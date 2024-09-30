Powered by RND
HR BESTIES

HR Besties
Get ready to mix business and bullsh*t with the HR Besties - your favorite watercooler crew!  Join Leigh Henderson (@hrmanifesto), Jamie Jackson (@humorous_reso...
BusinessManagement

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Workplace Trends in 2025
    Happy New Year, Besties! We're so glad you're here to join us for another year of Business and Bullsh*t. Today's agenda:  Bovine piss in the workplace Cringe corporate speak: back to work Hot topic: workplace trends in 2025 What's hot and happening in the workforce in the new year? Is AI a threat to our jobs? Leaders should embrace new technologies as a way to assist team members and automate everyday tasks Streamlining processes allows for teams to build connections AI is here to stay... leaders must stay competitive and ahead Hybrid, remote and back to the office Flexibility and adaptability for members in and out of the workplace will make a team stronger Employment law 2025: what to expect Addressing labor shortages and skill gaps Employee wellbeing Questions/Comments
    --------  
    54:16
  • HR Besties: Bonus Happy Hour - Drones, SHRM and Jingle Jingle
    Welcome back to another Happy Hour, Besties! We're sure as hell glad it's Friday. In this Happy Hour: UFO drones Jamie is still (partially) offline SHRM updates Happy holidays, Besties!   Heads up, HR Besties! We'll be off the air for some R&R these weeks: November 25 December 16 December 23 December 30 January 6
    --------  
    35:13
  • HR Besties: Bonus Episode - HR as the Complaint Department
    Today's agenda:  Take your thighs to work day Cringe corporate speak: up the flagpole Hot topic: when HR is the compliant department - why does this happen and what should we do? Employees don't always know where else go to or who else to talk to HR is an everything department The curse of being a great HR professional The importance of an office manager role in the workplace The silver lining: receiving complaints means employees feel safe to use their voice Questions/Comments
    --------  
    38:39
  • HR Besties Bonus Happy Hour - Friday Frustrations and Ohio State Updates
    Welcome to this bonus Happy Hour, Besties! We're sure as hell glad it's Friday. In this Happy Hour: Jamie is locked out Mark Zuckerberg, if you're listening... What do doctors, lawyers and HR professionals have in common? Lessons on what to *not* do brought to you by Ohio State   Heads up, HR Besties! We'll be off the air for some R&R these weeks: December 16 December 23 December 30 January 6
    --------  
    20:51
  • HR Besties: Questies For The Besties and Cheers to Season 4!
    Today's agenda:  Why Ashley never became a screenwriter Cringe corporate speak: deep dive Hot topic: answering all your burning bestie questions and saying goodbye until next year What were the funniest or most surprising moments in our HR careers? Which episodes were our favorites? Top choices for an HR Besties celebrity guest? What are the biggest misconceptions about HR? How do we unwind after a day of work and HR-ing? What policies would we mandate in an ideal workplace? Trends we're excited about? Advice for anyone interested in pursuing HR as a career Questions/Comments  We hope you join us again in January, Besties! Until then, please indulge in some well deserved R & R...
    --------  
    52:55

About HR BESTIES

Get ready to mix business and bullsh*t with the HR Besties - your favorite watercooler crew!  Join Leigh Henderson (@hrmanifesto), Jamie Jackson (@humorous_resources and @millennial_misery), and Ashley Herd (@managermethod) for the staff meeting you actually WANT to attend. We have a full agenda to discuss every Wednesday and don’t worry, we’ll stick to your hard stop. On Fridays, you’re invited to meet up with us for Happy Hour to celebrate surviving another week of work! Visit our website at www.hrbesties.com and follow us on the socials (@hrbestiespod) for sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes fun!
