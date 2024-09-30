Protect Your Peace & Demand Your Worth! Trent Shelton on Simple, Life-Changing Strategies to Take Control of Your Life!

Full Video Available on YouTube @JamieKernLimaOfficial. Are You Ready to believe in YOU?🙌 jamiekernlima.com 👈 Sign up for my FREE Inspirational Newsletter here and you’ll ALSO get special prompt questions to help you grow in your self-worth-building that pair with each episode!🩷 Make sure to click the “Follow” button for the show on your favorite podcast app, so you’ll be the first to get each episode! ____ Are you ready to protect your peace, demand your worth and stop letting the things you can’t control, control YOU! My amazing friend, and yours too, the incredible Trent Shelton, is here today on the show to teach us how! I am SO excited, because I know Trent is going to speak to your soul today in this episode! Trent reaches over 60 million people weekly through his hard-hitting videos and soul-filling words, he’s a renowned mindset specialist and self-worth mentor, he’s a former NFL Player, host of the podcast Straight Up! With Trent Shelton, he’s a New York Times bestselling author of multiple books including his brand new book "PROTECT YOUR PEACE: 9 Unapologetic Principles For Thriving In A Chaotic World." If right now in your life YOU are letting things you can't control, control you, if you’re dealing with anxiety or fear, or grief, or loss….and you’re looking for hope and peace and tools you can implement into your life right now to get them, then you are in the right place. Get cozy, and lean in, as today Trent’s sharing ALL the things with you! Episode Reflection Questions for YOU: Jamie writes prompt questions each episode to spark revelations in your self-worth journey and help you apply the tools and lessons from each episode into your real life right now. Please make sure you’re signed up for Jamie’s free inspirational newsletter jamiekernlima.com 👈 Get my new book WORTHY plus FREE Bonus gifts including a 95+ page Worthy Workbook and more at WorthyBook.com For more resources related to today’s episode, click here https://jamiekernlima.com/show/ for the podcast episode page. Chapters: 0:00 Welcome to The Jamie Kern Lima Show 9:01 Stop Letting Things You Can't Control, Control You 11:42 Get Out Of The Driver's Seat or Everything Is Working For You 19:30 You'll Never Be Enough For The Wrong People 25:13 Haters Are Confused Supporters 35:17 Boundaries Aren't Walls, They're Bridges 38:24 The Price Of Keeping Peace 57:14 Demand Your Worth 1:03:53 Happiness Is A Choice 1:14:00 Trent's Faith Journey 1:23:46 Strengthen What You Attract It’s such an honor to share this podcast together with you. And please note: I am not a licensed therapist, and this podcast is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or other qualified professional. This episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show was filmed & produced by Impact Theory Studios: https://impacttheory.com/ Click Here to Subscribe to the YouTube Channel Follow me here: Instagram TikTok Facebook Website — Sign up for my inspirational newsletter for YOU at: jamiekernlima.com — Looking for my books on Amazon? Here they are! WORTHY Believe IT