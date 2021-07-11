With a whole world to explore, it's no surprise that bedtimes can be a challenge for curious little ones. In this new series from Headspace Studios and Sesame S... More
Elmo To The Moon
Alan is the best babysitter on Sesame Street, and tonight he’s got a very special bedtime story for Elmo. Get cozy in your bed and join Alan and Elmo on the trip of a lifetime, as Elmo soars through outer space to visit all of Earth’s neighbors.Want more Sesame Street x Headspace? Check out our Monster Meditation series and get a month of Headspace for free.CREDITSGoodnight, World is Executive Produced by Otis Gray. Each episode is written by Betsy Loredo and Catherine Pond.From Sesame Workshop the producer is Betsy Loredo. The production manager is Alyssa Menard-Haase. Series help from Meg Roth, Jessica DiSalvo, and Hei Min You. Sound Design by Otis Gray, Scott Sorenson and Chris Murguia.Original music composed by Scott Sorenson.Sesame Street voices are by Alan Muraoka, Ryan Dillon, Peter Linz, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, and Frankie Cordero.Tonight's Headspace Narrator is Bryan Sparkman.Additional support from Bri LeRose. From Headspace Studios, the show is produced by Emma Nemtin. Executive Producers are Leah Sutherland, Morgan Selzer and Sam Rogoway.
11/7/2021
20:45
Abby & Rudy in Once Upon a Library
Abby & Rudy are so excited about going to the library with their mommy. But before they do they have to practice being very quiet and take a nap. Get cozy in your bed and join Alan, Abby & Rudy as they imagine a library full of any wonderful book you could imagine.
10/24/2021
22:49
Big Bird in The Museum
Big Bird visits Alan at Hooper's to share about his exciting day at the Sesame Street Art Museum! He's so excited, he's having a hard time settling down for bedtime. He wants to go back to see the paintings! Get cozy in your bed and join Alan and Big Bird as they visit a very special art museum… in their imaginations.
10/10/2021
24:06
Farmer Grover Needs a Nap
Alan's got an exciting day planned: a trip to visit Farmer Grover for a very special treat! But when he gets to the farm, Farmer Grover is very sleepy from all of his chores. Get cozy in your bed as Alan and Farmer Grover say sweet dreams to all the animals as the farm settles down for a nap.
9/26/2021
21:22
Elmo Helps Out at Hooper’s Store
Alan's getting Hooper's ready to lock up for the night, but tonight he has the best helper on Sesame Street with him - Elmo! Get cozy in your bed as Alan and Elmo say goodnight to Hooper's Store.
