The resurgence of child labor in America

Here's something we didn't think we'd be talking about in 2023: child labor. But, here we are. Since 2018, there's been a 69 percent increase in children working illegally, according to the Labor Department and hundreds of child labor cases are under investigation. Recent investigations show that many violations involve migrant children working dangerous jobs. At the same time, some states are rolling back child labor protections. On the show today, The New York Times' Hannah Dreier explains what child labor looks like today, the multiple forces driving illegal child labor in the United States, and why some states are loosening child labor laws. Plus, how immigration policy changes could help migrant children who depend on the jobs they have. In the News Fix: A new report projects some serious labor market churn due to advancements in technology in the next 5 years. And, looking back at previous debt-limit standoffs can provide a little insight at how the Fed may handle the one that's going on now. And, who makes the laws in space? Later, we'll hear how one listener's employer is dealing with ChatGPT. Plus, a Make Me Smart musical mix-up. Here's everything we talked about today: "Alone and Exploited, Migrant Children Work Brutal Jobs Across the U.S." from The New York Times "Inside the Lives of Immigrant Teens Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Suburban Factories" from ProPublica "Child labor violations on the rise as some states look to loosen their rules" from NPR "The conservative campaign to rewrite child labor laws" from The Washington Post "12-year-olds can't buy cigarettes — but they can work in tobacco fields" from NPR "Labour market 'churn' ahead with a quarter of jobs changing by 2027, survey shows" from Reuters "The new in-space economy" from "Make Me Smart" "More Companies Head to Space, But No One Can Agree on the Rules Up There" from Bloomberg "Moon bases, space junk need more rules: NASA, US government officials" from Space "Here's What Treasury, Fed Might Do in a Debt Ceiling Crisis" from The Wall Street Journal