Facts vs Feelings with Ryan Detrick & Sonu Varghese

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries and global competition, and understanding its market impact is critical.How do advancements like DeepSeek's AI change the game? What does it mean for the global economy, technology stocks, and U.S.-China relations?In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group & Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, explore the transformative impact of AI, the economic trends shaping 2024, and the importance of diversification in portfolios. They also discuss the implications of AI for productivity, technology sector competition, and global markets.Ryan and Sonu discuss: The emergence of DeepSeek, a cost-effective and open-source AI competitor, and its implications for the AI marketU.S. and Chinese competition in technology innovation and the broader economic significance of AI advancementsThe impact of AI cost reductions on accessibility, productivity, and business adoption across sectorsRecent market trends, including the role of technology stocks, mid-cap performances, and financial sector growthThe broader economic outlook, emphasizing the benefits of AI-driven cost efficiencies for the economy and the importance of maintaining diversified investment strategiesAnd more!Resources:Any questions about the show? Send it to us! We’d love to hear from you! [email protected] Connect with Ryan Detrick: LinkedIn: Ryan DetrickX: Ryan DetrickConnect with Sonu Varghese: LinkedIn: Sonu VargheseX: Sonu Varghese
--------
50:06
Guess Who's Back (Ep. 119)
The investing world is buzzing as markets rally, inflation softens, and a familiar political figure makes headlines.How do these factors shape the current economic picture? What are the implications for portfolios and policies in the months ahead?In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, and Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, discuss the surprising strength of markets, the potential impact of tariffs and a stronger dollar, and the outlook for inflation in 2025. They highlight key data and trends that show resilience and opportunities in the economy despite widespread skepticism.Ryan and Sonu discuss: The recent broad market strength, particularly in small and mid-cap stocks, and the implications of improved market breadthWhy inflation metrics, especially core CPI, show improvement and the role of lagging indicators like shelter costs and motor vehicle insuranceThe influence of tariffs and a strengthening dollar on U.S. manufacturers, earnings, and inflation expectationsResilience in the labor market, including trends in part-time workers and construction jobs, suggesting economic stabilizationPolicy uncertainties, including President Trump’s potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico and their possible effects on global trade and marketsAnd more!Resources:Download the full Market Outlook 2025 here.Any questions about the show? Send it to us! We’d love to hear from you! [email protected] ROMA CollectiblesConnect with Ryan Detrick: LinkedIn: Ryan DetrickX: Ryan DetrickConnect with Sonu Varghese: LinkedIn: Sonu VargheseX: Sonu Varghese
--------
38:21
2025 Outlook (Ep. 118)
How do market strategies evolve amidst economic shifts, policy adjustments, and investor behavior? In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, and Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, share their 2025 outlook. They delve into economic growth, earnings, policy impacts, and the potential paths for stocks and bonds.Ryan and Sonu discuss: Predictions for stocks growing 12-15% and bonds by 4-7%, with a focus on equitiesObservations on U.S. economic resilience driven by consumer balance sheets and productivityPotential risks from interest rates, housing market stagnation, and a strong dollar’s effects on exports and earningsAnticipated Fed rate cuts and inflation trends tied to real estate and wage growthStrategies emphasizing diversified investments, including opportunities in underperforming mid-cap and small-cap sectorsAnd more!Download the full Market Outlook 2025 here.Resources:Any questions about the show? Send it to us! We’d love to hear from you! [email protected] Connect with Ryan Detrick: LinkedIn: Ryan DetrickX: Ryan DetrickConnect with Sonu Varghese: LinkedIn: Sonu VargheseX: Sonu Varghese
--------
53:49
2024: What We Got Right, What We Got Wrong (Ep. 117)
How do market strategists assess their predictions and refine their strategies for the future?In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, and Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, reflect on 2024's market outcomes. They explore what they anticipated correctly, where they misjudged, and how these insights shape their 2025 outlook.They also highlight the key drivers behind market performance, emphasizing transparency and adaptability in strategy.Ryan and Sonu discuss: The impact of a Santa Claus rally that failed to materialize and its implications for short-term market sentimentThe contributions of earnings growth, dividends, and multiple expansion to the S&P 500's 25% total return in 2024Their successful forecast of Federal Reserve rate cuts and their influence on economic stabilityThe underperformance of small and mid-cap stocks despite positive expectations and the need to adapt to market shiftsThe strong performance of U.S. equities over international stocks, driven by relative economic strength and a resilient dollarAnd more!Resources:Any questions about the show? Send it to us! We’d love to hear from you! [email protected] Connect with Ryan Detrick: LinkedIn: Ryan DetrickX: Ryan DetrickConnect with Sonu Varghese: LinkedIn: Sonu VargheseX: Sonu Varghese
--------
42:43
The Thriving Advisor with Dr. Phil Pearlman (Ep. 116)
How can advisors truly thrive in their personal and professional lives? Dr. Phil Pearlman brings a refreshing perspective, blending psychology, health, and financial strategy to empower advisors to achieve peak performance.In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, and Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, sit down with Dr. Phil Pearlman, Founder of the Pearl Institute, to explore actionable strategies for enhancing well-being, overcoming modern challenges, and optimizing decision-making. Dr. Pearlman shares insights on building healthier habits, combating distractions, and fostering meaningful connections in an ever-demanding profession.Dr. Pearlman discusses:How to tackle phone addiction and reclaim time for personal growth and relationshipsSimple steps advisors can take to improve health and performance, including dietary and physical activity tipsStrategies for setting and maintaining achievable goals for long-term successThe importance of focusing on individual progress over external comparisons to combat FOMO and enhance satisfactionInsights on leveraging psychological flexibility to quit bad habits and make more effective decisionsAnd more!Resources:Any questions about the show? Send it to us! We’d love to hear from you! [email protected] Connect with Dr. Phil Pearlman: Email: [email protected] LinkedIn: Philip PearlmanX: @ppearlmanWebsite: Dr. Phil PearlmanWebsite: Pearl InstituteConnect with Ryan Detrick: LinkedIn: Ryan DetrickX: Ryan DetrickConnect with Sonu Varghese: LinkedIn: Sonu VargheseX: Sonu VargheseAbout Our Guest:Phil launched Pearl Institute to help people live healthier, perform better, and make wise decisions. Previously, he spent years serving as an executive in both finance and media. Phil lives with his wife and two boys in Montebello, New York.
About Facts vs Feelings with Ryan Detrick & Sonu Varghese
This podcast takes a deep dive into the market-moving events to cut through the noise and help you identify what really matters. Facts vs Feelings is hosted by Chief Market Strategist, Ryan Detrick and VP, Global Macro Strategist, Sonu Varghese, and is a product of the Carson Investment Research Team.The information included herein is for informational purposes and is intended for use by advisors only, and should not be copied, reproduced, or re-distributed without the consent of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.