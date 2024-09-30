Protect Your Peace & Demand Your Worth! Trent Shelton on Simple, Life-Changing Strategies to Take Control of Your Life!
Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!
Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode!
____
Are you ready to protect your peace, demand your worth and stop letting the things you can’t control, control YOU! My amazing friend, and yours too, the incredible Trent Shelton, is here today on the show to teach us how!
I am SO excited, because I know Trent is going to speak to your soul today in this episode! Trent reaches over 60 million people weekly through his hard-hitting videos and soul-filling words, he’s a renowned mindset specialist and self-worth mentor, he’s a former NFL Player, host of the podcast Straight Up! With Trent Shelton, he’s a New York Times bestselling author of multiple books including his brand new book "PROTECT YOUR PEACE: 9 Unapologetic Principles For Thriving In A Chaotic World."
If right now in your life YOU are letting things you can't control, control you, if you’re dealing with anxiety or fear, or grief, or loss….and you’re looking for hope and peace and tools you can implement into your life right now to get them, then you are in the right place. Get cozy, and lean in, as today Trent’s sharing ALL the things with you!
Episode Reflection Questions for YOU: Jamie writes prompt questions each episode to spark revelations in your self-worth journey and help you apply the tools and lessons from each episode into your real life right now. Please make sure you’re signed up for Jamie’s free inspirational newsletter jamiekernlima.com 👈
Get my new book WORTHY plus FREE Bonus gifts including a 95+ page Worthy Workbook and more at WorthyBook.com
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page.
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show
9:01 Stop Letting Things You Can't Control, Control You
11:42 Get Out Of The Driver's Seat or Everything Is Working For You
19:30 You'll Never Be Enough For The Wrong People
25:13 Haters Are Confused Supporters
35:17 Boundaries Aren't Walls, They're Bridges
38:24 The Price Of Keeping Peace
57:14 Demand Your Worth
1:03:53 Happiness Is A Choice
1:14:00 Trent's Faith Journey
1:23:46 Strengthen What You Attract
It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional.
This episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show was filmed & produced by Impact Theory Studios: https://impacttheory.com/
Click Here to Subscribe to the YouTube Channel
Follow me here:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Website
—
Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com
—
Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are!
WORTHY
Believe IT
--------
1:44:49
Your Therapy Masterclass! The Holistic Psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera Shares Life-Changing Tips and Tools YOU Can Apply To Your Life Today!
Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!
Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode!
____
It’s Your Therapy Masterclass! You know her as The Holistic Psychologist, Dr. Nicole LePera is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and creator of the self-healer’s movement with more than 8 million people who follow her on social media from around the globe. And today, she’s giving us a masterclass!
Want to know the 1 thing that predicts relationships success or demise? Are you ready to overcome people pleasing for good? Is the silent treatment a form of abuse? Are you looking to cultivate your own knowing, and want to know why that’s so important? Why a conscious check-in takes only 2 minutes and is So important! How to meditate and even how to think your way to an orgasm?
Get cozy, and lean in, as today she’s sharing ALL the things with you!
Episode Reflection Questions for YOU: Jamie writes prompt questions each episode to spark revelations in your self-worth journey and help you apply the tools and lessons from each episode into your real life right now. Please make sure you’re signed up for Jamie’s free inspirational newsletter jamiekernlima.com 👈
Get my new book WORTHY plus FREE Bonus gifts including a 95+ page Worthy Workbook and more at WorthyBook.com
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page.
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show
6:05 On Holistic Psychology
11:12 People-Pleasing Leads to Inauthenticity
18:45 Self-Healing Cultivates Our Knowing
24:23 What Is a Throuple Relationship?
1:02:45 1 Thing Predicts Relationship Success or Demise
1:12:48 The Worst Form of Cancel Culture
1:45:44 Is the Silent Treatment Abuse?
2:19:34 Conscious Check-In: A 2 Min Daily Practice
2:30:27 Meditation Is Simply Being Present
2:35:23 Can You Think Your Way to An Orgasm?
It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional.
This episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show was filmed & produced by Impact Theory Studios: https://impacttheory.com/
Click Here to Subscribe to the YouTube Channel
Follow me here:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Website
—
Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com
—
Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are!
WORTHY
Believe IT
--------
2:52:35
Mel Robbins: Stop Anxiety Now! The Secret That Actually Works to Master Your Fear and Anxiety Today!
Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!
Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode!
____
Feeling anxious? If you struggle with fear and anxiety, Mel Robbins shares her six secret words to help stop it in its tracks! Plus her own journey, and science-backed tools for how she’s gone from panic attacks and anxiety dominating her days, to no longer letting them control her life! My friend, NYT bestselling author and host of the #1 educational podcast in the country, Mel Robbins is here for YOU today to share powerful tough love, and inspiring life-changing advice! I am so excited to share this amazing episode with you together!!
Mel dives deep into what’s happening in her brain, thoughts and body when she feels anxiety, panic attacks and fear, and courageously reveals the tools she applies to her own life, to emerge from them victoriously. This episode is truly an anxiety masterclass with the legendary Mel Robbins, you won’t want to miss it!
Episode Reflection Questions for YOU: Jamie writes prompt questions each episode to spark revelations in your self-worth journey and help you apply the tools and lessons from each episode into your real life right now. Please make sure you’re signed up for Jamie’s free inspirational newsletter jamiekernlima.com 👈
Get my new book WORTHY plus FREE Bonus gifts including a 95+ page Worthy Workbook and more at WorthyBook.com
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page.
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show
9:25 Six Magic Words To Halt Anxiety
21:06 The Root Causes Of Anxiety
40:24 The Worst Thing To Do With Anxiety
43:43 The #1 Symptom Of A Hangover
46:50 How To Calm Your Body Down
51:49 What If It All Works Out?
It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional.
This episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show was filmed & produced by Impact Theory Studios: https://impacttheory.com/
Click Here to Subscribe to the YouTube Channel
Follow me here:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Website
—
Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com
—
Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are!
WORTHY
Believe IT
--------
57:29
Rejection is Protection! How to Change Your Relationship With Rejection to Change Your Entire Life!
Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!
Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode!
____
Imagine what you’d do in your life if you had no fear of rejection or failure. It’s actually possible to get to this place and when you do, it truly changes everything! If fear of rejection or failure holds you back in life, today’s episode is for YOU! I’m sharing the tools I’ve applied to overcome countless rejections that have helped me turn an idea in my living room into a billion dollar company, helped me keep going even when others didn’t see my value, and so much more.
See, when it comes to facing countless rejections, I’m your girl! So in this episode we’re tackling any fear you might have of being rejected, or failing, of someone not including you or seeing your value! See, what I know to be true is that self-doubt, and fear of rejection or failure, kills more dreams than almost anything else. And what I know because I have lived it, is that when you change your relationships with rejection, you change your entire life!
In this episode, I’m so excited to share with you some stories, tools and tactical takeaways that you can apply to your life right now, today, to overcome your fear of rejection or failure! Are you ready to become unstoppable? The good news is, you already are, and this show is about unlearning the lies that you’re not and igniting those truths that wake-up worthiness and help your self-belief soar!
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page.
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show
4:33 The Cancel Culture No One Is Talking About
5:57 Shift Perspective, Change Your Life
10:33 This Is Why You’re Stuck
13:01 Rejection = Victory
26:04 Past Rejections Don't Define You
34:27 Final Step To Becoming Fearless
It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional.
Follow me here:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Website
—
Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com
—
Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are!
WORTHY
Believe IT
--------
43:40
Chrissy Metz: How to Feel Chosen, Choose Yourself & Believe Your Dreams Are Possible, Because They Are!
Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!
Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode!
____
Get ready to feel chosen, to embrace the power of choosing yourself, and to believe your dreams are possible…because they are!
Chrissy Metz is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a mega talented singer who’s sung on stages ranging from The Grand Old Opry to Disneyworld to singing while acting as the role of Kate Pierson for 6 years on the hit NBC Show “This is Us” and today she’ll leave you inspired to believe that your dreams truly are possible! Even if it’s taking longer than you thought it would, and even if you have doubts, obstacles and naysayers in your way!
Chrissy’s journey of working behind the scenes for 9 years and just 8 years ago getting down to having just $0.81 cents in her bank account, and then, she did it! Chrissy defied the odds and today is one of Americas most loved actors and singers! And she’s sharing her wisdom on how you can defy the odds in your life too!
Episode Reflection Questions for YOU: Jamie writes prompt questions each episode to spark revelations in your self-worth journey and help you apply the tools and lessons from each episode into your real life right now. Please make sure you’re signed up for Jamie’s free inspirational newsletter jamiekernlima.com 👈
Get my new book WORTHY plus FREE Bonus gifts including a 95+ page Worthy Workbook and more at WorthyBook.com
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page.
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show
10:23 Am I Good Enough?
16:26 From Rejected To Chosen
18:33 Overcoming The “Pick-Me” Mindset
56:41 “I Want To Experience Life To The Fullest”
1:22:52 Choose Yourself First
1:37:17 You Were Born WORTHY
It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional.
This episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show was filmed & produced by Impact Theory Studios: https://impacttheory.com/
Subscribe to the channel here: @JamieKernLimaOfficial
Follow me here:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Website
—
Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com
—
Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are!
WORTHY
Believe IT
Get Ready to Believe In YOU! Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show!
Imagine. . . overcoming self-doubt, learning to believe in yourself and trust yourself and know you’re enough. Imagine stepping into all of who you are, and into the person you we’re born to be. . . unstoppable. Unstoppable in your joy, your success, your faith and in your belief in yourself! The Jamie Kern Lima Show is for you if you’re ready to ignite that light inside of you, and learn to shine it brightly, even if it’s for the first time, or for the first time in a long time. IT’s YOUR time, today is YOUR day, and THIS is your show. This is How You Trust Yourself. This is How You Love Yourself. This is How You Believe in Yourself. Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show!
I’m Jamie Kern Lima and I went from struggling waitress facing non-stop rejection, to building a billion-dollar business from my living room, and becoming a New York Times bestselling author, all by learning to believe in myself. And I’m obsessed with showing you how you can believe in yourself too! If self-doubt has already cost you too much in your life, it’s time to change that together!
I interview experts, celebrities, athletes and thought leaders so that through aha-moment-filled conversations, and insights you won’t hear anywhere else, every episode will leave you with tactical tools and takeaways you can apply to your life right now on your journey of living your best life and becoming the person you’re born to be!
The Jamie Kern Lima Show debuts this Summer. New episodes every Tuesday. Your support means EVERYTHING to me and I don’t take it for granted — click the follow button and leave a review to help us spread the love with The Jamie Kern Lima Show. This is YOUR show, and I’m so honored to be on this journey with you, together!
To learn more about Jamie, go deeper into the show, find the resources and research she mentions, or submit a topic or question, visit https://www.JamieKernLima.com/Show