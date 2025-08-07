The Champion Forum Podcast with Jeff Hancher

Why Loyalty Might Be Killing Your Company (and what to do about it)
We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.Have you ever seen loyalty go wrong? In business, employees are often rewarded for continued loyalty to the company with bonuses, gifts, promotions, and privileges. But if you’re not careful, loyalty might kill your company. We often talk about loyalty as if it were always a virtue. However, when loyalty is misapplied or used as a means of avoiding difficult conversations, it can quietly drain your momentum, hinder innovation, and keep the wrong people in the wrong seats for far too long. In today’s episode, we’re going to break down why misplaced loyalty happens, what risks it creates, how to prevent it, and what it looks like to practice healthy loyalty that actually strengthens your team.
Dark Side of Overachievement
We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.On the surface, overachievement appears to be success: high output, recognition, drive, and accomplishment. However, beneath the surface, it can come at a cost to your health, relationships, leadership, and long-term impact. Today on The Champion Forum Podcast, we’re talking about the dark side of overachievement. We’ll uncover why we become overachievers, the dangers it brings, and, most importantly, how to shift your mindset and lead from a healthier, more sustainable place.
From Drift to Drive with Chris Robinson
We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.Have you ever wondered how to take your career to the next level? The enemy of your next breakthrough isn't failure—it's comfort. Today, I'm joined by Chris Robinson, Executive VP of Maxwell Entrepreneur Solutions and author of the book, "From Drift to Drive." We'll talk about the two types of complacency most leaders face, how Chris tackles complacency in his own life, and the difference between burnout and underliving.
Leading When You Are Not Inspired
We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.It’s fun to lead when you’re feeling inspired and full of purpose, but what about when you don’t feel inspired? Leading while inspired is ideal, but some of your most important leadership moments will come when you don’t feel inspired at all. Today, we’re going to talk about why leaders lose their inspiration, how to stay consistent when you don’t feel like it, and the mindsets that will help you get through this season.
The Psychology of Over-Preparation
We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.Have you ever felt like you were unprepared, even though you had done everything you knew to do? Preparation is a sign of a good leader, but overpreparation can actually hurt your leadership brand and your team. Some leaders overprepare out of fear rather than a desire for excellence. Today, we're discussing the psychology of over-preparation and how to recalibrate your mindset for confidence, not perfection.
About The Champion Forum Podcast with Jeff Hancher
The Champion Forum Podcast is dedicated to raising up leaders who know that they are not only called to grow an organization, but to help their team members become the best that they can be. Join Jeff Hancher weekly as he challenges and inspires his listeners to reach their full potential by laying out complex leadership principles in a step-by-step approach.