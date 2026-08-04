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103 episodes
- Bridget and Ryan are approached by a big film producer to write the next summer blockbuster — a movie all about the penny! The timing couldn’t be better because so many of you have been wanting to know: why did the U.S. stop making pennies? The answer comes down to dollars and cents. But … will this be “Million Bazillion”’s big break into Hollywood? Listen now to find out.
- Hey Million Bazillionaires, we're dropping into your feeds again this week to tackle a different kind of question: can we actually change course on climate change? That question is at the heart of a new podcast for kids and families from our friends at WBUR. “The Midnight Rebellion” is a pick-your-own-path podcast set 100 years in the future, where the stakes are nothing less than the planet itself. It's fiction rooted in real science. Each episode ends with a choice. YOU decide what’s next. Choose wisely.
And if you liked what you heard, listen to the rest and follow “The Midnight Rebellion” wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question you want Million Bazillion to answer? Send it to us! And join us next week for our season finale episode all about pennies.
- Bridget and Ryan are having their lunch break at a Chinese restaurant when they run into “Million Bazillion” listener Daphne with a big question: What’s the difference between capitalism, socialism, and communism? Turns out, each system was born out of people’s attempts to build a better society, but they have very different ideas about the role the government should play in our money lives. As the duo work their way through these "isms," they explore the problems that each system tries to solve and the tradeoffs that come with it.
- Today, we’re resharing an episode from our archive that feels especially relevant as the World Cup men’s soccer tournament kicks off next week! “Million Bazillion” listener Alistair wants to know how professional athletes get paid. It’s perfect timing for the question as Bridget and Ryan prepare for the semi-annual Public Radio Foosball Tournament. They scramble to assemble their dream team on a limited budget, while learning the reasons why big teams pay big bucks to the players who bring in big wins.
- We’ve talked a lot about how money works and why countries have their own currencies here on “Million Bazillion.” But listener Alessio wants to know: Why DOESN’T the whole world use the same money? And could the world’s nations all decide to just use one shared currency? In this bonus mini-episode, we’ll get some answers!
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About Million Bazillion
Million Bazillion is a podcast from Marketplace that inspires families to talk about money. Described as “a godsend for anyone who knows a little kid with big questions about money,” by The New York Times, the podcast tackles questions from: "What is cryptocurrency?" to “How do I save money?” and “How does inflation work?” Hosts Ryan Perez and Bridget Bodnar take listeners on an awesome adventure to answer the awkward, complex, and sometimes surprising money questions from real kids. Million Bazillion is funded in part by the Sy Syms Foundation, partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985. And special thanks to The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance for providing the start-up funding for this podcast, and continuing to support Marketplace in our work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy.Podcast website
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