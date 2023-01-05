Join Sim and Sonya, two millennial investors, as we break down the intimidating and not-so-well-taught world of investing and growing wealth, minus the jargon. ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 165
Girls That Business: Do You Have Red Flags as a Leader in Business? with HR Specialist Shelley Johnson
Welcome back to Girls That Business, a weekly series where we spill the tea on how to create a seven-figure side hustle - because no one saves their way to wealth. You’re joined by Sim, a seven-figure business owner, and this week we're joined by a special guest, HR Specialist Shelley Johnson.
For more from Shelley and Boldside Consulting:
Website
Instagram
Sort Your Career Out book
For more Girls That Invest:
Sign up for the weekly Stock Market Tea newsletter
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Facebook
'Til next week, team! 💖
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message
5/3/2023
44:22
Our Unpopular Opinions within the Finance Community
A huge thank you to Pearler for sponsoring this week’s episode. Pearler is the intuitive and easy to use Aussie investing platform that makes it easy for anyone to invest in the stock market, and you can start building a sensible, diversified portfolio tailored to your needs with as little as $5. Not only is it built for long term investing, it brings together community and education, so you can learn from people just like you. Don't wait to start building your financial future - check out Pearler.com today with code GIRLSTHATINVEST and start investing in your goals with $20 free Pearler credit.
From it being okay to have a job *just* for the money, to it being acceptable to spend big on a few items, tune in to hear Sim & Sonya's hot (and sometimes unpopular) takes.
For more Girls That Invest:
Join our weekly 'Stock Market Tea' newsletter
Find us on Instagram
Find us on TikTok
Find us on Twitter
Join our Facebook community
'Til next week, team! 💖
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message
5/1/2023
30:43
Money Confessions: I Don’t Think I Should Split Finances 50/50 with My Partner Because He Earns More and I Do More Chores
Welcome back to Money Confessions, a weekly series where you tell us your deepest, darkest money secrets or hot takes. You're joined by Sim and Sonya, two best friends who have *a lot* to say.
For more Girls That Invest:
Sign up for the weekly Stock Market Tea newsletter
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Facebook
'Til next week, team! 💖
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message
4/30/2023
13:25
Girls That Business: Is It Too Late to Become a Content Creator & Quit Your Day Job?
Welcome back to Girls That Business, a weekly series where we spill the tea on how to create a seven-figure side hustle - because no one saves their way to wealth. You’re joined by Sim, a seven-figure business owner, and Maia, an entrepreneur in the making.
Is the content creator market now too saturated to break into? Listen in this week to hear Sim & Maia's thoughts.
For more Girls That Invest:
Sign up for the weekly Stock Market Tea newsletter
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Facebook
'Til next week, team! 💖
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message
4/26/2023
25:30
How Do Banks Make Their Money?
A huge thank you to Pearler for sponsoring this week’s episode. Pearler is the intuitive and easy to use Aussie investing platform that makes it easy for anyone to invest in the stock market, and you can start building a sensible, diversified portfolio tailored to your needs with as little as $5. Not only is it built for long term investing, it brings together community and education, so you can learn from people just like you. Don't wait to start building your financial future - check out Pearler.com today with code GIRLSTHATINVEST and start investing in your goals with $20 free Pearler credit.
Banks are ubiquitous in the world we live in, but how do they actually make money? This week, Sim & Sonya dive into the different types of banks and how they generate profit.
For more Girls That Invest:
Join our weekly 'Stock Market Tea' newsletter
Find us on Instagram
Find us on TikTok
Find us on Twitter
Join our Facebook community
'Til next week, team! 💖
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/girls-that-invest/message
Join Sim and Sonya, two millennial investors, as we break down the intimidating and not-so-well-taught world of investing and growing wealth, minus the jargon.
On Monday, we share our thoughts on your deepest, darkest money secrets or hot takes with Money Confessions.
On Tuesday, we deep dive into investing topics, minus the jargon.
On Thursday, we spill the tea on how to create a seven-figure side hustle with Girls That Business - because no one saves their way to wealth.