Many financial advisors successfully build a practice only to realize they have created their own prison. Sitting at the epicenter of everything - handling scheduling, emails, employees, frustrated clients, and compliance - means the business has ultimately just become a demanding job. To achieve the ultimate goals of more money, more impact, and true freedom, you must eliminate perfectionism and stop acting as the operational bottleneck .
DecaMillionaire Decoded Links:
• Relentless Value Coaching Workshops
• DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube