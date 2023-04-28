Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Gimlet
There are a lot of fads, blogs and strong opinions, but then there’s SCIENCE. Science Vs is the show from Gimlet that finds out what’s fact, what’s not, and wha... More
Available Episodes

  • I’ll Be Dammed: Beavers Fighting Climate Change
    Today, we give a dam about beavers. These busy rodents don’t just chill and go with the flow — it turns out their grabby paws are actually helping hands in the fight against climate change. We dive into how this works with ecologists Dr. Emily Fairfax and Dr. Ben Dittbrenner.  Find our transcript here: https://bit.ly/ScienceVsBeavers In this episode, we cover: (00:00) Intro: How beavers “beaver away” (02:22) Chapter One: How beavers can help  (06:18) Chapter Two: Can we move beavers for the better?  This episode was produced by Disha Bhagat, with help from Michelle Dang, Meryl Horn, Rose Rimler and R.E. Natowicz. We’re edited by Blythe Terrell. Wendy Zukerman is our Executive Producer. Gimlet’s managing director is Nicole Beemsterboer. Fact checking by Eva Dasher. Mix and sound design by Catherine Anderson. Music written by Bumi Hidaka, Emma Munger, and Bobby Lord. Science Vs is a Spotify Original Podcast and a Gimlet production. Follow Science Vs on Spotify, and if you want to get notifications every time we put out a new episode, tap the bell icon in your app. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    18:26
  • Ketamine: How Special is Special K?
    For years, ketamine has been thought of mostly as a horse tranquilizer — or a street drug that puts you in a scary-sounding K-hole. But now, we’re hearing reports that it could be almost a miracle medicine, treating stubborn depression and other mental illnesses. So how good is it, really? And could using a drug like this for depression actually be dangerous? We talk to researchers Dr. Rebecca Price, Prof. Colleen Loo, and Prof. Gerard Sanacora – and Fernanda Graciolli.  UPDATE 4/28/23: A previous version of this episode incorrectly described Dr. Rebecca Price’s role in a 2009 study of ketamine’s effect on depression and suicidal thoughts, back when she was a graduate student. The episode has been updated accordingly. This episode does deal with depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are some crisis hotlines:  United States: US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (2755) (Online chat available); US Crisis Text Line Text “GO” to 741741 Australia: Lifeline 13 11 14 (Online chat available) Canada: Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (See link for phone numbers listed by province) United Kingdom: Samaritans 116 123 (UK and ROI) Full list of international hotlines here  Find our transcript here: https://bit.ly/ScienceVsKetamine In this episode, we cover: (00:00) Intro: Ketamine - a new wonder drug?  (05:47) Chapter One: Ketamine and depression (10:37) Chapter Two: What does ketamine do in the brain? (15:04) Chapter Three: But ketamine doesn’t help everyone … (20:17) Chapter Four: The risks of using ketamine (24:30) Chapter Five: Ketamine and addiction (25:54) Chapter Six: Overall — what should we make of ketamine? This episode was produced by Michelle Dang,Wendy Zukerman, R.E. Natowicz, Joel Werner, Rose Rimler, and Meryl Horn. We’re edited by Blythe Terrell. Gimlet’s managing director is Nicole Beemsterboer. Fact checking by Erica Akiko Howard. Mix and sound design by Catherine Anderson. Music written by Bobby Lord, Peter Leonard, Bumi Hidaka, So Wiley, and Emma Munger. Thank you to researchers Prof. Bita Moghaddam and Grace Forsyth. Special thanks to Flora Lichtman, Jorge Just, the Zukerman Family and Joseph Lavelle Wilson.  Science Vs is a Spotify Original Podcast and a Gimlet production. Follow Science Vs on Spotify, and if you want to get notifications every time we put out a new episode, tap the bell icon in your app. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    32:16
  • Pit Bulls: Bad to the Bone?
    Pit bulls have a dark reputation. And some people say the science backs this up: that they bite people more often and do more damage when they chomp down. But other people say, no way — these dogs don’t deserve their bad rap. And if a dog has a problem, it’s really the owner’s fault. So who’s right? To find out, we talk to animal behavior expert Anna MacNeil, statistician Dr. Isain Zapata, and researcher Dr. Anthony Herrel.  Find our transcript here: https://bit.ly/ScienceVsPitbulls  In this episode, we cover: (00:00) Intro: The pit bull controversy (05:55) Chapter 1: Do pit bulls bite more than other dogs? (11:00) Chapter 2: Which dogs are most aggressive? (19:53) Chapter 3: Do pit bulls bite harder than other dogs? (28:08) Chapter 4: Are dog owners the problem? (29:50) Chapter 5: Signs that a dog might bite This episode was produced by Meryl Horn, with help from Wendy Zukerman, R.E. Natowicz, Joel Werner, Rose Rimler, and Michelle Dang. We’re edited by Blythe Terrell. Gimlet’s managing director is Nicole Beemsterboer. Fact checking by Diane Kelly. Mix and sound design by Catherine Anderson. Music written by Bobby Lord, Peter Leonard, and Bumi Hidaka. Thanks to all the researchers we spoke to including Lawrence Grandpre, Dr. Carlos Alvarez, Dr. Elaine Ostrander, Dr. Elinor Karlsson, Professor James Serpell, and Dr. Kathryn Lord. And a big thanks to everyone who shared their stories about pit bulls - we really appreciate it. Special thanks to Chris Suter, Penelope Epsilon Suter, Mathilde Urfalino, Talia Rochmann, Pierce Singgih, the Zukerman Family and Joseph Lavelle Wilson.  Science Vs is a Spotify Original Podcast and a Gimlet production. Follow Science Vs on Spotify, and if you want to get notifications every time we put out a new episode, tap the bell icon in your app. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    37:20
  • Superbugs: Apocalypse … Now?
    Imagine getting an infection, going to the doctor, and having no little pill to make you better. Welcome to a world of SUPERBUGS. For years we've been hearing that our antibiotics aren't working as well as they used to. But recently, it feels like things have really gotten out of hand — we’re told that these super scary antibiotic-resistant bugs are EVERYWHERE. In today’s episode, Wendy visits a freezer filled with superbugs to find out how worried we need to be, and what scientists are doing about this. We talk to ​​Dr. Fernando Gordillo Altamirano, Professor Edward Feil, and Dr. Tina Joshi.  Find our transcript here: http://bit.ly/3o914qb  In this episode, we cover: (00:00) What's up with superbugs?  (04:59) Are superbugs everywhere?  (08:32) How is antibiotic resistance spreading?  (14:33) Why aren't we all dead?  (20:52) Meet phages: superbug-killing viruses (30:33) What else needs to happen to fight superbugs? This episode was produced by Wendy Zukerman, with help from Joel Werner, Rose Rimler, Meryl Horn, R.E. Natowicz, and Michelle Dang. We’re edited by Blythe Terrell. Gimlet’s managing director is Nicole Beemsterboer. Fact checking by Carmen Drahl. Mix and sound design by Catherine Anderson. Music written by Bobby Lord, Emma Munger, So Wiley, Peter Leonard, and Bumi Hidaka. Thanks to all the researchers we spoke to including Professor Evgeni V. Sokurenko, Professor Anton Peleg, Professor Jon Iredell, Dr Alejandro Chavez, Dr Branwen Morgan, Professor Asad Khan, Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan, Dr Vanina Guernier-Cambert, Dr Calum Walsh, Dr Claire Gorrie, Dr Marc Stegger. Special thanks to Dr Karl, Pierce Singgih, Flora Lichtman, the Zukerman Family and Joseph Lavelle Wilson.  Science Vs is a Spotify Original Podcast and a Gimlet production. Follow Science Vs on Spotify, and if you want to get notifications every time we put out a new episode, tap the bell icon in your app. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    38:36
  • Hangovers: What Really Helps?
    What actually cures a hangover? Water? Crushed up Advil? Maybe a burger, fries and a Diet Coke? We wanted to know what the science says about how to bounce back when we’ve had a few too many. We talk to psychopharmacologist Andrew Scholey to find out. Find our transcript here: https://bit.ly/ScienceVsHangovers  In this episode, we cover: (00:00) Party on Bourbon Street (02:11) Does water cure a hangover? What about electrolytes? (08:08) Does sleep cure a hangover? (9:24) Inflammation and hangovers (11:41) What actually works for a hangover Credits: This episode was produced by R.E. Natowicz, with help from Wendy Zukerman and Meryl Horn, along with Joel Werner, Rose Rimler, and Michelle Dang. We’re edited by Blythe Terrell. Gimlet’s managing director is Nicole Beemsterboer. Fact checking by Erica Akiko Howard. Mix and sound design by Bobby Lord. Music by Bobby Lord, Peter Leonard, Emma Munger and Bumi Hidaka. Thanks to all the researchers we spoke to including Dr. Sally Adams, Prof. Daryl Davies, Prof. Steve Allsop, Prof. David Mangelsdorf, Jöran Köchling, Dr. Stephen Goodman and Dr. Tamara Hew-Butler. Special thanks to the Zukerman family and Joseph Lavelle Wilson.  Science Vs is a Spotify Original Podcast and a Gimlet production. Follow Science Vs on Spotify and if you wanna receive notifications every time we put out a new episode, tap the bell icon! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    18:41

More Science podcasts

About Science Vs

There are a lot of fads, blogs and strong opinions, but then there’s SCIENCE. Science Vs is the show from Gimlet that finds out what’s fact, what’s not, and what’s somewhere in between. We do the hard work of sifting through all the science so you don't have to and cover everything from 5G and Pandemics, to Vaping and Fasting Diets.
