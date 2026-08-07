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The Markets

Goldman Sachs
Business
The Markets
Latest episode

154 episodes

  • The Markets

    Why US Stocks May ‘Grind Higher’

    08/07/2026 | 7 mins.
    Ashok Varadhan, co-head of Global Banking & Markets at Goldman Sachs, shares his outlook on assets from credit and stocks to oil. This episode also covers recent moves in AI-led stocks and currency markets, and why Varadhan does not expect the Federal Reserve to hike rates in 2026.  Citing strong earnings and economic growth, as well as inflation risks that appear to be in the rearview mirror, he explains why he expects markets to “grind higher.”

    Recorded on August 5, 2026.

    The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.

    A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.

    Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at ⁠http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html⁠

    Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.

    Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Markets

    Are Hedge Funds Still Bullish on AI Stocks?

    07/24/2026 | 11 mins.
    Tech stocks been buffeted by a reversal of momentum in US equities, but hedge funds are still fundamentally bullish on AI stocks, according to Vincent Lin, co-head of Prime Insights and Analytics in Global Banking & Markets. In this conversation with Chris Hussey, he explains why the greatest cumulative selling of tech stocks in the history of his data set looks more like a “healthy reset” amid crowded trades and high volatility rather than a loss of conviction in the AI trade.

    Date of recording: July 22, 2026.

    The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.

    A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.

    Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at ⁠http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html⁠

    Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.

    Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Markets

    The 'Market of Stocks' vs. the 'Stock Market'

    07/17/2026 | 12 mins.
    As more US companies report earnings next week, the bar is “very high” from the perspective of analysts and option market makers, says Brian Garrett, head of equities on the Cross Asset Sales desk in FICC & Equities. In this conversation with Chris Hussey, he also discusses how debt issuance from hyperscalers to fund AI capex is filtering through fixed-income markets and the divergence between single stock volatility and equity index.

    This episode was recorded in July 15, 2026.

    The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.

    A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.

    Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at ⁠http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html⁠

    Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.

    Views of the interviewee do not necessarily reflect the views of Goldman Sachs.

    Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Markets

    Bullish on the Dollar

    07/10/2026 | 10 mins.
    Could the US dollar keep rising from here? Brian Dunne, head of Americas Foreign Exchange Options Trading in Goldman Sachs Global Banking & Markets, says that interest rates differential, Fed policy, and geopolitical factors could continue to boost the greenback. He also shares his views on how best to play the potential dollar momentum in this conversation with Chris Hussey.

    Recorded on July 9, 2026.

    The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.

    A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.

    Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at ⁠http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html⁠

    Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.

    Views of the interviewee do not necessarily reflect the views of Goldman Sachs.

    Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Markets

    S&P to 8,000 This Year?

    06/26/2026 | 10 mins.
    As US equities get more volatile, are the drivers of the rally still intact? John Flood, head of Americas Equities Execution Services in Goldman Sachs Global Banking & Markets, breaks down the market action, and explains why strong earnings and positive technicals could drive stocks higher, in this conversation with Chris Hussey.  

    Recorded on June 25, 2026. 

    The opinions and views expressed herein are as of the date of publication, subject to change without notice, and may not necessarily reflect the institutional views of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. The material provided is intended for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation from any Goldman Sachs entity to take any particular action, or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or financial products. This material may contain forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or information contained herein and disclaim any liability whatsoever for reliance on such information for any purpose. Each name of a third-party organization mentioned is the property of the company to which it relates, is used here strictly for informational and identification purposes only and is not used to imply any ownership or license rights between any such company and Goldman Sachs.

    A transcript is provided for convenience and may differ from the original video or audio content. Goldman Sachs is not responsible for any errors in the transcript. This material should not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by any recipient to any other person without the express written consent of Goldman Sachs.

    Disclosures applicable to research with respect to issuers, if any, mentioned herein are available through your Goldman Sachs representative or at ⁠http://www.gs.com/research/hedge.html⁠

    Goldman Sachs does not endorse any candidate or any political party.

    Copyright 2026. All rights reserved.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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