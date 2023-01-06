Episode 257: Giorgio Ugazio (Mr. RIP): Life Design, In Progress

What are your guiding philosophies on work and life? And how do they influence your daily decisions and the trajectory of your career? If these questions feel somewhat daunting, and you aren’t sure how to answer them, then this episode is a great place to start! Joining us today is Giorgio Ugazio, a self-described content creator, startup founder, and father. Giorgio is a software engineer by training, with a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence and robotics, and spent over seven years working at Google. He is the founder of Retire In Progress, a blog where he shares his thoughts on life, work, achieving financial independence, and retiring early. The platform has amassed a dedicated following thanks to Giorgio’s many unique insights on life, design, and living intentionally. In today’s conversation, we talk with Giorgio about the underpinnings of his philosophies, the excellent book Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life, and how his interpretation of it clarified his perspectives on life and work. We discuss the key tenets in Designing Your Life along with how you can use its many tools and exercises to determine your current position, assess your value, and define your compass. Giorgio goes on to share the thinking behind his foundational beliefs, like why you shouldn’t play the status game, before reflecting on who he believes would benefit most from reading Designing Your Life. To hear all of Giorgio’s fascinating insights and how to incrementally build your model of life, be sure to tune in today! Key Points From This Episode: A quick recap and review of episode 100 with Professor Ken French. (0:02:57) Introducing Giorgio Ugazio, aka Mr. RIP, his website, Retire Your Life, and how you can access his extensive notes on the book Designing Your Life online. (0:05:16) An overview of Designing Your Life, guidance on how to classify problems, and a breakdown of what it means to prototype solutions. (0:08:49) Insight into the tools, exercises, and processes that the book offers: how it helps you determine where you are, assess your value, and define your compass. (0:13:05) How to do the Odyssey Planning exercises. (0:16:22) The four key areas covered in the book, why Giorgio added the categories learning, money, and creativity, and how he incorporates lessons from the book into his life. (0:18:18) Determining your views on life and work, and how the two interact. (0:21:54) The Pomodoro technique: what it is, and how to use it. (0:23:12) Giorgio’s perspective on work: why we do it, the purpose it serves, and the criteria he uses to assess his position. (0:25:11) What you learn when you take money out of the equation, why you should ignore the status game, and the importance of finding ways to enjoy your life. (0:29:46) Giorgio’s view on life, the philosophers that inspire him, and his guidelines for what he thinks a good life should be. (0:36:41) Some of the misalignments between Giorgio’s ideal life and his actual life. (0:42:29) How life and work both drive and complement one another. (0:44:16) Giorgio’s advice on applying lessons from Designing Life and who he thinks will benefit most from reading it. (0:48:51) Our thoughts on the movie Air, some of the wonderful reviews we’ve been getting from listeners, and news about upcoming meetups. (0:51:26) Book From Today’s Episode: Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life — https://amzn.to/3N5Xp57 Links From Today’s Episode: Rational Reminder on iTunes — https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-rational-reminder-podcast/id1426530582. Rational Reminder Website — https://rationalreminder.ca/ Shop Merch — https://shop.rationalreminder.ca/ Join the Community — https://community.rationalreminder.ca/ Follow us on Twitter — https://twitter.com/RationalRemind Follow us on Instagram — @rationalreminder Benjamin on Twitter — https://twitter.com/benjaminwfelix Cameron on Twitter — https://twitter.com/CameronPassmore Giorgio Ugazio on Twiter — https://twitter.com/retireinprogres Giorgio Ugazio — http://retireinprogress.com Giorgio’s Notes on Designing Your Life — mr.rip/dyl Episode 100: Prof. Kenneth French: Expect the Unexpected — https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/100