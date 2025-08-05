Terry Ross: How Do You Turn an Aesthetic Practice into a Multi-Million Dollar Business?
Terry Ross is a powerhouse in the medical aesthetics business—and we spoke about what it really takes to turn a beauty-based practice into a multi-million-dollar machine. With 20 years of experience helping medical spas, wellness clinics, and aesthetic practices scale into high-performing, sellable businesses, Terry brings a refreshingly analytical, strategic lens to an industry often seen through an emotional or purely visual lens.We talked about the business of beauty—why most highly trained medical professionals struggle with running a practice, and what they can do to finally bridge the gap between their clinical skills and business performance. From understanding gross profit margins to training your front desk team to convert calls into paid visits, Terry reveals why ignoring the backend systems is the most expensive mistake a practitioner can make.“Whether you run a med spa or you run a tech company, the fundamentals are the same. Knowing your numbers, training your people, building something scalable.”She breaks down three of the seven strategic pillars in her consulting framework:Revenue Optimization: “If we're not hitting those target benchmarks… we're losing money.”Staff Training & Development: “You're spending money in marketing to acquire a patient… If you're not converting those patients at a 70% ratio, you're losing them.”Patient Acquisition & Retention: “There’s riches in the niches. You don’t need to be everything to everybody.”What stood out most is her laser-focus on accountability and systems—not just for doctors, but for every single team member. In a cash-based business, she says, you’re not selling products—you’re selling time, outcomes, and trust.Key takeaways:Most aesthetic practices hemorrhage money because they don’t understand the true cost structure of their services.Sales training isn't optional—it's the highest ROI investment in a service-based business.Marketing isn't just spend—it’s strategy. Know your niche, tailor your message, and focus on lifetime value, not just clicks.Data is your best friend: “Understanding KPIs and analytics… that is the navigation point that tells the story.”If you're in wellness, aesthetics, or any cash-based business, this episode is your blueprint to sustainable, scalable success.