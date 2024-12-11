What If There Was a Magical Marriage Trick? There Just Might Be
It is not uncommon for people undertaking Becoming You’s self-discovery journey to notice that the process is, well, impacting their marriage, or even making them wonder if they should get married at all. After all, isn’t there something inherently freeing about finally and fully becoming ALL YOU? It’s a big question, and here’s a shocker, Suzy has a big answer, which includes the best (and only) marriage “trick” she advises — because Becoming You is hard, but Becoming Us is even harder.
Want more Becoming You? Learn about the Discovery Day: The Becoming You Experience.You are always growing and evolving and so are we. Sign up for the Becoming You newsletter for fresh new content in one tidy package. SocialYou can follow and tag Suzy on:Instagram: @suzywelchLinkedin: @suzywelchTikTok: @suzywelchYouTube: @suzywelch_X: @SuzyWelch
--------
18:28
What to do When a Good Life isn't Good Enough
Sometimes, we’re happy-ish and that’s fine. After all, we tell ourselves, no one is overjoyed about everything all the time! But other times, we’re not-so-ok and sense our lives could be fuller, richer, or somehow more authentic. What then? Suzy takes on that exact question this week when she responds to two pod listeners: Barbara, a successful marketing executive who has everything a person could want in life – except a sense of purpose, and Caycee, who finds herself in daily battle with her conflicting values of financial security and flexibility. Listen in as Suzy sorts out their poignant, familiar, and all-too-human struggles to not just become happier, but their very own version of happiest.
--------
22:53
Your Pivot Might Feel Like a Disaster. You Have to do it Anyway. A conversation with LinkedIn's Dan Roth
Buckle up because this week the topic is change -- big change. Specifically, we're talking about career pivots, which are not only good for your personal growth, but often necessary for your professional survival. Does that make them easy? Good freaking lordy-lord no! Are you kidding? That's why this week, Suzy talks to a person who made a brilliant and heroic pivot, only to walk through fire before (eventually) reaching his hoped-for mountaintop. Such a journey will probably happen to you too, if your Becoming You journey includes a pivot. But Suzy's interview this week will give you the resolve and courage, not to mention some actionable advice. Tune in for her poignant, funny, useful, and altogether relatable conversation with the amazing and amazingly candid Dan Roth, Editor-in-Chief of LinkedIn.
--------
35:58
The Four Leadership Traits No One Tells You About, But Should, featuring Dr. Ellen Gendler
You could fill a library with all the books written about leadership, and Suzy's read most of them (and written a few herself.) But over the past several years, she has developed a new rubric which elucidates the four key "personality clusters" -- e.g. personality traits -- that she believes are the true gateway to professional success. In this podcast, Suzy reveals and explains those traits, and to make them come alive with stories and a bit of lively debate, she is joined by Dr. Ellen Gendler, a world-famous medical leader whom Suzy believes is an exemplar of each and every one.
--------
32:40
Once Upon A Time in Utopia
It's been a week, hasn't it? No matter your political affiliation, or how you felt about the election, big and raw emotions were everywhere, and, well, let's just say, not everyone was at their nicest. But here's a question to ponder. What would it look and feel like if suddenly, one day, everyone showed up and said, "Whoever you are, and whatever you believe, I love you?" Astonishingly, Suzy had just such an experience the weekend before the presidential vote went down, at a long-planned wellness weekend in Texas. Her report reflecting on this brief and wondrous Field of Dreams experience might break your heart -- or open it.
Have you ever wondered, “What should I do with my life?” Or, “Should I stay or should I go?” Or, “Is there anyone out there who actually tells the freaking truth about life and work today, but also does not leave me in despair?”
Wonder no more! The “Becoming You” podcast has arrived, hosted by Suzy Welch, the business journalist-turned-professor at the helm of NYU’s wildly popular self-discovery class by the same name. A three New York Times best-seller and frequent contributor to the Today Show and the Wall Street Journal, Professor Welch is considered a leading expert on decision-making, and the discovery and pursuit of authentic purpose. But virtually no topic is off-bounds in her irreverent new podcast, from parenting fails (including her own) to perfect poems (none of her own, thank God.) Also included: Pointed opinions on dogs, Gen Z, marriage, credit default swaps, golf skirts, career killing mistakes, and under-appreciated TV shows you really have to see immediately. OK, there is actually nothing in the podcast about credit default swaps.
Tune in every week to laugh, learn, get riled up, get calmed down, and basically get closer to becoming you, joyfully, in this crazy, upside-down, scary, messy, and altogether beautiful world we share.