HomePodcastsBusiness
Benjamin Felix & Cameron Passmore
BusinessInvesting
Available Episodes

5 of 280
  • Episode 259: Comprehensive Overview: Estimating Expected Returns
    Join us as we present a compilation of segments on expected returns and the dynamics that shape investment outcomes. We deep dive into the world of financial predictions and gain a comprehensive understanding of how expected returns influence your financial decision-making. We also go back to the episode with Dr. Brian Portnoy where we delved into his book, The Geometry of Wealth. Lastly, joining our conversation is our colleague Matt Gour who discusses The Power of Moments by Chip and Dan Heath. We discuss how extraordinary moments have the power to shape our lives and the pivotal importance of crafting unforgettable experiences. Tune in now!   Key Points From This Episode:   What Pressor Fama had to say about expected returns. (0:03:35) Looking at returns through a historical lens with Professor Goetzmann. (0:08:23) Professor Cederburg explains the usefulness of historical data. (0:11:38) Hear Professor Cochrane’s perspective on expected returns. (0:15:19) Professor Cornell shares his contrasting view on historical returns. (0:23:41) We recap our discussion with Professor French about uncertainty. (0:34:23) Breaking down the conventional viewpoint of uncertainty with Professor Pastor. (0:38:34) A brief overview of our approach to estimating expected returns. (0:44:03) Highlights from our conversation with Dr. Brian Portnoy about his book. (0:47:56) Matt Gour joins us for our weekly book review of The Power of Moments. (0:51:15) He shares an impactful moment from his childhood. (0:54:04) We unpack a main takeaway from the book: the peak-end rule. (0:56:23) The four elements needed to create a defining moment. (0:57:51) Learn about the different types of defining moments. (1:01:02) How to be deliberate about creating powerful moments. (1:01:02) Main takeaways from the book. (1:04:55) The aftershow, planned meetups, upcoming projects, and more. (1:07:15)   Participate in our Community Discussion about this Episode: https://community.rationalreminder.ca/t/episode-259-comprehensive-overview-estimating-expected-returns-discussion-thread/24077 Book From Today’s Episode: The Geometry of Wealth: How to shape a life of money and meaning — https://amzn.to/46qpjl5 The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact — https://amzn.to/3pmYJJb Links From Today’s Episode: Rational Reminder on iTunes — https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-rational-reminder-podcast/id1426530582.  Rational Reminder Website — https://rationalreminder.ca/  Shop Merch — https://shop.rationalreminder.ca/ Join the Community — https://community.rationalreminder.ca/ Follow us on Twitter — https://twitter.com/RationalRemind Follow us on Instagram — @rationalreminder Nick Maggiulli on Instagram — https://instagram.com/nickmaggiulli Benjamin on Twitter — https://twitter.com/benjaminwfelix Cameron on Twitter — https://twitter.com/CameronPassmore Episode 38: Feelings in the Decision Making Process — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/38 Episode 92: Dr. Moira Somers and Dave Goetsch — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/92 Episode 100: Professor Kenneth French — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/100 Episode 102: Dr. Brian Portnoy — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/102 Episode 124: Professor Lubos Pastor — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/124 Episode 151: Professor Brad Cornell — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/151 Episode 169: Professor John Cochrane — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/169 Episode 189: Regret (and How to Read More w/ Neil Pasricha) — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/189 Episode 200: Professor Eugene Fama — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/200 Episode 224: Professor Scott Cederburg — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/224 Episode 248: Professor William Goetzmann — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/248
    6/29/2023
    1:14:42
  • Episode 258: Prof. Meir Statman: Financial Decisions for Normal People
    Behavioural finance provides a realistic and comprehensive framework for understanding financial markets and decision-making. Incorporating insights from psychology, it enhances our understanding of investor behaviour, market dynamics, and risk management, leading to more effective investment strategies and improved financial outcomes. In this episode, Professor Meir Statman, a renowned expert in finance and behavioural finance, takes us on a captivating journey through the intriguing world of maximizing well-being through finance. Professor Statman is a distinguished financial expert and a leading authority in the field of behavioural finance. His groundbreaking research has shaped the understanding of investor behaviour and its impact on financial decision-making. Through his academic contributions and practical insights, Professor Statman has become a trusted guide in navigating the complex intersection of finance and human behaviour. In our conversation, he unravels the secrets of maximizing well-being through finance and the intricacies of the field. We explore the captivating world of behavioural finance and its connection to efficient markets, the distinction between normal and rational investors, the allure of lottery-like assets, and the downsides of consuming dividends. We unpack the aversion to realizing losses and the debate between dollar-cost averaging and lump-sum investing. We delve into the rising popularity of alternative investment strategies, the influence of status on rational investor behaviour, the role of financial advisors, and much more. Tune in for this enlightening conversation that will not only reshape your understanding of finance but human behaviour too.   Key Points From This Episode:   Defining what behavioural finance is and how it relates to efficient markets. (0:04:37) How traditional financial economists responded to Professor Statman's early behavioural work and the current state of behavioural finance research. (0:06:12) The various generations of behavioural finance and how they differ. (0:08:51) Differences between a normal investor and a rational one. (0:13:10) What investors really want and why normal investors like lottery-like assets. (0:15:48) Reasons normal investors have a preference for cash dividends. (0:20:17) Downsides of consuming dividends and not capital. (0:22:09) Unpacking why normal investors are averse to realizing losses. (0:25:40) Dollar-cost averaging versus lump sum investing. (0:27:57) The popularity of alternative investment strategies to normal investors. (0:31:13) Insights about the difference between an error and what a person wants. (0:34:49) The influence of status on rational investor behaviour and whether financial advisors should cater for elevating status. (0:36:37) Currency hedging, regret, the value of financial literacy, and the distinction between behavioural portfolio theory and traditional mean-variance portfolio theory. (0:40:50) Applying the market's portfolio theory to behavioural portfolio theory. (0:49:36) Exploring theories through a CAPM lens and behavioural theory's interpretation of return premiums from factors like size and value. (0:50:51) The role of financial advisors in correcting behavioural errors of clients. (1:00:16) Professor Statman's definition of success. Participate in our Community Discussion about this Episode: https://community.rationalreminder.ca/t/episode-258-prof-meir-statman-financial-decisions-for-normal-people-discussion-thread/23934

Book From Today's Episode: Behavioral Finance: The Second Generation — https://amzn.to/3qR7AmM
    6/22/2023
    1:11:58
  • Episode 257: Giorgio Ugazio (Mr. RIP): Life Design, In Progress
    What are your guiding philosophies on work and life? And how do they influence your daily decisions and the trajectory of your career? If these questions feel somewhat daunting, and you aren’t sure how to answer them, then this episode is a great place to start! Joining us today is Giorgio Ugazio, a self-described content creator, startup founder, and father. Giorgio is a software engineer by training, with a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence and robotics, and spent over seven years working at Google. He is the founder of Retire In Progress, a blog where he shares his thoughts on life, work, achieving financial independence, and retiring early. The platform has amassed a dedicated following thanks to Giorgio’s many unique insights on life, design, and living intentionally. In today’s conversation, we talk with Giorgio about the underpinnings of his philosophies, the excellent book Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life, and how his interpretation of it clarified his perspectives on life and work. We discuss the key tenets in Designing Your Life along with how you can use its many tools and exercises to determine your current position, assess your value, and define your compass. Giorgio goes on to share the thinking behind his foundational beliefs, like why you shouldn’t play the status game, before reflecting on who he believes would benefit most from reading Designing Your Life. To hear all of Giorgio’s fascinating insights and how to incrementally build your model of life, be sure to tune in today!   Key Points From This Episode:   A quick recap and review of episode 100 with Professor Ken French. (0:02:57) Introducing Giorgio Ugazio, aka Mr. RIP,  his website, Retire Your Life, and how you can access his extensive notes on the book Designing Your Life online. (0:05:16) An overview of Designing Your Life, guidance on how to classify problems, and a breakdown of what it means to prototype solutions. (0:08:49) Insight into the tools, exercises, and processes that the book offers: how it helps you determine where you are, assess your value, and define your compass. (0:13:05) How to do the Odyssey Planning exercises. (0:16:22) The four key areas covered in the book, why Giorgio added the categories learning, money, and creativity, and how he incorporates lessons from the book into his life. (0:18:18) Determining your views on life and work, and how the two interact. (0:21:54) The Pomodoro technique: what it is, and how to use it. (0:23:12) Giorgio’s perspective on work: why we do it, the purpose it serves, and the criteria he uses to assess his position. (0:25:11) What you learn when you take money out of the equation, why you should ignore the status game, and the importance of finding ways to enjoy your life. (0:29:46) Giorgio’s view on life, the philosophers that inspire him, and his guidelines for what he thinks a good life should be. (0:36:41) Some of the misalignments between Giorgio’s ideal life and his actual life. (0:42:29) How life and work both drive and complement one another. (0:44:16) Giorgio’s advice on applying lessons from Designing Life and who he thinks will benefit most from reading it. (0:48:51) Our thoughts on the movie Air, some of the wonderful reviews we’ve been getting from listeners, and news about upcoming meetups. (0:51:26)   Book From Today’s Episode: Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life — https://amzn.to/3N5Xp57   Links From Today’s Episode: Rational Reminder on iTunes — https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-rational-reminder-podcast/id1426530582.  Rational Reminder Website — https://rationalreminder.ca/  Shop Merch — https://shop.rationalreminder.ca/ Join the Community — https://community.rationalreminder.ca/ Follow us on Twitter — https://twitter.com/RationalRemind Follow us on Instagram — @rationalreminder Benjamin on Twitter — https://twitter.com/benjaminwfelix Cameron on Twitter — https://twitter.com/CameronPassmore Giorgio Ugazio on Twiter — https://twitter.com/retireinprogres Giorgio Ugazio — http://retireinprogress.com Giorgio’s Notes on Designing Your Life — mr.rip/dyl Episode 100: Prof. Kenneth French: Expect the Unexpected — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/100
    6/15/2023
    57:25
  • Episode 256: Prof. Hal Hershfield: Your Future Self
    How does the connection we have with our future self impact the decisions we make today? And what active steps can we take to improve our connection with our future selves? Today on the show we welcome back Hal Hershfield, whose new book Your Future Self: How to Make Tomorrow Better Today delves into the science of our relationship with our future selves and what we can do to change it for the better. In our conversation with Hal, we discuss the concept of the self, how we change over time, and why so many of us feel disconnected from our future selves. He describes the research surrounding these subjects and their findings, including how the brain scans they performed demonstrate that we mostly see our future selves as strangers, and why this is caused, at least in part, by the fact that our future selves don’t technically exist yet. We also discuss the interventions that have been shown to improve our relationship with our future selves, like viewing age-progressed images or exchanging letters with our future selves, and why everyone responds to these interventions differently. Having a strong connection with your future self has many benefits. It means you’re more likely to make decisions that will serve you later in life, like saving for retirement, eating healthily, and exercising regularly. But Hal also warns that we risk losing sight of the present and what truly matters when we focus solely on the future. To hear all of Hal’s knowledgeable insights on this topic and what he wants to explore next, be sure to tune in today! Key Points From This Episode: Defining the self and how our identity shifts depending on age, context, and the people we surround ourselves with. (0:04:08) An overview of Hal’s research and what it reveals about how most people connect (or don’t connect) to their future selves. (0:08:29) How empathy can influence our connection to our future selves. (0:11:36) Insights into why we tend to think of our future self the same way we think about strangers or acquaintances. (0:14:19) Our level of connection to our future self and how it affects wealth accumulation and financial well-being. (0:17:53) The definition of ‘present bias’ and ‘hyperbolic discounting’ and the role they play in decisions about the future. (0:19:28) The end-of-history illusion and the impact it has on our decisions. (0:23:02) How viewing age-progressed images of yourself can help you build a connection with your future self. (0:26:35) The research Hal is conducting with MIT Media Lab using an AI chatbot called Future You. (0:29:35) © 2023 Rational Reminder Podcast 1 RRP 256 Show Notes Dan Pink’s work on the power of regret and how it overlaps with Hal’s research and findings. (0:31:59) The findings on being presented with age-progressed images of ourselves and how they impact our decision-making and relationship with our future selves. (0:35:20) How writing to your future self can improve your decisions. (0:40:16) The problems that arise when we become too focused on improving life for our future self and how to find harmony between the present and future. (0:44:03) The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our collective relationship with the future. (0:48:10) Learn about the live episode we’ll be recording at the upcoming Future Proof conference with Hal as our guest. (0:51:24)   Links From Today’s Episode: Hal Hershfield — https://www.halhershfield.com/ Hal Hershfield on Twitter — https://twitter.com/HalHershfield Hal Hershfield on LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/hal-hershfield-a2b91510/ Your Future Self: How to Make Tomorrow Better Today — https://www.halhershfield.com/ yourfutureself Episode 141: Hal Hershfield: The Psychology of Long-term Decision Making — https:// rationalreminder.ca/podcast/141 The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward — https://www.amazon.com/ Power-Regret-Looking-Backward-Forward/ Episode 246: Daniel H. Book From Today's Episode: Your Future Self: How to Make Tomorrow Better Today — https://www.halhershfield.com/yourfutureself

Episode 141: Hal Hershfield: The Psychology of Long-term Decision Making — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/141

Episode 246: Daniel H. Pink: How to Use Regret — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/246
    6/8/2023
    53:50
  • Structured Products (Plus Just Keep Buying with Nick Maggiulli) (EP.255)
    Structured products can offer unique investment opportunities and customization but also come with risks and complexities. It is vital to thoroughly understand the product's structure, risks, and potential returns before investing. In this episode, we delve into the value of structured products and recap a past episode about the philosophy of money before continuing our focus on reading and finance by diving into the book, Just Keep Buying by Nick Maggiulli. Nick is a highly regarded author known for his insightful and engaging works on finance and investing. With a passion for demystifying complex financial concepts, Nick has earned a reputation for his ability to present information in a clear and accessible manner. His ability to blend storytelling with data-driven insights made his articles immensely popular among readers of all backgrounds. We discuss the pros and cons of financial products, why investors prefer them, the dark side of structured products, and what investors need to avoid. We recap a past episode with Barry Ritholtz about the philosophy of money and the main takeaways from our conversation with him. Then, we delve into Just Keep Buying and the invaluable lessons and uncover hidden gems it offers readers before speaking to Nick about savings and investing. We discuss the best strategies for investing, how to spend your money comfortably, why you should never wait for the markets to dip, and much more. To learn everything about structured products and valuable insights about saving and investing, tune in now.    Key Points From This Episode:   •    Learn about structured products and what they offer investors. (0:03:12) •    Why structured products can be a problem for investors. (0:07:00) •    We discuss whether the pricing of structured financial products is fair. (0:12:05) •    How financial institutions use complexity to exploit uninformed investors. (0:14:51) •    Outline of key findings from research conducted on structured financial products. (0:17:47) •    The behavioural aspect of structured products and why investors prefer them. (0:22:20) •    A recap of the main takeaways from our interview with Barry Ritholtz. (0:26:10) •    This week’s book review of Just Keep Buying. (0:28:54) •    Nick explains the difference between saving and investing. (0:32:54) •    A comparison of just keep buying and dollar cost averaging strategies. (0:35:21) •    Whether people should wait for a dip in the market before investing. (0:37:23) •    Why you do not need as much savings as you think you need. (0:39:04) •    What the biggest lie is regarding personal finance. (0:42:29) •    Find out how to spend your money guilt-free. (0:44:13) •    He unpacks what comes after the just keep buying strategy, and how to be comfortable spending more in retirement. (0:46:48) •    Financial advice that Nick has for listeners. (0:51:03) •    The aftershow: upcoming guests, feedback about the show, and more. Links From Today's Episode: Nick Maggiulli — https://ofdollarsanddata.com/

Just Keep Buying — https://www.amazon.com/Just-Keep-Buying-Proven-wealth/

Episode 57: Barry Ritholtz — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/57
    6/1/2023
    1:08:48

About The Rational Reminder Podcast

A weekly reality check on sensible investing and financial decision-making, from two Canadians. Hosted by Benjamin Felix and Cameron Passmore, Portfolio Managers at PWL Capital.
