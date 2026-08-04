Dadville with Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin

In this episode, the fellas welcome financial expert Rachel Cruze to discuss the intersection of money, mindset, and family. As the daughter of Dave Ramsey, Cruze shares insights on growing up with a "money guy" and how she has carved her own path through best-selling books and speaking.



Rachel talks about how money is less about math and more about behaviour, focusing on intentional parenting through "commissions" rather than allowances and the "half-car rule". The trio delves into the struggle of navigating social media pressure and defining a family’s financial "baseline" in a world of "infinity pools". Cruze also provides tactical advice for marriages, urging couples to align on shared goals and use budgeting to find permission to spend. This deep dive offers a roadmap for families to build a legacy of contentment and financial peace.



Follow Rachel: https://www.instagram.com/rachelcruze



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