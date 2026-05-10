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Rock radio – Listen to 4,984 Rock radio stations online

undefined WSOU - Seton Hall Pirate Radio 89.5 FM

WSOU - Seton Hall Pirate Radio 89.5 FM

South Orange, Rock
undefined Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3 FM

Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3 FM

Birmingham AL, Rock
undefined KRXQ - 98 Rock

KRXQ - 98 Rock

Sacramento, Rock
undefined BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2

London, Rock, Pop
undefined Radio Shadow Deep Tracks

Radio Shadow Deep Tracks

Denver, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined WDNS FM D93 93.3 FM

WDNS FM D93 93.3 FM

Bowling Green, Rock, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined Hard Rock Nation

Hard Rock Nation

Prince Albert, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined 181.fm - The Eagle

181.fm - The Eagle

Waynesboro, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Z-ROCK 99.9

Z-ROCK 99.9

Indianapolis, Rock, Heavy Metal, Hard Rock
undefined Classic Rock Legends Radio

Classic Rock Legends Radio

Rock, Classic Rock
undefined The Dog at Drake University

The Dog at Drake University

Des Moines IA, Rock, Rap, Talk
undefined WXRV - The River 92.5 FM

WXRV - The River 92.5 FM

Boston, Rock, Pop
undefined 101 WRIF

101 WRIF

Detroit, Rock, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined 181.fm - Lite 80s

181.fm - Lite 80s

Harrisonburg, Rock, Ballads, 80s
undefined Magic 60s

Magic 60s

Fort Lauderdale, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, 60s
undefined KSHE 95 94.7 FM

KSHE 95 94.7 FM

St. Louis, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock
undefined Action60s

Action60s

Los Angeles, Rock, Punk, Alternative
undefined Music City Roadhouse

Music City Roadhouse

Nashville, Rock, Blues
undefined WJRB 95.1 FM

WJRB 95.1 FM

Young Harris GA, Rock, Ballads
undefined WFMU - 91.1 FM

WFMU - 91.1 FM

East Orange, Rock, Alternative, Pop
undefined Classic Rock Florida HD

Classic Rock Florida HD

Coconut Creek, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Big Hair Radio

Big Hair Radio

Whiteville, Rock, 80s, Heavy Metal
undefined 70's Rock - HitsRadio

70's Rock - HitsRadio

Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Handcrafted Radio

Handcrafted Radio

Lansing MI, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Radio X London

Radio X London

London, Rock, Alternative, Pop, Indie
undefined Classic Metal Radio

Classic Metal Radio

Putnam, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined Exclusively Pink Floyd

Exclusively Pink Floyd

Dubai, Rock
undefined WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

Philadelphia, Rock
undefined Classic Rock Hard Radio

Classic Rock Hard Radio

Whiteville, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Rock FM

Rock FM

Madrid, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Exclusively Steely Dan

Exclusively Steely Dan

Dubai, Rock, 70s
undefined MIX ROCK METAL RADIO

MIX ROCK METAL RADIO

Toronto, Rock, Heavy Metal, Alternative, Hard Rock
undefined SomaFM - Indie Pop Rocks!

SomaFM - Indie Pop Rocks!

San Francisco, Rock, Alternative, Pop
undefined Alternative Rock | Best of Rock.FM

Alternative Rock | Best of Rock.FM

Rock, Punk, Alternative, Indie
undefined Classic Rock Voyage

Classic Rock Voyage

São Paulo, Rock, 70s, 80s
undefined RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten

RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten

Luxembourg, Rock, Hits, Pop
undefined The Eagle 100.9 FM

The Eagle 100.9 FM

Okotoks, Rock, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined QCindie.com

QCindie.com

Reghin, Rock, Alternative, Indie
undefined WPXC - PIXY 103 Cape Cod's Rock

WPXC - PIXY 103 Cape Cod's Rock

Hyannis, Rock
undefined 181.fm - Yacht Rock

181.fm - Yacht Rock

Waynesboro, Rock, Country
undefined KVKVI - Flashback Favorites

KVKVI - Flashback Favorites

Columbus OH, Rock, Oldies, Hits, Soul
undefined OUI FM Classic Rock

OUI FM Classic Rock

Paris, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined WMRQ-FM - Radio 104.1 FM

WMRQ-FM - Radio 104.1 FM

Rock
undefined Fip : Rock

Fip : Rock

Paris, Rock, Pop
undefined RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection

RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection

Kassel, Rock, Hard Rock
undefined Nova FM

Nova FM

Copenhagen, Rock, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.

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