The Next Wave - AI and The Future of Technology

Can AI Help You Live to 170?

Episode 62: Could an AI that knows everything about your health help you live to an extreme age? Nathan Lands (https://x.com/NathanLands) sits down with Max Marchione (https://x.com/maxmarchione), founder of Superpower, to explore the future of AI-powered longevity. In this episode, Nathan and Max dive deep into how artificial intelligence is transforming the field of medicine—making personal health tracking, diagnostics, and preventative care more accessible than ever. Max explains why he believes everyone will soon have an AI doctor more knowledgeable than any human, how Superpower integrates wearables and biomarker data into actionable protocols, and why supplements might be overrated, even if he still takes dozens each day. If you want to live longer, thrive in the age of AI, and get practical longevity tips, you won't want to miss this conversation. Check out The Next Wave YouTube Channel if you want to see Matt and Nathan on screen: https://lnk.to/thenextwavepd — Show Notes: (00:00) AI Doctors are the Future (05:44) Comprehensive Health Data Analysis (08:04) Closing Healthcare Gaps with AI (11:58) Technology's Role in Medical Knowledge (12:40) Preferring Doctors Over AI (16:56) Supplements: Not All Beneficial? (19:30) Trial Data Gathering Sleep Devices (24:23) Impending Cyborg Reality (25:28) Focus on People, Not Skills (28:21) Discovering Real-World Potential — Mentions: Max Marchione: https://www.maxmarchione.com/ superpower: https://superpower.com/ Bryan Johnson: https://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com/ ChatGPT: https://chatgpt.com/