Hey Million Bazillionaires, we're dropping into your feeds again this week to tackle a different kind of question: can we actually change course on climate change? That question is at the heart of a new podcast for kids and families from our friends at WBUR. “The Midnight Rebellion” is a pick-your-own-path podcast set 100 years in the future, where the stakes are nothing less than the planet itself. It's fiction rooted in real science. Each episode ends with a choice. YOU decide what’s next. Choose wisely.



And if you liked what you heard, listen to the rest and follow “The Midnight Rebellion” wherever you get your podcasts.



Have a question you want Million Bazillion to answer? Send it to us! And join us next week for our season finale episode all about pennies.