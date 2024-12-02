Register for the webinar: • Where Searchers Go Wrong, Part 2 - Thu Dec 12 - https://bit.ly/4f0320CMichael Johnson started searching in April. Today he's having the time of his life as owner of a $1.2m printing business.Topics in Michael’s interview:Marine Corps experience in IraqAcquiring a vending machineFrustration with his W-2 jobAcquiring a SpeedPro locationUps and downs of negotiation and fundingFrustrating first day as ownerHigh demand for printing car wrapsEmpowering employees to be autonomousHiring his wife to work in the businessWhat he loves about the franchise modelReferences and how to contact Michael:LinkedInThe one-pager Michael used during outreachSpeedPro NW RaleighDominick Blue on Acquiring Minds: Buying & Growing a Business While Keeping a Day JobJesse Safir on Acquiring Minds: Surviving the Nightmare: Sales Plunge 95%Dan Verboski on Acquiring Minds: Candid Reflections on 7 Years of SMB OwnershipJarett Berke on Acquiring Minds: When a Restaurant is a Great Business to BuyAdam Markley on Acquiring Minds: Getting Reps: Helping Others Look at Deals Led to a HoldcoGet complimentary due diligence on your acquisition's insurance & benefits program:Oberle Risk Strategies - Search Fund TeamLearn more about Walker Deibel's done-with-you buy-side advisory:The Acquisition LabWork with an SBA broker who focuses exclusively on helping entrepreneurs buy businesses:Matthias Smith of Pioneer Capital AdvisoryConnect with Acquiring Minds:See past + future interviews on the YouTube channelConnect with host Will Smith on LinkedInFollow Will on Twitter
1:34:31
Micro-Acquiring to $300k SDE on 5 Hours Per Week
Link Moser built a nearly-passive business portfolio by acquiring tiny web design & hosting shops on favorable terms.Topics in Link's interview:Learning to build websites in the 90'sStarting a web design/hosting businessSending out letters to target businessesAcquiring other digital marketing agencies nearbyIntegrating the businesses he boughtCustomer attrition rates during transitionGetting bored with passive incomeConsidering buying a traditional, non-digital business Willingness to sell his own businessPros and cons of remote workReferences and how to contact Link:LinkedInWindhill Design
1:26:33
High Margin & Big Upside in Lice Treatment
Derek Croft bought a $1m SDE business with a national footprint in an unusual niche. Just don't call him The Lice King.Topics in Derek's interview:Leaving Bain to search for a businessAcquiring LiceDoctorsWhy it's good for a profitable business to be imperfect Personal satisfaction from helping customersPayroll emergency on day 2Competition in the lice removal industryHigh staff turnover despite good paySpeeding up their response timeRaising public awareness of their serviceHis goal to double in 5 yearsReferences and how to contact Derek:LinkedInLiceDoctorsETA Circle
1:38:22
How 2 Entrepreneurs are Rolling Up a New Market
Register for the webinars: • Understanding the Waterfall - Thu Nov 21 - https://bit.ly/3AMj6FkFrancisco Del Rio & Diego Silva are 5 acquisitions into a venture to consolidate veterinary practices in Chile & beyond.Topics in Francisco & Diego's interview:Vetting each other before partneringTeaming up to roll up vet clinics in ChilePitching themselves to clinic ownersSearching during strict Covid lockdownsEducating owners about business valuationUnderstanding the seller's perspectiveMaking variable compensation workTeaching receptionists to use sales scriptsFinding investors and growing the businessVision to expand to neighboring countriesReferences and how to contact Francisco & Diego:Diego Silva [email protected] del Rio LinkedIn [email protected] Latam Vet
1:46:15
How to Become an Independent Sponsor
Register for the webinars: Where Searchers Go Wrong - Thu Nov 14 - https://bit.ly/3O0im2aLegal Office Hours: Understanding the Waterfall - Thu Nov 21 - https://bit.ly/3O3zqo2Sam Rosati & partners built the Sunbelt's largest commercial fencing contractor in 3 years. But the origins were modest.Topics in Sam's interview:His background in accounting and lawBeing inspired by Chenmark and Brent BeshoreAcquiring Alpha Dumpsters with his brotherBirth of SMBashOrigin story of SMB LawHow an independent sponsor differs from a self-funded searcherInvesting in a commercial fencing businessThe role of luck in successAcquiring and consolidating fence businesses Partnering with private equityReferences and how to contact Sam:LinkedInTwitterSMBootcampChandler Reed on Acquiring Minds: Boom, Bust, Boom: Buying a Whiplash BusinessJohn Hubbard on Acquiring Minds: Why Buy a Small Manufacturing Business? and Time to Sell? Growing EBITDA from $750k to $2m
