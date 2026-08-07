As more US companies report earnings next week, the bar is “very high” from the perspective of analysts and option market makers, says Brian Garrett, head of equities on the Cross Asset Sales desk in FICC & Equities. In this conversation with Chris Hussey, he also discusses how debt issuance from hyperscalers to fund AI capex is filtering through fixed-income markets and the divergence between single stock volatility and equity index.



This episode was recorded in July 15, 2026.



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