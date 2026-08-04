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Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

That Sounds Fun Network
Kids & FamilyParenting
Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
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289 episodes

  • Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

    Marriage, Money, and the Mirror with Rachel Cruze

    08/04/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    In this episode, the fellas welcome financial expert Rachel Cruze to discuss the intersection of money, mindset, and family. As the daughter of Dave Ramsey, Cruze shares insights on growing up with a "money guy" and how she has carved her own path through best-selling books and speaking.

    Rachel talks about how money is less about math and more about behaviour, focusing on intentional parenting through "commissions" rather than allowances and the "half-car rule". The trio delves into the struggle of navigating social media pressure and defining a family’s financial "baseline" in a world of "infinity pools". Cruze also provides tactical advice for marriages, urging couples to align on shared goals and use budgeting to find permission to spend. This deep dive offers a roadmap for families to build a legacy of contentment and financial peace.

    Follow Rachel: https://www.instagram.com/rachelcruze

    Join us: http://dadville.substack.com

    Thanks to our sponsors!

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://betterhelp.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bollandbranch.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Exclusions apply.

    Quince - Go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://quince.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

    The 13-Year-Old Self Rule: Charlie Worsham on Success and Perspective

    07/28/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    In this episode, the fellas sit down with Charlie Worsham, the CMA’s reigning Musician of the Year and a true "multihyphenate" talent. Charlie shares his incredible trajectory, from winning national banjo titles at age 12 to playing in the bands of legends like Vince Gill. He dives deep into his "13-year-old self rule," a mental practice that helps him maintain gratitude for his career, even on the hardest days.

    The trio then chats about the "hard shift" of returning home from the road and the intentional ways he is showing up for his children through heartfelt journaling and obsessive financial planning. Whether discussing his new independent record, Once Upon a Second Time Around, or the sociology of corporate gigs, Charlie offers a masterclass in humility, resilience, and the pursuit of a meaningful musical community.

    Visit Charlie Worsham: https://www.charlieworsham.com

    Join us: http://dadville.substack.com

    Thanks to our Sponsors!

    Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bollandbranch.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Exclusions apply.

    Quince - Go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://quince.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

    Tyler Staton: The Dad Tax and Other Holy Subtractions

    07/21/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode, the fellas interview Tyler Staton, lead pastor of Bridgetown Church and author of Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools. Tyler shares his journey from a middle-school prayer revival in Nashville to navigating faith in New York and Portland. He offers a profound look at contemplative prayer, which he defines as sitting "naked and unashamed" before God to settle the inner "snow globe" of surface-level wants.

    Moving into fatherhood, Tyler details his hands-on discipleship with his three sons, including a 10% pastry "dad tax" and using jelly beans to encourage emotional honesty. The episode highlights Tyler’s pursuit of being a more "interruptible" and playful father, revealing how daily Nerf wars became his most formative spiritual practice of the year. Balancing humor with depth, they also discuss the "Angel of Light" temptation to do good things for the wrong reasons.

    Join us: ⁠http://dadville.substack.com⁠

    Thanks to our sponsors!

    Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://shopify.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠

    Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bollandbranch.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Exclusions apply.

    Quince - Go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://quince.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

    Eric Hutchinson's Unplugged Norwegian Disaster

    07/14/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Musician Eric Hutchinson makes history on Dadville by doing the impossible: arriving early. From the massive independent success of his album Sounds Like This to the "soul-crushing" reality of playing early college gigs next to loud smoothie machines, Hutchinson joins Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin for a deep dive into a career built outside the typical "big machine" path.

    Now a New York City dad, Eric discusses the "vast amount of humanity" found in raising his daughter, Zelda—navigating everything from sophisticated Monday night jazz shows to encounters with subway crack smokers. It is a candid conversation about the importance of modeling passion for your kids, the creative challenge of making music that stays fresh after twenty years, and the bittersweet reality of the fatherhood musical: "Long Days, Short Years."

    All Things Eric Hutchinson: https://www.erichutchinson.com/

    Join us: http://dadville.substack.com

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://betterhelp.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://shopify.com/dadville⁠⁠

    Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at ⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bollandbranch.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠ Exclusions apply.

    Quince - Go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://quince.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

    Glamping Fails & "Taxpayer Funded" Camps: A Dadville Summer Update

    07/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this episode of Dadville, the fellas dive into the chaos of summer parenting. Jon shares the "play-by-play" heartbreak of his daughter’s first sleep away camp experience, and Dave recounts a childhood "life of crime" involving a camp nurse and a missing stitch.

    But it’s not all jokes—the guys get vulnerable about aging in the music industry. They discuss what success meant at 30 versus what it means now at 48, the "Blue Button" hypothetical involving Harry Styles, and how to find contentment without losing your ambition. Plus, a hilarious recap of their "glamping" trip in Yellowstone where temperatures dropped to the 40s in a tent.

    Connect with Dave & John:

    John McLaughlin: johnmcl.com

    Dave Barnes: davebarnesmusic.com

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://betterhelp.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://shopify.com/dadville⁠

    Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at ⁠⁠⁠http://bollandbranch.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠ Exclusions apply.

    Quince - Go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://quince.com/dadville⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
Welcome to Dadville! Join musicians and sometimes-comedians Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin in the journey of life, love and the pursuit of dad-ding on the Dadville Podcast. Get your fill of dad jokes, laughs, and heartfelt conversations while these guests talk about parenting while leaving you with new lessons for your own kids. Stick around for visits from Momville as each share their unique insight into this crazy world of parenting. Pull up a lawn chair and join every Tuesday.
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Kids & FamilyParenting

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