182: The Healthy Kind of Nihilism
We're delighted to be joined this week by Katie Mack, noted astrophysicist and author of The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking), to talk about, well, how to think about the end of all existence, along with a bunch of other cosmological topics like the new research being enabled by the JWST, ingenious ways of using astronomical objects to study other astronomical objects, the programming languages astrophysicists use, the shocking truth about chalkboards versus dry erase, and more.Find out more about Katie's work, her book, and more at her site: https://www.astrokatie.com/Cornell's arXiv, the open-access archive for scholarly articles: https://arxiv.org/Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
5/7/2023
1:02:13
181: Hatch Watch Is On
Our month-ending Q&A is here again, with a bevy of emails and Discord questions pertaining to subjects such as these: scanning and 3D-printing precision parts, parental controls on your kid's first PC, the great Imgur purge of anonymous uploads, our two-factor and recipe-organizing strategies, leaking state secrets on Discord, evolution (and aerodynamics!) in PC cases over the year, and... wearing outside clothes to bed.Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
4/30/2023
1:02:43
180: Chowder 'n Cookies
Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and the potpourri is back. In our latest floral pouch of podcast topics, we get into the IP camera setup Will is using for his bird cam, Stream Deck alternatives like Bitfocus Companion and Loupedeck, reliable old laser printers, the return of GPU space heaters, replacing filthy Windows installs, and the end of girl scout cookie season.Bitfocus Companion: https://bitfocus.io/companionLoupedeck: https://loupedeck.com/us/Amcrest IP cameras: https://amcrest.com/Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
4/23/2023
1:03:21
179: The World’s Largest Graphics Card
Yes, Brad built a new PC. Seriously! For this momentous occasion, we got together to talk all things PC-building, starting with some early impressions of the new build and then heading off into tangents on ludicrous ray tracing performance, the ongoing mystery of PCIe lanes, working with the executive motherboard, the terror of the land grid array, and more.Download Fan Control here: https://github.com/Rem0o/FanControl.ReleasesSupport the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
4/17/2023
1:06:43
Special FOSS Ep: Raspberry Pi With Eben Upton
Each of us are on overlapping mini-vacations this week, so we're debuting a brand new episode of the FOSS Pod in the feed. Enjoy!With tens of millions of units sold, it's no surprise the Raspberry Pi has become synonymous with the phenomenon of single-board computers, and it's also a great gateway into the world of open source. For this ep, we spoke to none other than co-founder and CEO Eben Upton about every Pi-related topic we could think of, including the Pi's origins in academia, early challenges designing the first board, adapting to pandemic supply constraints, selling such a successful device at low margins, and a lot more.Support the Pod! Contribute to the Tech Pod Patreon and get access to our booming Discord, your name in the credits, and other great benefits! You can support the show at: https://patreon.com/techpod
Each Sunday, Brad Shoemaker and Will Smith discuss a new technology topic. Come for the long-form conversations about virtual reality, space travel, electric cars, refresh rates, and a whole lot more.
