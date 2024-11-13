#56 Why Emotional Intelligence is the Key to Customer Experience Success
What does it take to truly win over customers in today's fast-paced digital landscape? Join us as Danny Pozo, Cisco's VP of U.S. Commercial Customer Experience, shares his unique perspective on customer experience at Cisco. From the importance of emotional intelligence to the role of AI in CX, this episode dives deep into the strategies that can make or break customer relationships. Are you ready to rethink your approach?Tune in to learn:Why customer experience is about winning a customer, not just a transactionThe importance of emotional intelligence and why it will never be replaced by AIHow to effectively engage with customersWhy you need to build a strong internal culture in order to succeed in customer successHow AI can help predict customer behavior and improve serviceWhy personalization in customer service enhances loyaltyHow taking risks can lead to innovation in customer experience.
#55 Unlocking Customer Success: How BetterUp Uses Data and AI to Transform Workforces
Are we relying too much on technology in customer success? Sarah Parker, the SVP of Customer Success at BetterUp, discusses the balance between automation and human touch in customer relationships. Is it possible to scale customer success without losing the personal connection? Join us as we explore this critical debate in the industry.Tune in to learn:Why data is essential for driving customer success at scale.The importance of AI readiness for organizations today.How understanding customer business context enhances service delivery.Why engagement strategies must focus on the end user experience.Why standardization in processes allows for better automation.How AI can enhance the capabilities of customer success teams.How proactive engagement can prevent churn and improve satisfaction.
#54 How to Turn Customer Experience Into a Revenue Driver
On this episode, Monica Trivedi, VP of Global Client Experience at JLL Technologies, discusses the importance of client experience in driving revenue growth and the strategies she employs to enhance customer success. She emphasizes the need for understanding client ecosystems, managing a global team, and fostering cross-functional relationships. Monica also shares insights on leveraging AI to improve efficiency and the significance of creating moments of delight for clients.Tune in to learn:Why client experience should be a 24/7 focus for leaders.How building relationships with product teams enhances collaboration.How AI can streamline customer support and engagement.The importance of meeting with your CX team.How to foster a customer-centric mindset
#53 How Generac is Taking a Proactive Approach to Customer Experience
On this episode, Amanda Teder, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Generac, discusses the company's evolution from a generator manufacturer to a total energy solutions provider and she highlights the importance of customer experience and how Generac is adapting to changing consumer needs. Amanda and Lauren also dive into the role of AI in customer service, the significance of sustainable energy solutions, and the strategies for gathering customer insights.Tune in to learn:Trends in the energy spaceProactive customer engagement strategiesThe role of AI in customer serviceBalancing marketing and customer experienceStrategies for gathering customer insights and feedbackAdvice for customer experience leaders
#52 Why Understanding the Customer Is The Key to Great Experiences
On this episode, Gina Hardy, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Chamberlain Group, discusses the evolution of customer experience in the digital-first world. She emphasizes the importance of understanding the customer and their needs, using data to anticipate needs, and effectively communicating complex products to consumers. Gina shares her experiences in marketing, including her role in shaping myQ's product journey and successful campaigns with LeBron James and Serena Williams for Tonal. Plus, she highlights the power of storytelling in creating memorable brand experiences.Key Insights:Understanding the customer and their needs is crucial in creating a great customer experience.Data can be used to anticipate customer needs and create personalized experiences.Effectively communicating complex products to consumers is a challenge that requires concise and compelling messaging.Storytelling is a powerful tool in creating memorable brand experiences.Creating a memorable customer experience requires balancing intrigue with informative content and understanding the customer journey.Fostering a culture of innovation and prioritizing the employee experience are key to building a successful brand.Feedback is crucial for growth and should be encouraged and acknowledged in order to create a safe space for ideas.AI can enhance customer care and marketing, but it requires continuous iteration and data-driven decision-making.Opinions and assumptions should be validated through customer research and feedback to ensure that products and marketing efforts meet customer needs.
If your customers aren’t happy, they will let you and the whole world know. Loudly. Ever wonder how companies deliver a consistent experience that meets - and exceeds - their customer’s expectations? On this show, we’ll dive deep into the world of customer experience and share how businesses are navigating high expectations and leveraging emerging technology like AI and GPT to create the next great experience for their customers. Hosted by Lauren Wood and featuring some of the smartest business minds of the day, Experts of Experience is your go-to resource for ideas, innovation, and inspiration to level up your CX.
