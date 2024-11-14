Burning Questions: What are the climate wins and setbacks from the election?
Last week’s elections delivered climate wins and setbacks. What will a second Donald Trump presidency mean for climate policy going forward? What can President Joe Biden accomplish in the remainder of his term? And how did state climate measures perform? Host Amy Scott talks with Washington Post climate reporter Shannon Osaka to unpack it all.
15:26
Burning Questions: What’s driving climate misinformation (and what to do about it)?
In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the internet was flooded with conspiracy theories and misinformation, ranging from false claims that the government geo-engineerd the storm on purpose, to false rumors around FEMA blocking aid from people who needed it.
In this installment of “Burning Questions,” “How We Survive” host Amy Scott interviews climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe to find out what drives conspiracy theories after a climate disaster and what we can do to combat misinformation with our friends and loved ones.
Resources to combat misinformation:
Katharine Hayhoe’s tools
You can also check out Katharine’s “Talking Climate” newsletter
FEMA’s hurricane rumor response
Skeptical Science resources
National Climate Assessment
18:24
The Uncertain Future
After spending nearly a year exploring U.S. national security and climate change, some big questions remain: Should the American military be smaller? Is that even possible? And what about the upcoming election; Could it upend the military’s climate focus? In our last episode of the season, host Kai Ryssdal reflects on his past and explores the possibilities for the military’s future.
To support Marketplace’s impactful journalism, donate here: https://support.marketplace.org/hws-sn
27:10
Wargames
Imagine it’s 2044. We’ve failed to control global warming and temperatures have risen 2 degrees Celsius. Northern South America is suffering from extreme heat, mudslides, agricultural collapse and rolling blackouts. Governments are falling apart and 2 million people are on the move. If you were president of the United States, what would you do?
The U.S. military has used simulated scenarios, called wargames, for decades to help prepare for future threats. These days, climate change is the focus of some Pentagon wargames. In this episode, we look at how wargaming became a tool for the military to anticipate threats, and host Kai Ryssdal steps into the Oval Office to play out a climate crisis set in 2044, with help from two retired high-level military officials and a professional game designer.
To support Marketplace’s impactful journalism, donate here: https://support.marketplace.org/hws-sn
30:21
The Disappearing Islands
On Jan. 20, a 20-foot wave crashed into a community center on a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands. The wave broke down the door, smashed windows and even dragged people under. Waves and storm-driven flooding aren’t uncommon in the Marshall Islands. But this one hit a base that’s vital to U.S. national security. It’s where the United States conducts missile testing. Very few people ever see this remote and fortified location on a tiny island halfway between Hawaii and Australia. Host Kai Ryssdal treks across the Pacific to find out how our military will respond to the existential climate threat, and asks: What do rich countries and major carbon emitters like the U.S. owe to the people and nations bearing the brunt of the climate crisis?
To support Marketplace’s journalism, donate here.
For “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, joining the Navy fresh out of college was a defining chapter in his life. It was the 1980s; the Cold War and the Soviet Union was the greatest threat. Fast-forward through 40 years — and one career change — and the threat looks different. Climate change has no face or flag, but it will fundamentally change the way the U.S. military trains and fights. It already has.
“How We Survive” is an award-winning podcast from Marketplace about the messy business of climate solutions. In our sixth season, Kai Ryssdal travels to far corners of the world to shine a light on how the institution that shaped him could shape our climate future. From a small Arctic village to a remote island in the Pacific, we’ll take you to the front lines of the fight against the crisis.