arie Desormeaux // Editing by Ezra Bakker Trupiano
    --------  
    1:01:01
  • 6 College Students Pitch Us Their Startups | MFM Shark Tank
    Episode 647: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) invite 6 college students to pitch their startup ideas.  — Show Notes:  (0:00) Intro (3:58) Meet Your Class (16:32) Metafrazo (30:21) Milieu (42:47) Brother Nuts (54:14) Tour (1:08:38) Pathlit — Links: • Meet Your Class - http://meetyourclass.com • Jonah Liss -  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonahliss/  • Blake Mischley - https://www.linkedin.com/in/blake-mischley/  • Metafrazo - http://metafrazo.ai • Shrikar Lekkala - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shrikar-lekkala/  • Milieu - http://milieubio.com • Nathan Shatz - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathan-shatz/  • Brother Nuts - http://brothersnuts.com • Austin Majors - https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-majors-6b3275195/  • Tour - http://usetour.com • Amulya Parmar - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amulya-agape/  • Pathlit - http://pathlit.com • Advay Gupta - https://www.linkedin.com/in/advaygupta/  — Check Out Shaan's Stuff: Need to hire? You should use the same service Shaan uses to hire developers, designers, & Virtual Assistants → it’s called Shepherd (tell ‘em Shaan sent you): https://bit.ly/SupportShepherd — Check Out Sam's Stuff: • Hampton - https://www.joinhampton.com/ • Ideation Bootcamp - https://www.ideationbootcamp.co/ • Copy That - https://copythat.com • Hampton Wealth Survey - https://joinhampton.com/wealth • Sam’s List - http://samslist.co/ My First Million is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Production by Arie Desormeaux // Editing by Ezra Bakker Trupiano
    --------  
    1:32:57

About My First Million

Sam Parr and Shaan Puri brainstorm new business ideas based on trends & opportunities they see in the market. Sometimes they bring on famous guests to brainstorm with them.
