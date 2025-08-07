The Champion Forum Podcast with Jeff Hancher

Why Loyalty Might Be Killing Your Company (and what to do about it)

We want your feedback and questions. Text us here.Have you ever seen loyalty go wrong? In business, employees are often rewarded for continued loyalty to the company with bonuses, gifts, promotions, and privileges. But if you’re not careful, loyalty might kill your company. We often talk about loyalty as if it were always a virtue. However, when loyalty is misapplied or used as a means of avoiding difficult conversations, it can quietly drain your momentum, hinder innovation, and keep the wrong people in the wrong seats for far too long. In today’s episode, we’re going to break down why misplaced loyalty happens, what risks it creates, how to prevent it, and what it looks like to practice healthy loyalty that actually strengthens your team.