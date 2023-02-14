Why are there so many of the same stores?

In our final episode of the season, Bridget and Ryan get a question from Will in Ohio and are taking a cross-country road trip to answer it. Will wants to know why there are so many of the same stores. From Starbucks to Home Depot and all the McDonald's in between, we'll break down the reason why. For a special cartoon, discussion questions and tips for parents, check out our website!