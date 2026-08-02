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Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

Brad Shoemaker, Will Smith
ScienceSociety & Culture
Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.
Latest episode

360 episodes

  • Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

    350: Mice Make Bad Decisions

    08/02/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Our friend Steve Lin joins Will this week for a broad discussion about hobbies, learning new skills, and preserving the past. Topics include everything from the multidisciplinary practice of maintaining arcade cabinets and pinball tables, the Video Game History Foundation's new archive of E3 materials, watch repair, model trains, preserving the institutional knowledge of diehard hobbyist communities, how to get started picking up new skills and knowing when to call it quits on a project, and plenty more.

    The VGHF's E3 materials archive: https://gamehistory.org/e3-history/

    Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
  • Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

    349: We're Gonna Do Some Popcorn Science Here

    07/26/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    It's our first-ever solo Q&A episode, and Will takes on a backlog of awesome questions from the audience. Topics include Will's favorite way to make popcorn, under-volting for fun and profit, good books about the history of modern computing, the problem with Peltier/thermo-electric coolers, and what's going on with the Internet of Shit? 

    Content Warning: I discuss self-harm in the context of taking health advice from LLMs from 55-58 minutes. 

    Links:

    Intel SR-IOV driver note on Github

    The Idea Factory

    Soul of a New Machine

    In the Beginning.... Was the Command Line

    Fire in the Valley

    Hackers

    Reddit List of Computer History Books

    Whirley-Pop

    Links contain affiliate codes. Buying stuff using them helps support the pod! 

    Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
  • Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

    348: Vincent Caravella, Back Alley Electrician

    07/19/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    In a wide-ranging conversation, Nextlander's Vinny Caravella sits down with Will to ask a cavalcade of questions. Topics include whether paid search engines are worth the cash, what happens when your NAS needs new hard drives in 2026, why Fastmail rules, when you do (and do not) need to hire an electrician, and what can only be described as group therapy session about the horrors plumbers face every day.

    If you want to try Fastmail, consider using Will's Fastmail affiliate link to get a 10% discount on your first year and Fastmail throws a few bucks Will's way. 

    Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
  • Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

    347: Is That The Monster from Godzilla?

    07/12/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    PC Gamer and Read Only Memo's Wes Fenlon joins us on the pod this week to talk about the latest retro game recompilations for N64, PSX, and Xbox 360 games, with a big bonus helping on the latest MiSTer UI and maintenance updates. Sign up for Wes's Read Only Memo newsletter, it's awesome and free!  

    We talked about: 

    Wes's Decomp and Recomp List

    MiSTer Companion

    Juaniwck's Mister Retroarch Save Sync Github

    PC Ports of Old Console Games Are the New AI Vibe Coding Battleground

    Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
  • Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.

    346: Are Steam Sales Even That Good?

    07/05/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    This week, Will is joined by Tested's Norman Chan to dig deep into their extensive hands on testing with the Steam Machine, including how it fits into Valve's burgeoning hardware ecosystem, performance testing, how console-y it actually is, whether you could use it as a more traditional desktop, pricing in the rampocalypse, and even answer some questions from the audience. 

    Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, a monthly bonus episode, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
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About Brad & Will Made a Tech Pod.
Each Sunday, Brad Shoemaker and Will Smith discuss a new technology topic. Come for the long-form conversations about virtual reality, space travel, electric cars, refresh rates, and a whole lot more. Support the pod on Patreon: http://patreon.com/techpod
Podcast website
ScienceSociety & CultureTechnology

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