Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessReal Estate Investing Mastery Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

Joe McCall
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast
Latest episode

978 episodes

  • Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

    Three Land Investing Secrets Pros Use » 1447

    07/08/2026 | 31 mins.
    A lot of people think success in land investing comes from finding cheap properties. I used to see people make that mistake all the time, and it usually led to frustration. The truth is, the pros don't win because they find the cheapest land. They win because they know exactly where to buy, how much to offer, and how they're going to sell before they ever make an offer.
    In this episode, I pull back the curtain on three simple strategies that can completely change the way you approach land investing. I show you how to identify markets with real demand, make offers using proven formulas instead of guesswork, and create an exit strategy before you ever buy a property. These are the same frameworks I use every day, and they're much simpler than most people think. If you want to stop hoping deals work out and start making smarter decisions with confidence, you're going to love this one.
    What’s Inside:
    —How I choose markets where land is already selling fast
    —The simple formula I use to make confident offers
    —Why every deal starts with a clear exit strategy
    —The biggest mistakes beginners make and how to avoid them
  • Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

    The 1 Thing Stopping Your First Land Deal (It's Not Money) » 1446

    07/01/2026 | 5 mins.
    What would happen if you stopped trying to learn everything and simply focused on making more offers? That's exactly what Zach did. While helping his wife care for their newborn, he spent about two hours a day working his land business and closed 13 deals in less than 10 months, averaging around $8,000 per deal.
    His story isn't about hustle, long hours, or becoming a real estate expert. It's about following a simple system, trusting the numbers, and taking action before you feel completely ready. Too many investors get stuck in research mode, convincing themselves they need more knowledge before making their first offer. Meanwhile, other investors are taking action and closing deals.
    I break down why confidence comes after action, not before it, and show how our AI-powered workflow helps remove the guesswork from pricing land and making offers. If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to get started, this conversation will help you see why the best time to act is now.
    What’s Inside:
    —How Zach closed 13 land deals working just two hours a day
    —Why taking action beats endless research and analysis
    —The AI workflow that helps investors make offers faster
    —How confidence is built through doing, not preparing
  • Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

    Stop Sounding Like a Salesperson (Do This Instead) » REI In Your Car » 1445

    06/24/2026 | 10 mins.
    One of the biggest mistakes I see real estate investors make is trying too hard to sound like a salesperson. The truth is, sellers don't want a pitch. They want a real conversation with someone who listens, asks good questions, and understands what they're trying to accomplish.
    Over the years, I've learned that the best deals come from being curious, not convincing. When I talk to sellers, I'm not trying to pressure anyone into a decision. I'm focused on understanding their situation, finding out what they want, and seeing if there's a way I can help. That's it. The more questions you ask, the more control you have over the conversation and the more opportunities you'll uncover.
    I also break down the simple formula that drives every successful investing business: marketing, talking to people, making offers, and following up. It sounds basic because it is. Most investors know what to do. The challenge is being consistent enough to actually do it. If you're willing to have conversations, make offers, and follow up when others won't, you'll put yourself in a position to find more deals and build momentum.
    What’s Inside:
    Why sounding like a buyer beats sounding like a salesperson
    The simple questions that uncover motivated sellers
    How making more offers leads directly to more deals
    The four activities every successful investor does consistently
  • Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

    Most Investors Are Burning Money (Here's Why) » REI In Your Car » 1444

    06/17/2026 | 8 mins.
    I see this mistake all the time, and honestly, it drives me crazy. Investors spend thousands of dollars on direct mail, PPC, and other marketing campaigns, then completely ignore the very leads they paid to generate. Someone calls, leaves a voicemail, hangs up, or submits their information, and nobody follows up. That's not just a missed opportunity. It's like taking your marketing budget and flushing it down the toilet.
    Money loves speed. The faster you respond to motivated sellers, the better your chances of turning a lead into a deal. In this episode, I share a real example from one of my coaching clients who had dozens of inbound leads sitting untouched for weeks. With one simple phone call, we found a motivated seller who was ready to talk business.
    I break down the five reasons why calling every lead back matters, why timing is everything, and how the investors who consistently win are usually doing the simple things their competitors refuse to do. If you're spending money on marketing, this is a lesson you can't afford to ignore.
    What’s Inside:
    —Why every inbound lead deserves a quick follow-up
    —How speed gives you a massive advantage over competitors
    —The real reason motivated sellers stop responding
    —Why consistent follow-up creates more deals than better marketing
  • Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast

    Stop Flipping Houses (Do This Instead) » 1443

    06/10/2026 | 5 mins.
    For years, I thought the best way to succeed in real estate was by buying houses, managing tenants, and dealing with all the headaches that come with them. But over time, I realized there was a much simpler path.
    That’s when I started focusing on vacant land. No tenants, repairs, or late-night calls. Just a straightforward business model that can be run from anywhere. In this short episode, I explain why I believe land investing is one of the best opportunities in real estate today and why more investors are choosing land over houses. If you're looking for a simpler, lower-competition way to get started, this episode is for you.
    What’s Inside:
    —Why traditional house investing is becoming harder and more competitive
    —The biggest advantages of flipping vacant land instead of houses
    —How to run a land investing business completely virtually
    —Why simplicity is the key to scaling a real estate business
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast
On the Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast, Joe McCall will share with you the real world secrets on how to make a full-time income through investing in real estate – with a special emphasis on fast cash strategies like Wholesaling Vacant Land. You will learn how to escape the 9-5 through hearing the stories of other successful investors, and discovering strategies that Joe has implemented in their businesses to obtain the freedom many only dream of.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurshipInvestingManagement

Listen to Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast, Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Real Estate Investing Mastery Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:07:38 PM
A company fromMADSACK