Feel your feet in the sand, hear the big waves crash, and build as many beautiful sandcastles as you’d like. Imagine a perfect summer day on the beach with Bert, Ernie, and Nina.

The jungle may be far from Sesame Street, but not when we use our imaginations! Join Explorer Grover and Nina for a wild jungle expedition, complete with colorful toucans, gigantic waterfalls, and adorable baby leopard cubs.

Elmo can’t wait for his family’s winter festivities tomorrow. But before a happy holiday, a monster needs a good night’s rest. Babysitter Nina and Elmo use their imaginations to unwind before bed on this snowy evening.

Family dinners are so yummy, and so much fun. Gabrielle, Elmo, and Nina imagine helping Grandma Nell prepare for her famous Sunday meal, from the soothing sounds to the yummy smells of the kitchen.

Taking a break isn’t giving up — it’s recharging our energy to do what we love. While Grocer Grover takes a much-needed break from delivering groceries to his neighbors, let’s imagine the vibrant sights and sounds of the bustling grocery store.

About Goodnight, World!

About Goodnight, World!

About Goodnight, World!

With a whole world to explore, it's no surprise that winding down can be a challenge for curious little ones. In Goodnight, World! a new sleepcast for children from Headspace Studios and Sesame Street, listeners can join Alan, Nina, and our friends from Sesame Street on amazing adventures in their imaginations. Along the way, they’ll learn how to calm their minds and bodies down to help them get ready for quiet moments and bedtime.