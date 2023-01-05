Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • What happened to checks and balances for the Supreme Court?
    The ethics scandals are piling up on the Supreme Court bench. ProPublica has new revelations on the financial ties between Justice Clarence Thomas and his Republican megadonor friend. We’ll discuss how judicial business is done in the U.S. and whether it’s time to change it up. Also, an addendum to our deep dive on child labor, and we check in on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, 50 years after Secretariat’s glory days, a story about the horse’s daughter makes us smile. Here’s everything we talked about today: “Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack” from Reuters “Clarence Thomas Raised Him. Harlan Crow Paid His Tuition.” from ProPublica “The Supreme Court’s corruption crisis goes beyond Clarence Thomas” from Vox “Covid deaths dropped in 2022, CDC data shows” from The Washington Post “McDonald’s franchisee fined for illegally using workers as young as 10” from AP News “A world away from Kentucky Derby glory, Secretariat’s forgotten daughter found a bright future” from The Athletic “May stargazing guide: Aquarids and a lunar eclipse” from Popular Science “Jedi: Survivor finally takes us inside a Star Wars bathroom” from Polygon The YouTube livestream is coming back! Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
    5/5/2023
    20:23
  • ChatGPT’s growing carbon footprint
    Like cryptocurrency mining, running an artificial intelligence system like ChatGPT requires an enormous amount of energy and natural resources. One listener asks: How do large language models and crypto compare? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about why we can’t just print more money to solve the debt limit dilemma and why the United Kingdom can block two U.S. companies from merging. Plus, a familiar Kai-ism explained. Here’s everything we talked about today: “AI’s carbon footprint is growing. Is it worth it?” from Marketplace “Ethereum’s “merge” could help clean crypto’s dirty energy reputation” from Marketplace “Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index” from Digiconomist “Can a platinum coin solve the debt-ceiling standoff?” from Marketplace Janet Yellen Dismisses Minting $1 Trillion Coin to Avoid Default from The Wall Street Journal “Is the Debt Limit Constitutional? Biden Aides Are Debating It.” from The New York Times “A UK regulator has blocked the Microsoft-Activision merger. But don’t blame it on Brexit.” from Marketplace “The UK doesn’t want Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal, so what happens next?” from The Verge “What is Global Compliance and Why Does it Matter?” from Horizons We want to know what you’d put on a Make Me Smart bingo card. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to [email protected]
    5/4/2023
    17:05
  • The resurgence of child labor in America
    Here’s something we didn’t think we’d be talking about in 2023: child labor. But, here we are. Since 2018, there’s been a 69 percent increase in children working illegally, according to the Labor Department and hundreds of child labor cases are under investigation. Recent investigations show that many violations involve migrant children working dangerous jobs. At the same time, some states are rolling back child labor protections. On the show today, The New York Times’ Hannah Dreier explains what child labor looks like today, the multiple forces driving illegal child labor in the United States, and why some states are loosening child labor laws. Plus, how immigration policy changes could help migrant children who depend on the jobs they have. In the News Fix: A new report projects some serious labor market churn due to advancements in technology in the next 5 years. And, looking back at previous debt-limit standoffs can provide a little insight at how the Fed may handle the one that’s going on now. And, who makes the laws in space? Later, we’ll hear how one listener’s employer is dealing with ChatGPT. Plus, a Make Me Smart musical mix-up. Here’s everything we talked about today: “Alone and Exploited, Migrant Children Work Brutal Jobs Across the U.S.” from The New York Times “Inside the Lives of Immigrant Teens Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Suburban Factories” from ProPublica “Child labor violations on the rise as some states look to loosen their rules” from NPR “The conservative campaign to rewrite child labor laws” from The Washington Post “12-year-olds can’t buy cigarettes — but they can work in tobacco fields” from NPR “Labour market ‘churn’ ahead with a quarter of jobs changing by 2027, survey shows” from Reuters “The new in-space economy” from “Make Me Smart” “More Companies Head to Space, But No One Can Agree on the Rules Up There” from Bloomberg “Moon bases, space junk need more rules: NASA, US government officials” from Space “Here’s What Treasury, Fed Might Do in a Debt Ceiling Crisis” from The Wall Street Journal Do you have an answer to the Make Me Smart question? We want to hear it. Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.
    5/2/2023
    26:54
  • The U.S. could default sooner than we thought
    The Treasury Department announced today that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1. For the past few months, House Republicans have used the debt limit as a bargaining chip to secure spending cuts. As the new deadline looms over us, we are wondering: Is there a way out? And, an unassuming Supreme Court case could change how a slew of laws are interpreted. Plus, video-chatting parrots make us smile. Here’s everything we talked about today: “The Luring Test: AI and the engineering of consumer trust” from the Federal Trade Commission “Supreme Court will consider major case on power of federal regulatory agencies” from SCOTUSblog “U.S. must raise debt limit by as early as June 1 to avoid default, Treasury says” from The Washington Post “The U.S. could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, much sooner than expected, Yellen warns” from NBC “Trump to appear at CNN town hall in New Hampshire” from CNN “NASA’s Perseverance rover loses its hitchhiking ‘pet rock’ after more than a year together on Mars” from Live Science “Scientists Taught Pet Parrots to Video Call Each Other—and the Birds Loved It” from Smithsonian magazine Have a comment or question about something we talked about? Send it our way! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART or write to [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    13:41
  • Remember credit-default swaps?
    As the United States edges closer to the deadline for a debt default, Wall Street speculators are hoping to capitalize on a crisis by trading credit-default swaps (shivers). We’ll talk about what they are and their role in the 2007-2009 Financial Crisis. Then, California passed a landmark zero-emission rule, but electrifying the state will come with some challenges. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty that we hope gets us invited to Bluesky. Here’s everything we talked about today: “Bets Offering 2,400% Payout on US Default Lure Growing Crowd” from Bloomberg “California air regulators approve landmark zero-emission rules for trucks and locomotives” from the Los Angeles Times “California moves to phase-out diesel-powered trucks, cut locomotive pollution” from Reuters “Grandchildren of ‘Sound of Music’ Von Trapp Family Form Indie Band” from Rolling Stone “What’s the future of retail shopping? Snap bets on virtual try-on tech.” from Marketplace “The Long Demise of the Stretch Limousine” from The New York Times “People Are Flocking to Jack Dorsey’s New Twitter Alternative” from Futurism “The Glorious Return of a Humble Car Feature” from Slate “The Real Problem With Fake Drake” from Billboard If you’ve got a question about business, tech or the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART, or email us at [email protected]
    4/29/2023
    14:27

Each weekday, Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams make today make sense. Along with our supersmart listeners, we break down happenings in tech, the economy and culture. Every Tuesday we bring on a guest to dive deeper into one important topic. Because none of us is as smart as all of us.
