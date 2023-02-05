Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

A Message From Dave

We are going to take the rest of the month off from Dadville. Here’s a message from Dave. Thanks to everyone for the support. See you in May, Team Dadville I've tried to figure out how to address this over the last week and as you can imagine, it's been hard to put words to this tragedy. The Covenant School has been our home away from home for the last 6 years and is where all three of our children go to school. They were all there last Monday and thankfully are all home and safe. Covenant is not only our school but is our church family also. So much of our life is there. There will be a time I talk more about all of this in the future, but for now we're keeping it close to home spending time with our family and friends grieving and trying to heal. All of those who passed are beloved members of our community and we are beyond heartbroken for their families. Thanks to everyone everywhere who has prayed, reached out, given, and taken care of us and our community. I've never felt more loved in my life. And Nashville — I've never been more proud to call you home. I have been brought to tears so many times by how well this city has loved us. The amount of benevolence from this special place has truly humbled me. For those who want to give to the Covenant fund, there is a link below. God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good. Support Survivors of the Covenant School Shooting