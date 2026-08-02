In a wide-ranging conversation, Nextlander's Vinny Caravella sits down with Will to ask a cavalcade of questions. Topics include whether paid search engines are worth the cash, what happens when your NAS needs new hard drives in 2026, why Fastmail rules, when you do (and do not) need to hire an electrician, and what can only be described as group therapy session about the horrors plumbers face every day.



If you want to try Fastmail, consider using Will's Fastmail affiliate link to get a 10% discount on your first year and Fastmail throws a few bucks Will's way.



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