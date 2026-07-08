Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

One of the biggest mistakes I see real estate investors make is trying too hard to sound like a salesperson. The truth is, sellers don't want a pitch. They want a real conversation with someone who listens, asks good questions, and understands what they're trying to accomplish.

Over the years, I've learned that the best deals come from being curious, not convincing. When I talk to sellers, I'm not trying to pressure anyone into a decision. I'm focused on understanding their situation, finding out what they want, and seeing if there's a way I can help. That's it. The more questions you ask, the more control you have over the conversation and the more opportunities you'll uncover.

I also break down the simple formula that drives every successful investing business: marketing, talking to people, making offers, and following up. It sounds basic because it is. Most investors know what to do. The challenge is being consistent enough to actually do it. If you're willing to have conversations, make offers, and follow up when others won't, you'll put yourself in a position to find more deals and build momentum.

What’s Inside:

Why sounding like a buyer beats sounding like a salesperson

The simple questions that uncover motivated sellers

How making more offers leads directly to more deals

The four activities every successful investor does consistently