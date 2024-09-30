Episode 651: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talk about the Polymarket whale who made millions off the election, Ozempic for sleep and why Martha Stewart would have been our Billy of the Week in 1999.
Show Notes:
(0:00) The rise and fall of Martha Stewart
(19:04) Ozempic for sleep
(33:10) The guts and brains of Polymarket's whale
(44:55) Betting vs gambling
Links:
• Isaak.net - https://isaak.net/sleepless/
• Polymarket - https://polymarket.com/
• Chainalysis - http://chainalysis.com
• Vitalik blog - https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2024/11/09/infofinance.html
Leila Hormozi: From Minimum Wage Employee to $100M Net Worth By 29
Episode 650: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talk to Leila Hormozi ( https://x.com/LeilaHormozi ) about being broke at 22 to making $1,200,000.month by 23.
Show Notes:
(0:00) Broke, overweight, going no where
(3:53) Wake up calls
(11:25) The Dickens Method
(13:29) Dating Alex Hormozi
(18:49) Starting Gym Launch at 23
(20:39) Repeating $0 - $15M in 12 months
(23:38) Life after selling gym launch
(25:15) "Who you compete with is who you become"
(34:28) $10M workshops
(35:30) Impatience with actions, patience with results
Links:
• Acquisition - https://www.acquisition.com/
• Alex Hormozi on MFM - https://youtu.be/4KfuQwB5rIs
Die, Workwear: "This is how to look better in your 20s and 30s"
Episode 649: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) talks to Derek Guy ( https://x.com/dieworkwear ) about how to dress better, have more confidence, and where and how to build a wardrobe that lasts decades.
Show Notes:
(0:00) Why it matters
(3:17) Sprezzatura
(6:01) Ralph Lauren
(9:33) Advice for the American male
(15:16) How to find a tailor
(17:21) Why we dress worse now
(20:15) How to build a wardrobe
(24:54) Budgeting
(28:23) Ready-to-wear, made-to-measure, and bespoke
(34:21) Personal style nirvana
(39:18) Buying for the decade
Links:
• Die, Workwear! - https://dieworkwear.com/
• Inside the Mirrortocracy - https://carlos.bueno.org/2014/06/mirrortocracy.html
• The Paradox of Choice - https://www.amazon.com/Paradox-Choice-Why-More-Less/dp/0060005696
• How to Judge Quality in Clothing - https://www.putthison.com/how-to-judge-quality-in-clothing/
Unicorn Founder on Unseen Arbitrages, the Paradox of Wealth + Charlie Munger Wisdom ft. Ryan Petersen
Episode 648: Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) talks to Flexport founder Ryan Petersen ( https://x.com/typesfast ) about playing both games: bootstrapping a startup to millions and raising venture capital to build a multi-billion dollar company.
Show Notes:
(0:00) Import Genius
(5:36) Paul Graham's superpower
(9:34) Data-as-a-service framework
(13:51) Charlie Munger's worldly wisdom
(19:45) Prioritizing adventure
(24:09) The paradox of wealth
(28:51) Charlie Munger's student experiment
(31:00) Negotiation masterclass
(37:23) Inside Founders Fund
(43:16) Being in a crowd v following a crowd
(46:29) Highs and lows
(48:52) "You can just do things"
(50:16) Unseen arbitrages
(53:00) $50M Phone booths
Links:
• Flexport - https://www.flexport.com/
• Flexport on X - https://x.com/flexport
• ImportGenius - https://www.importgenius.com/
• Schlep Blindness - https://paulgraham.com/schlep.html
• Poor Charlie’s Almanack - https://www.stripe.press/poor-charlies-almanack
• Founders Fund - https://foundersfund.com/
6 College Students Pitch Us Their Startups | MFM Shark Tank
Episode 647: Sam Parr ( https://x.com/theSamParr ) and Shaan Puri ( https://x.com/ShaanVP ) invite 6 college students to pitch their startup ideas.
Show Notes:
(0:00) Intro
(3:58) Meet Your Class
(16:32) Metafrazo
(30:21) Milieu
(42:47) Brother Nuts
(54:14) Tour
(1:08:38) Pathlit
Links:
• Meet Your Class - http://meetyourclass.com
• Jonah Liss - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonahliss/
• Blake Mischley - https://www.linkedin.com/in/blake-mischley/
• Metafrazo - http://metafrazo.ai
• Shrikar Lekkala - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shrikar-lekkala/
• Milieu - http://milieubio.com
• Nathan Shatz - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathan-shatz/
• Brother Nuts - http://brothersnuts.com
• Austin Majors - https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-majors-6b3275195/
• Tour - http://usetour.com
• Amulya Parmar - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amulya-agape/
• Pathlit - http://pathlit.com
• Advay Gupta - https://www.linkedin.com/in/advaygupta/
