The Next Wave - AI and The Future of Technology

Turn Your Idea Into a Working App With One Prompt (Live Demo)
Episode 63: What if you could turn your idea into a fully working app—just by describing it in plain English? Matt Wolfe (https://x.com/mreflow) sits down with Anton Osika (https://x.com/antonosika), CEO of Lovable, a revolutionary platform that lets anyone build and launch software using AI—no code or development team required.
In this episode, Anton gives a live demo of Lovable, reveals how creators of all ages—including kids and solo founders—are launching real businesses in hours, and dives into how AI-powered platforms like Lovable will change the future of entrepreneurship, creativity, and even move us closer to AGI. If you’re a builder, maker, or curious about the next frontier in software creation, this conversation will reshape how you think about launching your next product.
Show Notes:
(00:00) AI-Powered Code Revolution
(04:21) Engineers as Problem Translators
(07:50) Supabase Integration Simplifies Startups
(10:49) Enhancing Design and Collaboration
(16:46) Intuitive AI Interface Development
(19:31) AI Empowering Solo Entrepreneurs
(22:40) Future of Software Development: Automation Impact
(24:18) Lovable App
Mentions:
Anton Osika: https://www.linkedin.com/in/antonosika/
Lovable: https://lovable.dev/
Supabase: https://supabase.com/
Claude: https://claude.ai/
Gemini: https://gemini.google.com/
The Next Wave is a HubSpot Original Podcast
28:48
Can AI Help You Live to 170?
Episode 62: Could an AI that knows everything about your health help you live to an extreme age? Nathan Lands (https://x.com/NathanLands) sits down with Max Marchione (https://x.com/maxmarchione), founder of Superpower, to explore the future of AI-powered longevity.
In this episode, Nathan and Max dive deep into how artificial intelligence is transforming the field of medicine—making personal health tracking, diagnostics, and preventative care more accessible than ever. Max explains why he believes everyone will soon have an AI doctor more knowledgeable than any human, how Superpower integrates wearables and biomarker data into actionable protocols, and why supplements might be overrated, even if he still takes dozens each day. If you want to live longer, thrive in the age of AI, and get practical longevity tips, you won’t want to miss this conversation.
Show Notes:
(00:00) AI Doctors are the Future
(05:44) Comprehensive Health Data Analysis
(08:04) Closing Healthcare Gaps with AI
(11:58) Technology's Role in Medical Knowledge
(12:40) Preferring Doctors Over AI
(16:56) Supplements: Not All Beneficial?
(19:30) Trial Data Gathering Sleep Devices
(24:23) Impending Cyborg Reality
(25:28) Focus on People, Not Skills
(28:21) Discovering Real-World Potential
Mentions:
Max Marchione: https://www.maxmarchione.com/
superpower: https://superpower.com/
Bryan Johnson: https://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com/
ChatGPT: https://chatgpt.com/
32:15
Microsoft VP Explains AI PCs + Satya Nadella on Healthcare AI
Episode 61: What will the next generation of AI-powered PCs mean for your everyday computing—and how will features like on-device AI, privacy controls, and new processors transform our digital lives? Matt Wolfe (https://x.com/mreflow) is joined by Pavan Davuluri (https://x.com/pavandavuluri), Corporate Vice President of Windows and Devices at Microsoft, who’s leading the charge on bringing AI to mainstream computers.
In this episode of The Next Wave, Matt dives deep with Pavan into the world of AI PCs, exploring how specialized hardware like NPUs (Neural Processing Units) make AI more accessible and affordable. They break down the difference between CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs, and discuss game-changing Windows features like Recall—digging into the privacy safeguards and how AI can now run locally on your device. Plus, you’ll hear Satya Nadella (https://x.com/satyanadella), Microsoft’s CEO, share his vision for how agentic AI could revolutionize healthcare and what the future holds for AI-powered Windows experiences.
Show Notes:
(00:00) NPUs: The Third Processor Revolution
(05:41) NPU Efficiency in AI Devices
(09:31) Windows Empowering Users Faster
(13:00) Evolving Windows Ecosystem Opportunities
(13:49) AI Enhancing M365 Copilot Research
(15:43) Satya Nadella On AI and Healthcare
Mentions:
Pavan Davuluri: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pavand/
Satya Nadella: https://www.linkedin.com/in/satyanadella/
Microsoft: https://www.microsoft.com/
Microsoft 365: https://www.microsoft365.com/
Microsoft Recall https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/ai/recall/
20:56
This AI Tool Can Build Any SaaS App in Minutes
Episode 60: Can you really build an $8 billion SaaS startup by yourself using AI agents? Nathan Lands (https://x.com/NathanLands) sits down with Matan Grinberg (https://x.com/matansf), a physicist, AI founder, and creator of Factory AI—one of Silicon Valley’s best-kept secrets. Matan has published papers alongside luminaries and built a company trusted by top VCs and tech insiders.
In this episode, Nathan and Matan dive deep into the power and practicality of Factory AI—an agentic software platform that allows anyone to build full-featured SaaS applications using only natural language. After years of focusing on large enterprise clients and remaining under the radar, Factory AI is now opening up to everyone and revealing what’s possible when state-of-the-art “droids” (purpose-built AI agents) collaborate to automate the entire software development lifecycle. Watch them attempt to build a DocuSign competitor in minutes live on the show, and explore how AI is changing the future of engineering, entrepreneurship, and creative problem-solving.
Show Notes:
(00:00) Enterprise-Focused Product Expansion
(05:45) Engineering Task Automation Tools
(07:01) Quick Project Setup Outline
(10:43) AI Revolutionizing Software Development
(14:29) Customer-Centric Problem Solving
(18:10) Progress Through Efficiency Improvements
(19:22) Agency: The New Success Metric
(24:54) Expanding Product to Small Teams
(25:38) Unified Platform for Software Development
(30:44) Importance of Foundational Knowledge
(33:55) Technology: Rise, Apex, and Decline
(35:40) Future Technology Beyond Smartphones
Mentions:
Promo link for 14 day free trial w 10M extra free tokens: LINK
Matt Grinberg: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matan-grinberg/
Factory: https://www.factory.ai/
Docusign: https://www.docusign.com/
Shaun Maguire: https://x.com/shaunmmaguire
Sequoia: https://www.sequoiacap.com/
Datadog: https://www.datadoghq.com/
Sentry: https://sentry.io/
Perplexity: https://www.perplexity.ai/
40:47
Can This AI Predict the Billion-Dollar Startup?
Episode 59: Can artificial intelligence accurately predict the next billion-dollar startup? Matt Wolfe (https://x.com/mreflow) and Nathan Lands (https://x.com/NathanLands) are joined by Jager McConnell (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jager/), CEO of Crunchbase and a leading product and data innovator in the tech and investment landscape.
In this episode, the hosts dive deep into how Crunchbase has evolved into an AI-powered platform for investors, sales teams, job seekers, and anyone looking to get ahead in the startup ecosystem. Jager shares details on Crunchbase’s cutting-edge prediction engine, which uses proprietary data, AI, and machine learning to forecast company fundraising, acquisitions, growth, and more. Find out how data signals can reveal when companies are preparing to raise rounds, how sales teams and investors can identify trends before the crowd, and why democratizing predictive analytics might reshape the entire investing world.
Show Notes:
(00:00) AI-Driven Corporate Prediction Engine
(03:43) Predicting Company Fundraising Timelines
(06:50) Predictive Accuracy in Fundraising
(11:15) API Prediction Score Integration
(12:23) Programmatic Insights with Crunchbase
(15:42) User Data to Investment Shift
(20:58) Future AI Industry Heat Score
(23:38) AI-Driven Business Workflow Evolution
(27:20) AI-Driven Sales Conversations
(29:41) Crunchbase Trends and Rankings
(31:53) Podcast Appreciation and Subscription Invitation
Mentions:
Jager McConnell: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/jager-mcconnell
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/
TensorFlow: https://www.tensorflow.org/
Replit: https://replit.com/
Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/
About The Next Wave - AI and The Future of Technology
The Next Wave is your personal Chief AI Officer, bringing fresh takes, industry insights and a trustworthy perspective on how to implement AI to grow your business.
Join Matt Wolfe and Nathan Lands, as they democratize the expertise often reserved for the boardrooms of the biggest corporations. From groundbreaking technologies to practical applications, Matt and Nathan will cover everything you need to stay informed and prepared. Whether you're seeking to adapt your company to the AI era or simply curious about the future, this podcast will equip you with the knowledge to thrive in the forthcoming wave of change.