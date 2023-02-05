Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

Welcome to Dadville! Join musicians and sometimes-comedians Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin in the journey of life, love and the pursuit of dad-ding on the Dadvi... More
Amy Grant: We're All a Mess
We are kicking off Momville with one of our absolute favorite people. Amy Grant is a legendary singer/songwriter with a history that's deeply intertwined with contemporary Christian music. The fellas sit with Amy in her home studio and talk about her recent Kennedy Center Honors experience, being a parent in a blended family, and how an impactful Christmas gift changed how her family communicates.
5/2/2023
1:36:11
Welcome to Momville!
During the month of May we will be celebrating the moms in our life! We can't wait to share their stories with you! Stay tuned for episodes with Amy Grant, Ellie Holcomb, Hillary Scott, and Dr. Alison Cook.
4/28/2023
2:36
A Message From Dave
We are going to take the rest of the month off from Dadville. Here’s a message from Dave. Thanks to everyone for the support.
See you in May, Team Dadville
I've tried to figure out how to address this over the last week and as you can imagine, it's been hard to put words to this tragedy.
The Covenant School has been our home away from home for the last 6 years and is where all three of our children go to school. They were all there last Monday and thankfully are all home and safe. Covenant is not only our school but is our church family also. So much of our life is there.
There will be a time I talk more about all of this in the future, but for now we're keeping it close to home spending time with our family and friends grieving and trying to heal. All of those who passed are beloved members of our community and we are beyond heartbroken for their families.
Thanks to everyone everywhere who has prayed, reached out, given, and taken care of us and our community. I've never felt more loved in my life. And Nashville — I've never been more proud to call you home. I have been brought to tears so many times by how well this city has loved us. The amount of benevolence from this special place has truly humbled me.
For those who want to give to the Covenant fund, there is a link below.
God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good.
Support Survivors of the Covenant School Shooting
4/4/2023
1:46
John Oates: Christmas in an Insane Asylum
There's a certified legend pulling up to Dadville this week. John Oates is not only one of the greatest songwriters of all time, but an author, guitarist, dad, and wrestling champion. During his time in Dville John talks about his creative process at the height of his success, learning how to raise a son on the road—literally, and how he deals with modern technology as a dad.
3/28/2023
1:13:26
Elliott Cherry: "The hardest part about having the fifth kid is the other four."
We went uber-local for this week's guest. Elliott Cherry is the Pastor at Midtown Fellowship at 12 South in Nashville—and he's Jon's Pastor. In this episode Elliott talks about the ups and downs of being a relatively young pastor and insecurities can creep into the work. Also, he discusses life as a dad of 5, the time a couple of night nurses taught him a lesson, and why he onced asked people to pray about maybe finding another church.
Welcome to Dadville! Join musicians and sometimes-comedians Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin in the journey of life, love and the pursuit of dad-ding on the Dadville Podcast. Get your fill of dad jokes, laughs, and heartfelt conversations while these dads and their guests talk about the journey of life and fatherhood.
Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
