Many financial advisors successfully build a practice only to realize they have created their own prison. Sitting at the epicenter of everything - handling scheduling, emails, employees, frustrated clients, and compliance - means the business has ultimately just become a demanding job. To achieve the ultimate goals of more money, more impact, and true freedom, you must eliminate perfectionism and stop acting as the operational bottleneck . DecaMillionaire Decoded Links: • Relentless Value Coaching Workshops • DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube

While most business advice focuses heavily on what you should do, true success also hinges on what you must refuse . In this episdoe, Justin states a harsh biblical reality: God will not bless what He has already cursed . When business owners fall into certain behavior patterns, spiritual and financial blessings will not follow - even if they are doing everything else right . To build a business that thrives long-term, owners must actively avoid three specific habit traps . DecaMillionaire Decoded Links: • Relentless Value Coaching Workshops • DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube

Most financial advisors are trained to believe they need accountability partners, deadlines, and standard check-ins to hit their goals . In this episode Justin argues that the exact opposite is true: traditional accountability is what keeps advisors stagnant . While average advisors search for an accountability partner, top-echelon performers seek a grandmaster who can connect the operational pieces to get them unstuck and generate true momentum . DecaMillionaire Decoded Links: • Relentless Value Coaching Workshops • DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube

In this episode of The Decamillionaire Decoded Podcast, host Justin Goodbread sits down with Kyle Kuyat and Jacob Gardner to discuss breaking through the "advisory doldrums" where 80% of financial advisors stall. After executing a hard reset of their independent RIA, Kyle and Jake scaled their business from just $2,400 in initial monthly revenue to an estimated $2 million top-line run rate, driven by over $1 million in pure planning revenue. DecaMillionaire Decoded Links: • DefiningWealth.com • LinkedIn: Kyle Kuyat • LinkedIn: Jacob Gardner • Relentless Value Coaching Workshops • DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube

In this episode of the Decamillionaire Decoded Podcast, Justin tackles the scaling bottleneck plaguing financial advisors making under $3 million in revenue . To break out of the daily grind and achieve true freedom, Goodbread introduces a framework mapping the eight core areas of business onto the DISC personality profile . He emphasizes that a CEO's highest-value work is finding clients and solving problems, yet most advisors dilute their hourly worth by performing low-leverage admin and operational tasks . Ultimately, scaling to a multi-million dollar asset requires shifting all beneath-pay-grade tasks to specialized A-players before finally duplicating oneself to step away from day-to-day operations entirely . DecaMillionaire Decoded Links: • Amazon: Your Baby's Ugy by Justin Goodbread • Relentless Value Coaching Workshops • DecaMillionaire Decoded on YouTube

About DecaMillionaire Decoded

About DecaMillionaire Decoded

About DecaMillionaire Decoded

No fluff. No theory. Just real conversations with real business owners doing real numbers. Hosted by entrepreneur and exit strategist Justin Goodbread, DecaMillionaire Decoded helps service-based business owners scale past $10 million in enterprise value. Each episode delivers hard-earned strategies, honest insights, and tactical advice from those who have built, scaled, and exited companies at a high level — and from experts who coach them. Through direct interviews and expert breakdowns, Justin walks listeners through the Relentless Framework: Foundation, Examination, Execution, Exit, and Freedom. Whether you're already generating 6- to 7-figures or building toward your own 8-figure breakthrough, DecaMillionaire Decoded will help you turn chaos into clarity—and frustration into freedom. New episodes drop every Monday and Thursday. Subscribe now and start scaling with clarity and confidence. While all the insights shared are for educational purposes, remember to seek advice from a professional regarding your unique circumstances. DecaMillionaire Decoded is a Financially Simple production.