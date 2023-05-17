Transformation with Dawn F.

On the Wednesday podcast, I get to talk with members of the Organize 365­® community as they share the challenges, progress, missteps and triumphs along their organizing journey. You can see and hear transformation in action. I look forward to helping YOU learn the skill of organization, too! In this episode, I introduce you to Dawn F. and we get to talk about books! All the books! Dawn is an educator who has been a K-2 reading specialist for the past 17 years. Reading is her true passion which means she has a lot of books. Which means we get to talk about organizing books, which books to keep, how many books should you keep and how to store and display books. Dawn's favorite quote is, "I would be most content if my children grew up to be the kind of people who think decorating consists mostly of building enough bookshelves." I absolutely love this quote. Dawn describes herself as "organizationally challenged." She has found that the Organize 365® approach works for her. During the pandemic, she found the time and energy she needed to start getting truly organized. Her Sunday Basket® is running smoothly, takes little time to do each week and she feels amazing when she's able to find all her paperwork at a moment's notice. She moved and downsized recently and is implementing functional organizing throughout her new home. Listen until the end to hear how I have been using common school supply organizing tools for simple bathroom organization!