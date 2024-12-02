The Thrill & Validation of Becoming an Owner

Michael Johnson started searching in April. Today he's having the time of his life as owner of a $1.2m printing business.Topics in Michael's interview:Marine Corps experience in IraqAcquiring a vending machineFrustration with his W-2 jobAcquiring a SpeedPro locationUps and downs of negotiation and fundingFrustrating first day as ownerHigh demand for printing car wrapsEmpowering employees to be autonomousHiring his wife to work in the businessWhat he loves about the franchise modelReferences and how to contact Michael:LinkedInThe one-pager Michael used during outreachSpeedPro NW Raleigh