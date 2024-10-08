Powered by RND
Life Wide Open with CboysTV

Podcast Life Wide Open with CboysTV
CboysTV
From business tips to dating advice to behind-the-scenes of CboysTV, this weekly podcast shares the untold stories of CJ, Ben, Ryan, Ken, Evan and Micah. Tune ...
BusinessEntrepreneurshipLeisure

Available Episodes

  • Things We Shouldn’t Say On The Internet But Did
    In today's episode the boys are LOOSE in the Air BNB, Florida brings out our bad behavior. Gavin reveals she's now single, and that he's human and does feel pain. We talk about possibly moving to Florida, and Evan gives some great advice to Ken after we discover Ken's type. Ken sums up this podcast best by saying its "The things we shouldn't say on the internet... But did" Sign up for a $1 per month trial at https://www.shopify.com/wideopen Get 15% off OneSkin with the code WIDEOPEN at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod #ad Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off of your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WIDEOPEN at shopmando.com! #mandopod #ad Follow us on Instagram @cboystv and @lifewideopenpodcast To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV You can also check out our main YouTube channel CboysTV: https://www.youtube.com/c/CboysTV Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Travis Pastrana on Passion VS Money, His Worst Crash, & Electric Vehicles in Motorsports
    In Todays Episode Travis Pastrana Joins us in Florida to chat how he inspired us, and how we are inspiring him. We dive into some of his gnarliest tricks, his beef with Brian Deegan, and concussions. He reveals his worst crash, and almost blowing his motorcycle racing career. Travis Chases passions over money, and that has led him to be the most influential person in freestyle motocross, and one of the most influential people in all of motorsports. Travis Pastranas Links  @channel199official  Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/travispastrana/?hl=en Website:https://travispastrana.com/ Sign up for a $1 per month trial at https://www.shopify.com/wideopen Get 15% off OneSkin with the code WIDEOPEN at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod #ad Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off of your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WIDEOPEN at shopmando.com! #mandopod #ad Get 20% off your first order at https://www.lucy.co with code WIDEOPEN Follow us on Instagram @cboystv and @lifewideopenpodcast To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV You can also check out our main YouTube channel CboysTV: https://www.youtube.com/c/CboysTV Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Cleetus McFarland's Near Death Experience Flying, Dangers of Drag Racing, & His Key to Success
    Today we are joined by Youtube and Racing star Cleetus Mcfarland. We chat about what it takes to put on insane events at the Freedom Factory. His obsession with Hate it or Love it by 50 cent, The insane highs and lows of having Kids. Maturity, and its role in flying, and seeking out positivity instead of hate. Cleetus has become one of our good friends in the last year or so and we hope you enjoy what its like spending time with our group. Cleetus's socials Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CleetusM Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garrett_1320video/?hl=en Store: https://www.cleetusmcfarland.com/ Sign up for a $1 per month trial at https://www.shopify.com/wideopen Book an appointment at https://www.zocdoc.com/wideopen Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off of your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WIDEOPEN at shopmando.com! #mandopod #ad Get 20% off your first order at https://www.liquidiv.com with code WIDEOPEN Follow us on Instagram @cboystv and @lifewideopenpodcast To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV You can also check out our main YouTube channel CboysTV: https://www.youtube.com/c/CboysTV Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Grandpa Ron on Getting Arrested, How YOU Helped Him Beat Cancer, & His New Outlook on Life
    In today's episode Americas Grandpa, Grandpa Ron joins us to say how YOU helped him beat stage 4 Cancer, and his life after. He tells us stories of rolling golf carts, getting arrested, advice for finding a woman, and more. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at https://www.shopify.com/wideopen Get 15% off your order at https://www.huel.com with code WIDEOPEN15 Follow us on Instagram @cboystv and @lifewideopenpodcast To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV You can also check out our main YouTube channel CboysTV: https://www.youtube.com/c/CboysTV Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Surprisingly High Cost of CboysTV Videos, Ryans Embarrassing Halloween Costumes, & A Song About our Ford Ranger
    In today’s episode, the whole town dresses up like Ken for Halloween, then we go down memory lane and reveal Ryans embarrassing Halloween costumes. Ken disagrees but we think we made his merch warehouse more efficient. We dive into how much it REALLY costs to film a CboysTV video, and much more.  Check out Rick Duffs song at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxJUMSUc5GI Sign up for a $1 per month trial at https://www.shopify.com/wideopen Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off of your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code WIDEOPEN at shopmando.com! #mandopod #ad Get 15% off OneSkin with the code WIDEOPEN at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod #ad Tackle your debt at https://www.pdsdebt.com/wideopen Get 15% off your order at https://www.huel.com with code WIDEOPEN15 Book your doctor appointment at https://www.zocdoc.com/wideopen Follow us on Instagram @cboystv and @lifewideopenpodcast To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/LifeWideOpenWithCboysTV You can also check out our main YouTube channel CboysTV: https://www.youtube.com/c/CboysTV Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Life Wide Open with CboysTV

From business tips to dating advice to behind-the-scenes of CboysTV, this weekly podcast shares the untold stories of CJ, Ben, Ryan, Ken, Evan and Micah. Tune in to Life Wide Open on Tuesdays at 9am CT. Follow us on all podcast apps, streaming platforms, and on Instagram: @lifewideopenpodcast For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
