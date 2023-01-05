Our Unpopular Opinions within the Finance Community

A huge thank you to Pearler for sponsoring this week’s episode. Pearler is the intuitive and easy to use Aussie investing platform that makes it easy for anyone to invest in the stock market, and you can start building a sensible, diversified portfolio tailored to your needs with as little as $5. Not only is it built for long term investing, it brings together community and education, so you can learn from people just like you. Don't wait to start building your financial future - check out Pearler.com today with code GIRLSTHATINVEST and start investing in your goals with $20 free Pearler credit. From it being okay to have a job *just* for the money, to it being acceptable to spend big on a few items, tune in to hear Sim & Sonya's hot (and sometimes unpopular) takes. For more Girls That Invest: Join our weekly 'Stock Market Tea' newsletter Find us on Instagram Find us on TikTok Find us on Twitter Join our Facebook community 'Til next week, team! 💖 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message