Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
360 episodes
- Our friend Steve Lin joins Will this week for a broad discussion about hobbies, learning new skills, and preserving the past. Topics include everything from the multidisciplinary practice of maintaining arcade cabinets and pinball tables, the Video Game History Foundation's new archive of E3 materials, watch repair, model trains, preserving the institutional knowledge of diehard hobbyist communities, how to get started picking up new skills and knowing when to call it quits on a project, and plenty more.
The VGHF's E3 materials archive: https://gamehistory.org/e3-history/
Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
- It's our first-ever solo Q&A episode, and Will takes on a backlog of awesome questions from the audience. Topics include Will's favorite way to make popcorn, under-volting for fun and profit, good books about the history of modern computing, the problem with Peltier/thermo-electric coolers, and what's going on with the Internet of Shit?
Content Warning: I discuss self-harm in the context of taking health advice from LLMs from 55-58 minutes.
Links:
Intel SR-IOV driver note on Github
The Idea Factory
Soul of a New Machine
In the Beginning.... Was the Command Line
Fire in the Valley
Hackers
Reddit List of Computer History Books
Whirley-Pop
Links contain affiliate codes. Buying stuff using them helps support the pod!
Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
- In a wide-ranging conversation, Nextlander's Vinny Caravella sits down with Will to ask a cavalcade of questions. Topics include whether paid search engines are worth the cash, what happens when your NAS needs new hard drives in 2026, why Fastmail rules, when you do (and do not) need to hire an electrician, and what can only be described as group therapy session about the horrors plumbers face every day.
If you want to try Fastmail, consider using Will's Fastmail affiliate link to get a 10% discount on your first year and Fastmail throws a few bucks Will's way.
Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
- PC Gamer and Read Only Memo's Wes Fenlon joins us on the pod this week to talk about the latest retro game recompilations for N64, PSX, and Xbox 360 games, with a big bonus helping on the latest MiSTer UI and maintenance updates. Sign up for Wes's Read Only Memo newsletter, it's awesome and free!
We talked about:
Wes's Decomp and Recomp List
MiSTer Companion
Juaniwck's Mister Retroarch Save Sync Github
PC Ports of Old Console Games Are the New AI Vibe Coding Battleground
Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
- This week, Will is joined by Tested's Norman Chan to dig deep into their extensive hands on testing with the Steam Machine, including how it fits into Valve's burgeoning hardware ecosystem, performance testing, how console-y it actually is, whether you could use it as a more traditional desktop, pricing in the rampocalypse, and even answer some questions from the audience.
Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
More Science podcasts
- Health Optimization Medicine PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- Boring History for SleepScience, Social Sciences
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Ologies with Alie WardComedy, Science, Society & Culture
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Nature PodcastNews, Science, Technology
About Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.
Each Sunday, Brad Shoemaker and Will Smith discuss a new technology topic. Come for the long-form conversations about virtual reality, space travel, electric cars, refresh rates, and a whole lot more. Support the pod on Patreon: http://patreon.com/techpodPodcast website
Listen to Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod., Health Optimization Medicine Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.: Podcasts in Family