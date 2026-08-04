Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
That Sounds Fun Network
Latest episode
289 episodes
- In this episode, the fellas welcome financial expert Rachel Cruze to discuss the intersection of money, mindset, and family. As the daughter of Dave Ramsey, Cruze shares insights on growing up with a "money guy" and how she has carved her own path through best-selling books and speaking.
Rachel talks about how money is less about math and more about behaviour, focusing on intentional parenting through "commissions" rather than allowances and the "half-car rule". The trio delves into the struggle of navigating social media pressure and defining a family’s financial "baseline" in a world of "infinity pools". Cruze also provides tactical advice for marriages, urging couples to align on shared goals and use budgeting to find permission to spend. This deep dive offers a roadmap for families to build a legacy of contentment and financial peace.
Follow Rachel: https://www.instagram.com/rachelcruze
Join us: http://dadville.substack.com
Thanks to our sponsors!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at http://betterhelp.com/dadville
Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at http://bollandbranch.com/dadville Exclusions apply.
Quince - Go to http://quince.com/dadville 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode, the fellas sit down with Charlie Worsham, the CMA’s reigning Musician of the Year and a true "multihyphenate" talent. Charlie shares his incredible trajectory, from winning national banjo titles at age 12 to playing in the bands of legends like Vince Gill. He dives deep into his "13-year-old self rule," a mental practice that helps him maintain gratitude for his career, even on the hardest days.
The trio then chats about the "hard shift" of returning home from the road and the intentional ways he is showing up for his children through heartfelt journaling and obsessive financial planning. Whether discussing his new independent record, Once Upon a Second Time Around, or the sociology of corporate gigs, Charlie offers a masterclass in humility, resilience, and the pursuit of a meaningful musical community.
Visit Charlie Worsham: https://www.charlieworsham.com
Join us: http://dadville.substack.com
Thanks to our Sponsors!
Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at http://bollandbranch.com/dadville Exclusions apply.
Quince - Go to http://quince.com/dadville 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode, the fellas interview Tyler Staton, lead pastor of Bridgetown Church and author of Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools. Tyler shares his journey from a middle-school prayer revival in Nashville to navigating faith in New York and Portland. He offers a profound look at contemplative prayer, which he defines as sitting "naked and unashamed" before God to settle the inner "snow globe" of surface-level wants.
Moving into fatherhood, Tyler details his hands-on discipleship with his three sons, including a 10% pastry "dad tax" and using jelly beans to encourage emotional honesty. The episode highlights Tyler’s pursuit of being a more "interruptible" and playful father, revealing how daily Nerf wars became his most formative spiritual practice of the year. Balancing humor with depth, they also discuss the "Angel of Light" temptation to do good things for the wrong reasons.
Join us: http://dadville.substack.com
Thanks to our sponsors!
Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at http://shopify.com/dadville
Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at http://bollandbranch.com/dadville Exclusions apply.
Quince - Go to http://quince.com/dadville 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Musician Eric Hutchinson makes history on Dadville by doing the impossible: arriving early. From the massive independent success of his album Sounds Like This to the "soul-crushing" reality of playing early college gigs next to loud smoothie machines, Hutchinson joins Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin for a deep dive into a career built outside the typical "big machine" path.
Now a New York City dad, Eric discusses the "vast amount of humanity" found in raising his daughter, Zelda—navigating everything from sophisticated Monday night jazz shows to encounters with subway crack smokers. It is a candid conversation about the importance of modeling passion for your kids, the creative challenge of making music that stays fresh after twenty years, and the bittersweet reality of the fatherhood musical: "Long Days, Short Years."
All Things Eric Hutchinson: https://www.erichutchinson.com/
Join us: http://dadville.substack.com
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at http://betterhelp.com/dadville
Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at http://shopify.com/dadville
Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at http://bollandbranch.com/dadville Exclusions apply.
Quince - Go to http://quince.com/dadville 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode of Dadville, the fellas dive into the chaos of summer parenting. Jon shares the "play-by-play" heartbreak of his daughter’s first sleep away camp experience, and Dave recounts a childhood "life of crime" involving a camp nurse and a missing stitch.
But it’s not all jokes—the guys get vulnerable about aging in the music industry. They discuss what success meant at 30 versus what it means now at 48, the "Blue Button" hypothetical involving Harry Styles, and how to find contentment without losing your ambition. Plus, a hilarious recap of their "glamping" trip in Yellowstone where temperatures dropped to the 40s in a tent.
Connect with Dave & John:
John McLaughlin: johnmcl.com
Dave Barnes: davebarnesmusic.com
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: Our listeners get 10% off their first month at http://betterhelp.com/dadville
Shopify - Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at http://shopify.com/dadville
Boll & Branch - Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at http://bollandbranch.com/dadville Exclusions apply.
Quince - Go to http://quince.com/dadville 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Kids & Family podcasts
- The Middle School Mary Poppins PodcastEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Parenting, Self-Improvement, Stories for Kids
- Greeking Out from National Geographic KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Good Inside with Dr. BeckyEducation, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Circle RoundKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Southern TeaKids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Story PiratesComedy, Education, Kids & Family
- The Whinypaluza PodcastKids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Arthur PodcastKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Wow in the WorldEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
- The Big Boo CastChristianity, Kids & Family, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Apple SeedDrama, Fiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Lively Lewis StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender MindsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- The Longest Shortest TimeHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Parenting, Sexuality
- Your College Bound Kid | Admission Tips, Admission Trends & Admission InterviewsEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Self-Improvement
- Have Kids, They Said…Kids & Family, Parenting
- Carpooling with Jesus | Bible Stories for Kids Devotionals Daily Devotional for Kids Daily Christian Kids DevotionalChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Culture KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Stories for Kids
- After Bedtime with Big Little FeelingsKids & Family, Parenting
- This Is So AwkwardHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Medicine, Parenting
- Lyla's LoopcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Bust or Trust: A Kids' Mystery PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuffKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Hey-O Stories Of The Bible - Saddleback KidsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Vet Candy – Veterinary Lifestyle, News & LearningEducation, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Science
- ChildishComedy, Kids & Family, Parenting
- Story time with Philip and Mommy!Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Toddlers Made Easy with Dr CathrynKids & Family, Parenting
- Practice Makes ParentKids & Family, Parenting
- Now That We're A FamilyChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
About Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
Welcome to Dadville! Join musicians and sometimes-comedians Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin in the journey of life, love and the pursuit of dad-ding on the Dadville Podcast. Get your fill of dad jokes, laughs, and heartfelt conversations while these guests talk about parenting while leaving you with new lessons for your own kids. Stick around for visits from Momville as each share their unique insight into this crazy world of parenting. Pull up a lawn chair and join every Tuesday.Podcast website
Listen to Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin, The Middle School Mary Poppins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin: Podcasts in Family