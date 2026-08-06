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- We got the latest reading of jobless claims today. Last week, 199,000 people filed for first-time unemployment claims. Thing is, there were large-scale firings of Haitians and Syrians with Temporary Protected Status, but because they aren't eligible for unemployment insurance, they won't show up in unemployment claims. We'll discuss how these job losses can be tracked and more of this low-hire, low-fire economy we can't seem to shake. Plus, we'll explore how local utilities are grappling with the potential costs and benefits that data centers can bring.
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Marketplace Morning Report is more than a radio show. Check out our original reporting and financial literacy content at marketplace.org — and consider making an investment in our future.
Stories featured in this episode:
As more data centers hook up to the grid, how will electric companies keep prices down?
- We've been reporting a lot on the rural healthcare crisis recently. Later today, a community in rural Maine will likely learn whether its local hospital will lose labor and delivery services. The state’s largest health system has proposed closing the birthing unit at Lincoln Hospital in the state’s Midcoast region. It would be the fifth rural Maine hospital to stop delivering babies in the last two years, but the community is fighting hard to keep it open. Also: more people are swiping credit cards just to get by.
Every story has an economic angle. Want some in your inbox? Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter.
Marketplace Morning Report is more than a radio show. Check out our original reporting and financial literacy content at marketplace.org — and consider making an investment in our future.
Stories featured in this episode:
Credit cards are becoming easier to access for subprime borrowers
“Nobody wants this”: Community protests possible L&D closure at rural hospital
- The Associated General Contractors of America recently issued a report that finds job gains in the building trade are uneven, with residential construction still lagging. The reasons are a combination of supply chain uncertainty, immigration policy, and high mortgage rates. We'll unpack. Plus, AI and online gambling are following crypto's lead in campaign spending. And, from "Marketplace Tech," can AI tackle some of the biggest failings of our justice system?
Every story has an economic angle. Want some in your inbox? Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter.
Marketplace Morning Report is more than a radio show. Check out our original reporting and financial literacy content at marketplace.org — and consider making an investment in our future.
Stories featured in today’s show:
From “Marketplace Tech”: AI-driven law could be an answer to accessible legal help
What's behind the slowdown in construction jobs?
- The music industry is wrestling with the best way to incorporate and acknowledge artificial intelligence in the business. AI tools are one thing, but what about AI-generated music or AI-generated artists? Record labels are now proposing new guidelines on how music generated by artificial intelligence should be treated. Today, we dig into what it means for chart eligibility and the task of finding human-made music. But first: World Cup fans boosted U.S. service exports.
Every story has an economic angle. Want some in your inbox? Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter.
Marketplace Morning Report is more than a radio show. Check out our original reporting and financial literacy content at marketplace.org — and consider making an investment in our future.
Stories featured in this episode:
World Cup fans drove up U.S. service exports in June
Record labels push for AI music guardrails
- California voters will decide this November whether to impose a one-time wealth tax on the state's richest residents, setting up what could become one of the most expensive ballot measure fights in state history. Proposition 40 would levy a one-time 5% tax on the total wealth — not just income, but stock holdings, real estate, yachts, and other assets — of roughly 200 of California's richest residents. We’ll dig in. Also: a stopgap funding bill and Treasury term premiums.
Every story has an economic angle. Want some in your inbox? Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter.
Marketplace Morning Report is more than a radio show. Check out our original reporting and financial literacy content at marketplace.org — and consider making an investment in our future.
Stories covered in this episode:
Why term premiums on U.S. Treasurys have been rising
California voters weigh $100 billion wealth tax to offset Medicaid cuts
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About Marketplace Morning Report
Get up to speed on the news each morning with our daily radio show and podcast, “Marketplace Morning Report,” hosted by Kimberly Adams. We give you the economy without the anxiety, in the amount of time it takes to brew a cup of coffee. Start your day with us, on air or by downloading our podcast, for context and perspective on the economic news that matters to you.Podcast website
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