HR Besties Bonus Happy Hour - Friday Frustrations and Ohio State Updates
Welcome to this bonus Happy Hour, Besties! We’re sure as hell glad it’s Friday.
In this Happy Hour:
Jamie is locked out
Mark Zuckerberg, if you're listening...
What do doctors, lawyers and HR professionals have in common?
Lessons on what to *not* do brought to you by Ohio State
Heads up, HR Besties! We’ll be off the air for some R&R these weeks:
December 16
December 23
December 30
January 6
We'll be recharging our batteries, gathering fresh ideas and cooking up all-new Business + BS to start 2025 strong!
Catch us before and after these dates for the latest laughs and lessons from your HR Besties.
