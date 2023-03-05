In less than 10 minutes, we’ll get you up to speed on all the news you missed overnight. Throughout the morning, Marketplace’s David Brancaccio will bring you t... More
One company for all your tech — and banking — needs?
Apple’s recent forray into financial services got even more extensive earlier this month when the tech giant announced it would offer high-yield savings accounts in partnership with Goldman Sachs. So far, it’s looked like a winning prospect for the iPhone maker, with reports from Forbes saying that the company saw over $1 billion in deposits in the first four days after launch. Plus, Fed policymakers are changing their tone on future rate hikes after yesterday’s quarter-point increase. And, how a lawmakers in California are looking to encourage more diversity in the entertainment industry.
5/4/2023
8:35
Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates?
From the BBC World Service: Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates for the EU? We ask Lena Komileva, from G+ Economics. Plus, the BBC’s Shingai Nyoka reports from Zimbabwe on former president Robert Mugabe’s family fortune after it was revealed in his daughter’s divorce papers. And, does Russia’s KFC copycat pass the taste test? BBC Moscow reporter Jonny Tickle has been to find out.
5/4/2023
7:41
A big rate decision today for Jerome Powell and Co.
The Fed is expected to announce later today that it will continue its recent interest-rate-hiking trend, which comes amid a strong jobs report from the private payroll company ADP. We turn to Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, to break down what Jerome Powell and Co. could decide. Plus, the Fed’s inflation fight has hinged on raising rates to slow a tight labor market, and some signs like high-profile layoffs are pointing in that direction. And, we speak with Duke law professor Jennifer Jenkins about the court case playing out between Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye for alleged copyright infringement.
5/3/2023
8:40
Ripples from the screenwriters strike reach beyond Hollywood
Screenwriters for TV and film went on strike yesterday after studios and the writers guild failed to come to a new contract deal. We look at how the work stoppage is affecting the industry further afield from Hollywood, particularly in the Atlanta metro area. Plus, bank stocks took a tumble yesterday after the announcement by federal regulators that First Republic Bank had failed and been acquired by JPMorgan Chase. Also, the collapse is likely to bring more regulation — and consolidation — to the banking industry. And, how the education field will change signficantly as generative AI explodes onto the scene.
5/3/2023
8:22
UK watchdog plans to shake up stock listing rules
From the BBC World Service: The Chief Executive of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority regulator has told the BBC the body will relax rules around Initial Public Offerings in Britain after a 40% decline on the London Stock Exchange in 15 years. Also, we hear from a professor of business after educational stocks take a hit with the advancement of AI. And, BBC Sport Correspondent Alex Capstick explains why the Women’s Soccer World Cup is at risk of not being shown across Europe.
