Facts vs Feelings with Ryan Detrick & Sonu Varghese

Guess Who's Back (Ep. 119)

The investing world is buzzing as markets rally, inflation softens, and a familiar political figure makes headlines.How do these factors shape the current economic picture? What are the implications for portfolios and policies in the months ahead?In this episode, Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, and Sonu Varghese, VP, Global Macro Strategist at Carson Group, discuss the surprising strength of markets, the potential impact of tariffs and a stronger dollar, and the outlook for inflation in 2025. They highlight key data and trends that show resilience and opportunities in the economy despite widespread skepticism.Ryan and Sonu discuss: The recent broad market strength, particularly in small and mid-cap stocks, and the implications of improved market breadthWhy inflation metrics, especially core CPI, show improvement and the role of lagging indicators like shelter costs and motor vehicle insuranceThe influence of tariffs and a strengthening dollar on U.S. manufacturers, earnings, and inflation expectationsResilience in the labor market, including trends in part-time workers and construction jobs, suggesting economic stabilizationPolicy uncertainties, including President Trump's potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico and their possible effects on global trade and marketsAnd more!