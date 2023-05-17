Lisa Woodruff is a home organization expert, productivity specialist, and author of multiple books including The Paper Solution.
Transformation with Jake N.
On the Wednesday podcast, I get to talk with members of the Organize 365® community as they share the challenges, progress, missteps and triumphs along their organizing journey. You can see and hear transformation in action. I look forward to helping YOU learn the skill of organization, too! In this episode, I introduce you to Jake Nordmark. Jake has been part of our Organize 365® Dream Team for the last 2 years. We are talking about how things changed for him during the pandemic, things he learned with his diagnosis, and a sneak peek into the Launch Program when Jake and several of the other young team members went to school together at Organize 365® to learn and experience Launch. EPISODE RESOURCES: The Sunday Basket® Launch Program The Paper Solution®
5/24/2023
55:17
536 - Organizing Your Household Operations: Holidays, Cleaning Schedules, Meal Planning, Pets & More
This is the first of a four part series featuring The Paper Solution® Binders. Today I want to introduce you to the Household Operations Binder. This binder gives you or someone else everything needed to be the COO of your household! The Household Operations Binder is fun. This binder is all about you, your uniqueness, your family, how you celebrate life and the things and traditions that make your family unique and special. This binder will not only allow you to create a "lesson plan" for how you run your household, but also how to do it more effectively and efficiently. During my active parenting years, the Household Operations Binder was part of my Sunday Basket® routine. I would flip through the binder and create my schedule for the week. Every The Paper Solution® Binder includes a fully curated workbook. The Household Operations Binder's workbook includes: Cleaning Schedules Meal Planning Master Grocery Lists Family Information Emergency Information Babysitter Information Important Dates Rarely Used Items Tracker (genius!) Electronics Inventory Holiday and Event Planning Vacation and Travel Planning and Checklists Pet Records And more! EPISODE RESOURCES: The Paper Solution® The Household Operations Binder The Sunday Basket®
5/19/2023
42:32
Transformation with Ginger H
On the Wednesday podcast, I get to talk with members of the Organize 365® community as they share the challenges, progress, missteps and triumphs along their organizing journey. You can see and hear transformation in action. I look forward to helping YOU learn the skill of organization, too! In this episode, I introduce you to Ginger H., and we get to talk about the Sunday Basket® and the habits that Ginger has established. Ginger is an empty nester with her husband and enjoys using her Sunday Basket® and participating in Planning Day. Listen in as we discuss the necessity of planning and creating habits. As we talk you can see where attending Planning Day is optional, but planning for the next 120 days is not optional. Ginger is on her second post retirement career as a real estate agent and talks about how her The Paper Solution® Household Reference Binder has been the best tool for her and her clients. She also explains how the The Paper Solution® Medical Binder was such a delight for her physician and The Paper Solution® Financial Binder has been great for the diversity in documents between her and her husband. Ginger advice is, "Do your husband a favor, do your kids a favor and get yourself organized, use the Sunday Basket®, use The Productive Home Solution™, use the The Paper Solution® Binders so that you know where everything is" EPISODE RESOURCES: The Sunday Basket® The Productive Home Solution Planning Day The Paper Solution®
5/17/2023
47:35
535 - Your House Needs a Mom
In honor of Mother's Day, I want to focus on the feminine touches that make a house a home. What are the things you remember growing up from your mother, grandmother or mother figure in your home that you want to add to your home? YOU make your house a home. In this episode, I encourage you to take a minute and reflect on: The great things that the women in your family have given to your family. How have these women helped make your house a home? What are the things you want to replicate? How can you purposefully add in those little traditions, holiday memories and feminine touches to your home? EPISODE RESOURCES: Mimi's Cookie Recipe Embrace - Self-Guide Retreat - now available on-demand
5/12/2023
11:24
Transformation with Dawn F.
On the Wednesday podcast, I get to talk with members of the Organize 365® community as they share the challenges, progress, missteps and triumphs along their organizing journey. You can see and hear transformation in action. I look forward to helping YOU learn the skill of organization, too! In this episode, I introduce you to Dawn F. and we get to talk about books! All the books! Dawn is an educator who has been a K-2 reading specialist for the past 17 years. Reading is her true passion which means she has a lot of books. Which means we get to talk about organizing books, which books to keep, how many books should you keep and how to store and display books. Dawn's favorite quote is, "I would be most content if my children grew up to be the kind of people who think decorating consists mostly of building enough bookshelves." I absolutely love this quote. Dawn describes herself as "organizationally challenged." She has found that the Organize 365® approach works for her. During the pandemic, she found the time and energy she needed to start getting truly organized. Her Sunday Basket® is running smoothly, takes little time to do each week and she feels amazing when she's able to find all her paperwork at a moment's notice. She moved and downsized recently and is implementing functional organizing throughout her new home. Listen until the end to hear how I have been using common school supply organizing tools for simple bathroom organization! EPISODE RESOURCES: The 24 Hour Rule The Sunday Basket® The Education Friday Workbox®
Lisa Woodruff is a home organization expert, productivity specialist, and author of multiple books including The Paper Solution.
Lisa’s research-based teaching shines a light on the invisible work being done at home and in the workplace. Lisa’s sensible and doable organizing tasks appeal to multiple generations. Her candor and relatable style make you feel she is right there beside you, helping you get organized as you laugh and cry together.
Lisa believes organization is not a skill you are born with. It is a skill that is developed over time and changes with each season of life. Lisa has helped thousands of women reclaim their homes and finally get organized with her practical tips, encouragement, and humor through her blog and podcast at Organize365.com.