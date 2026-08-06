We got the latest reading of jobless claims today. Last week, 199,000 people filed for first-time unemployment claims. Thing is, there were large-scale firings of Haitians and Syrians with Temporary Protected Status, but because they aren't eligible for unemployment insurance, they won't show up in unemployment claims. We'll discuss how these job losses can be tracked and more of this low-hire, low-fire economy we can't seem to shake. Plus, we'll explore how local utilities are grappling with the potential costs and benefits that data centers can bring.



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As more data centers hook up to the grid, how will electric companies keep prices down?