Things We Shouldn’t Say On The Internet But Did

In today's episode the boys are LOOSE in the Air BNB, Florida brings out our bad behavior. Gavin reveals she's now single, and that he's human and does feel pain. We talk about possibly moving to Florida, and Evan gives some great advice to Ken after we discover Ken's type. Ken sums up this podcast best by saying its "The things we shouldn't say on the internet... But did"