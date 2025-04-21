Entrepreneur Kids Legacy Show - Family Motivation, Business Boss Babies, Inspirational Speakers and Healthy fun food

It’s Never Too Early to Lead… and Never Too Late to Start Something Great

Description for Apple Podcasts: It’s never too early to lead… and never too late to start something great. Hosted by real kidpreneurs Daniel and Destiny, the Entrepreneur Kids Legacy Show is where imagination meets bold leadership, and where children learn they don’t have to wait to grow up to make a difference. This high-energy, faith-filled podcast is designed for kids who dream big, parents who want more for their children, and families ready to build something that lasts. Each episode brings fun, excitement, and purpose, teaching kids how to think like entrepreneurs, lead with confidence, manage money, build strong character, and activate their gifts NOW… before the world tells them they’re too small, or before they grow up and forget how powerful they really are. Whether your child wants to start a business, become a leader in their community, or simply stand out in school and life, this show is packed with tools, inspiration, and faith based lessons that make growth exciting. Because legacy isn’t built someday! It starts today.