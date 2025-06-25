The Bot Company founder and CEO Kyle Vogt on home robots and why he’ll never sell another company

The Bot Company founder and CEO Kyle Vogt—who also cofounded Twitch and Cruise—joins John Collison to talk about applying AI to home robots, the similarities between robotics and self-driving, and why the next $100 billion company will have fewer than 100 people.Timestamps(00:00) Intro(00:38) The Bot Company pitch(02:05) Single-task vs. multi-task robots(04:27) What is the Turing test for robotics?(05:52) Why this time is different for home robots(08:42) The last mile in robotics and self-driving(09:47) Viral demos and hype cycles(10:38) Commercializing frontier tech(13:06) Self-driving CapEx(14:15) Regulatory hurdles(16:18) Tesla vs. Waymo(19:21) Why Kyle regrets selling Cruise(21:39) The next $100 billion company