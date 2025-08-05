Powered by RND
21st Century Entrepreneurship
21st Century Entrepreneurship
21st Century Entrepreneurship

Martin Piskoric
Business
21st Century Entrepreneurship
  • Anders Hansen: What If the Only Thing Holding You Back Is an Illusion?
    Anders Hansen is a former professional illusionist turned transformational mentor, and we spoke about how the same assumptions that shape our view of a magic trick also shape the limitations we place on our lives. From cruise ships to quantum leaps, Anders now helps conscious entrepreneurs shed internal illusions and step into results that actually stick — without the burnout or bravado.What begins as a conversation about mindset quickly opens into something deeper: a redefinition of identity, perception, and possibility. Anders shares how working with Bob Proctor catalyzed his transition from broke entertainer to founder of a global organization that’s served over 10,000 clients and generated $12M+ in results — not by working harder, but by thinking differently.We explored his “Illusion to Integration” framework, how the brain manufactures assumptions, and why awareness is the real magic that unlocks exponential change. There’s also a live mental illusion demonstration in the episode you’ll want to catch on YouTube — showing how we don’t see reality with our eyes, but with “assumptions our mind makes on our behalf.”Key themes:Why "time is money" is the most expensive illusion entrepreneurs believeThe power of self-image and why changing it changes everythingWhy we attract what we try to get rid of (“Debt-free is still zero”)How belief comes before evidence — not the other way aroundWhat Real Magic actually is and how his seminar fuses magic, neuroscience, and personal transformationQuotes worth repeating:“It’s not who you are that holds you back. It’s the illusions of who you think you’re not.” “We don’t see the world with our eyes. We see through them — with assumptions.” “If I lose weight, I will find it again. That’s how the subconscious works.”Takeaways:The illusion isn’t the trick. It’s your mind’s interpretation of it — in business and life.Belief isn’t a result of seeing. Seeing is a result of belief.Most entrepreneurs set needs-based goals (“I want to get out of debt”) — but lasting transformation only happens when you shift into want-based creation.Anders' story is a living case study in inner leadership, radical honesty, and designing a life where impact is fueled by clarity — not hustle. If you’ve ever wondered why things aren’t clicking despite how hard you're working, this episode will likely show you where the real magic begins.
  • Jack Landry: What If Your Potential Starts with Your Body?
    Jack Landry is a former Division 1 athlete turned Amazon engineer turned transformational men's coach — and we spoke about how real change starts not in your career or bank account, but in your body, mind, and spirit.With a story that moves from six-figure burnout to deep personal discipline, Jack opens up about his own journey from partying and porn to purpose and presence. He shares how leaving behind the “old versions” of himself led to discovering the version that could truly lead others — especially men stuck in success without fulfillment.“The person we become is best positioned to serve the person we once were.”We explored the three-tier foundation Jack uses in his coaching work:Physical: the body as the “frame of the car”Mental: the mind as the “engine”Spiritual: the source of direction, connection, and depthJack walks us through his morning routine (no fluff, all fuel), stories of clients who transformed not by doing more, but by becoming more, and the root causes behind self-sabotage and burnout — often hidden in plain sight.“We tell ourselves we want work to support our life. But when we look at our life, the only thing we’re spending time and energy on is our actual work.”Whether you're feeling stuck in your habits, unsure of your next move, or just craving a reset, this conversation delivers high-performance insight grounded in lived experience and spiritual purpose.Takeaways:True freedom begins by leaving behind the old version of yourself — even if that version looks "successful."Health is not a bonus — it’s the foundation for everything: “If the frame isn’t healthy… nothing else can happen.”Discipline doesn’t limit freedom — it creates it.External success without internal alignment will always leave you empty.You are already a leader — even if you're just 1% ahead.“Figure out ways for you to pour into other people around you… even if it’s just a phone call to a friend.”This one’s for anyone who knows they’re capable of more — and is ready to take the first honest step toward it.
  • Jared Smithson: Are You Losing Profit to Sales Tax Mistakes?
    Jared Smithson is the COO of RJM Tax Exemption, and we spoke about the hidden traps, costly assumptions, and overlooked opportunities around U.S. sales tax compliance—especially for ecommerce entrepreneurs and those selling across multiple states.What began as an ecommerce side hustle gone wrong turned into a mission: help businesses avoid the legal and financial disasters he once faced. “We were looking for gold and we ended up finding a problem—and started selling the shovels to the solution.” Today, Jared’s team has helped over 5,000 businesses stay compliant, protect profits, and scale without fear of audits or shutdowns.We discussed:Why relying on your regular accountant for sales tax is a dangerous assumptionHow clicking a single button in your AI tax software can cost you $200,000What “nexus” really means and how to know if you’ve triggered itHow international sellers break into the U.S. legally and smartlyWhy failing to handle tax issues can derail a business sale—or destroy a thriving companyQuotes to remember: 💬 “One mouse slip—$200,000. That’s all it took.” 💬 “You’ve basically got 50 countries in one in the U.S. when it comes to sales tax.” 💬 “The worst thing that I could think would happen is… you start having to let people go because of your oversight when it came to tax in the beginning.”Takeaways:Sales tax ≠ income tax: Most accountants don’t specialize in sales tax, and it varies dramatically by state.Software ≠ solution: Tech tools are helpful, but human expertise is essential to avoid expensive mistakes.Exemptions matter: Paying sales tax twice—on both inventory and customer orders—is a profit killer many don’t even notice.Compliance protects exit value: Non-compliance can cost you your sale—and your dream payout.Early awareness saves pain: Don’t wait for success to start thinking about risk. Prepare before you're audited.Whether you're just launching or eyeing a business sale, this episode is your wake-up call: sales tax is boring—until it breaks your business.
  • Terry Ross: How Do You Turn an Aesthetic Practice into a Multi-Million Dollar Business?
    Terry Ross is a powerhouse in the medical aesthetics business—and we spoke about what it really takes to turn a beauty-based practice into a multi-million-dollar machine. With 20 years of experience helping medical spas, wellness clinics, and aesthetic practices scale into high-performing, sellable businesses, Terry brings a refreshingly analytical, strategic lens to an industry often seen through an emotional or purely visual lens.We talked about the business of beauty—why most highly trained medical professionals struggle with running a practice, and what they can do to finally bridge the gap between their clinical skills and business performance. From understanding gross profit margins to training your front desk team to convert calls into paid visits, Terry reveals why ignoring the backend systems is the most expensive mistake a practitioner can make.“Whether you run a med spa or you run a tech company, the fundamentals are the same. Knowing your numbers, training your people, building something scalable.”She breaks down three of the seven strategic pillars in her consulting framework:Revenue Optimization: “If we're not hitting those target benchmarks… we're losing money.”Staff Training & Development: “You're spending money in marketing to acquire a patient… If you're not converting those patients at a 70% ratio, you're losing them.”Patient Acquisition & Retention: “There’s riches in the niches. You don’t need to be everything to everybody.”What stood out most is her laser-focus on accountability and systems—not just for doctors, but for every single team member. In a cash-based business, she says, you’re not selling products—you’re selling time, outcomes, and trust.Key takeaways:Most aesthetic practices hemorrhage money because they don’t understand the true cost structure of their services.Sales training isn't optional—it's the highest ROI investment in a service-based business.Marketing isn't just spend—it’s strategy. Know your niche, tailor your message, and focus on lifetime value, not just clicks.Data is your best friend: “Understanding KPIs and analytics… that is the navigation point that tells the story.”If you're in wellness, aesthetics, or any cash-based business, this episode is your blueprint to sustainable, scalable success.
  • Daryl Black: How Do You Lead When Chaos Hits?
    Daryl Black is a crisis-tested leadership coach, emergency response veteran, and creator of the Order to Chaos framework—and we spoke about what building startups, leading high-growth teams, and surviving natural disasters have in common.With three decades of experience in both emergency management and corporate project leadership, Daryl brings frameworks forged in fire—literally. From tornadoes and wildfires to multimillion-dollar business projects, he’s learned that leading in uncertainty requires more than grit—it demands clarity, structure, and emotional mastery.“What got you here won’t get you there… It’s no longer about doing the stuff anymore. It’s about the people part of the business.”We unpacked his Order to Chaos model, including how to go from frantic startup hustle to focused leadership, and why so many founders stall when they can’t make the leap from expert to people leader.“I’ve coached thousands of leaders and so many of them say: ‘I love my job. It’s the people part that’s hard.’ And I get it.”You’ll also hear how he builds high-performing autonomous teams—sometimes from scratch in the middle of an evacuation zone—and what leaders of leaders must do to scale influence across organizational layers.Topics we explored:How crisis leadership principles apply to business growthWhat entrepreneurs get wrong about scalingWhy frameworks beat improvisation under pressureThe 1-3-1 method for decision-making and ownershipHow to coach your top performers and manage your weakest linksMoving from command-and-control to a support model“We’re not building the bus as we’re driving it anymore. We’ve got the brights on now.”Key Takeaways:Self-mastery comes first: “Leadership always started with me… am I managing my sleep well? My nervous system?”Productivity is non-negotiable: Learn about “time fencing” and how to stay focused in the eye of the storm.Influence without micromanaging: “Come to me with one problem, three options, and one recommendation.”From chaos to clarity: Frameworks like OTC and 1-3-1 aren’t just tools—they’re lifelines.Whether you’re leading a startup, scaling a team, or managing through the unknown, Daryl’s stories and systems offer an essential blueprint for staying calm, focused, and effective—even when the metaphorical tornado hits.
About 21st Century Entrepreneurship

The 21st Century Entrepreneurship Podcast is a 4 x Gold-Award weekly show that features interviews with cutting-edge leaders and successful entrepreneurs. We talk about the fundamentals of starting and growing a business, achieving and maintaining success, as well as the difficulties of entrepreneurship and its future. Subscribe to the 21st Century Entrepreneurship Podcast and never miss an episode, so you can stay on top of the curve and gain the knowledge you need to succeed in today's competitive landscape.
