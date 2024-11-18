The Authority Advantage: How to Dominate Your Industry | Bedros Keuilian | EP 46
Today I sit down with Bedros Keuilian, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind multiple businesses, including one doing over $200 million annually. Together, we break down the secrets of building an impactful personal brand, collapsing time for success, and achieving peak performance.
In this episode, Bedros and I dive deep into the art of personal branding, why influence and authority are essential in today’s market, and practical tips for anyone looking to scale their business or themselves. Bedros shares powerful insights on how personal brands like Elon Musk and The Rock have become iconic and how anyone can create their own impactful presence.
Connect with Bedros!
Instagram - @bedroskeuilian
Website - https://bedroskeuilian.com/
Get his book 'Man Up' - https://a.co/d/1JCebhS
The #1 training and coaching system to launch, grow, and scale your investing business! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: http://www.thescienceofflipping.com
Turn cold real estate leads into engaged motivated sellers on auto-pilot using the power of A.I! 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: https://www.rocketly.ai/
Have a question? Ask me anything at https://www.askjustin.ai/
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧: After investing in real estate for over 17 years and almost 3000 deals done, Justin has created a business that generates 7 figures in active income through wholesaling and fix and flipping as well as accumulating millions of dollars of rental properties including 5 apartment buildings, 50+ single family homes, and 1 storage facility
Justins longevity in real estate is due to his ability to look around the corners, adapt to changing markets, perfecting Raising private capital, and focusing on lead generation which allows him to not just wholesale and fix & flip, but also accumulate wealth through long term holds.
His success in real estate led him to start The Entrepreneur DNA podcast and The Science Of Flipping podcast and education company, where he has coached and mentored thousands of aspiring and active investors over the last decade.
He is a nationally recognized speaker and is on a mission to educate as many people as possible on becoming a successful dynamic real estate investor.
𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒔 𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑻𝒐 𝑺𝒂𝒚 𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏:
“Justin is one of the best trainers in this space. He really gives everything to his tribe.” – Brent Daniels (TTP)
“Justin’s ability to connect with people and help them understand what he is teaching, is unparallelled” – Kent Clothier (REWW)
“We have been in the trenches flipping homes in Phoenix for over a decade, he is one of the best to do it.” – Sean Terry (Flip2Freedom)
Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby
View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
--------
45:22
How She Made $50M Against All Odds | Stormy Wellington | EP 45
In this episode, Coach Stormy Wellington opens up about her journey from a life of hardship—growing up in poverty, becoming a teenage mom, and working as a stripper at 13—to building a $50 million business empire and mentoring 139 first-generation millionaires. She shares the mindset shifts, resilience, and commitment required to defy the odds and achieve massive success, emphasizing her philosophy of health, wealth, and longevity. Stormy discusses her next mission: building generational wealth through real estate and continued coaching. Her story is a testament to the power of grit and determination, inspiring listeners to reimagine what’s possible, no matter their starting point.
Connect with Coach Stormy!
Instagram - @coachstormy
Join her community, "Girl, Hold My Hand" for exclusive coaching, support, and resources: https://www.stormywellington.com/girl-hold-my-hand/
Learn more about Coach Stormy: https://www.stormywellington.com/
Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby
View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
--------
36:03
How Being a Slave to Your Feelings is Sabotaging Your Success | Gary Coxe | EP 44
Learn powerful marketing strategies and mindset techniques to turn a year's income into one event or one day: IncreasedProfitsForCoaches.com
In this episode, Gary Cox shares his extraordinary journey from growing up in a cult and enduring extreme personal losses to rebuilding his life as a successful entrepreneur and resilience coach. He reveals how he overcame $350,000 in debt, reprogrammed his mind, and mastered his emotions to break free from limiting beliefs and achieve success. Gary emphasizes the power of emotional control, persistence, and self-awareness, explaining that true success comes from leading your feelings rather than being led by them. Through candid stories and actionable insights, he teaches listeners how to identify and break the mental patterns holding them back, transform trauma into triumph, and take massive action toward their goals.
Connect with Gary!
Instagram - @garycoxe
Order Gary’s books and programs here: GaryCoxe.com
Join Gary on his private jet to Sandals Resorts in the Bahamas for an exclusive mastermind experience: BeyondFirstClassWithGary.com
Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby
View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
--------
33:00
The 1% Mindset for Success Through Focus and Team Building [REPOST] | Andy Eliott | EP 43
Andy Elliot advocates for achieving top-tier status in one's industry by focusing on mastery in a singular area rather than diversifying efforts. Throughout the conversation, there is a recurring emphasis on the significance of constant self-improvement, resilient mindsets, and strategic team building. Marketing strategies and return on investment are explored, underscoring the crucial distinction between marketing and sales. The importance of leadership, inspiration, and fostering a positive culture is discussed, with a shared commitment to prioritizing people over short-term gains. We delve into personal growth, mindset development, and financial wisdom, stressing the importance of perseverance, continuous learning, and aligning decisions with long-term goals. This collective wisdom forms a comprehensive guide for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking success through focused, resilient, and strategic approaches.
Connect with Andy:
Instagram - @officialandyeliott
Website - https://elliott247.com/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@AndyElliottOfficial
--------
41:51
The Strategy That Will Revolutionize The Future of Real Estate | Will Denis | EP 42
To learn more about 'Reverse Flipping', Go to: https://thescienceofreverseflipping.com/
In this episode, I interview real estate expert Will Dennis, who introduces "Reverse Flipping," a game-changing strategy for real estate investors and agents. Will explains how reverse flipping involves buying the deed to properties with complex legal or financial issues—such as negative equity, bankruptcies, and reverse mortgages—and then solving the problems before choosing an exit strategy. By acquiring ownership upfront, investors eliminate competition and gain flexibility in how they handle the property, whether through rental, wholesale, or fix-and-flip. Will shares insights from his own experience, emphasizing the profitability and recession-proof nature of this strategy while offering advice on how to get started.
🔑 Ready to unlock the power of reverse flipping? Take action now:
Visit ReverseFlip.com/Justin
Submit your deals and learn more about how reverse flipping can help you turn dead leads into profitable opportunities!
👉 https://reverseflip.com/justin
Join the Reverse Flipping Facebook Group
Connect with like-minded investors, ask questions, and dive deeper into this game-changing real estate strategy.
👉 Join the Facebook Group
Follow Will Dennis on Instagram (@WillyNumbers)
Stay updated with more real estate tips, success stories, and behind-the-scenes content from Will Dennis.
👉 Instagram: @Willynumbers
Submit Your Dead or Complex Deals
Have a tricky real estate deal you can’t figure out? Submit it to Will's team and let them handle the complexities!
👉 Submit Your Deal
Watch the Free Reverse Flipping Webinar
Learn the full details of reverse flipping in Will’s free, hour-long webinar and discover how to get started today.
👉 Watch the Webinar
Subscribe To Justin Colby: http://youtube.com/justincolby
View All My Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinColby
This podcast is focused on YOU, the entrepreneurs that want more than they have. That have experienced failure, or maybe are too scared to get off the bench because they have no guidance or advice. Maybe you are looking to finally scale your business and create the life you dreamed about. Justin and his guests will advise you in all of the ways they have become successful in business, along with all of the miss steps to avoid. This is not just all about business as these interviews gets personal and can bring just as much value to your personal life as it does to your business. I hope you enjoy, each and every episode as they are guaranteed to deliver.