Today's agenda: Why Ashley never became a screenwriter Cringe corporate speak: deep dive Hot topic: answering all your burning bestie questions and saying goodbye until next year What were the funniest or most surprising moments in our HR careers? Which episodes were our favorites? Top choices for an HR Besties celebrity guest? What are the biggest misconceptions about HR? How do we unwind after a day of work and HR-ing? What policies would we mandate in an ideal workplace? Trends we're excited about? Advice for anyone interested in pursuing HR as a career