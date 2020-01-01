Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,403 Stations with Genre Rock

Today's Hits - Hitsradio
Orlando, USA / Pop, Rock
Planet Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
BBC Radio 2
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE
Ismaning, Germany / Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
RADIO BOB!
Kassel, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Rock
181.fm - The Office
Waynesboro, USA / Pop, Rock
RTL2
Paris, France / Pop, Ballads, Rock
1.FM - Classic Rock Replay
Zug, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
DR P4 København
Copenhagen, Denmark / Pop, Rock
Blues Radio
Athens, Greece / Blues, Rock, Hits
Classic 21
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Rock
1.FM - Alternative Rock X Hits
Zug, Switzerland / Alternative, Rock
Absolute Radio
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
Absolute Radio Classic Rock
Londerzeel, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
181.fm - Lite 80s
Harrisonburg, USA / 80s, Rock, Ballads
Classic Metal Radio
Putnam, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
CADENA 100
Madrid, Spain / Pop, Rock, Hits
Nova FM
Copenhagen, Denmark / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
Smooth Radio London
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock
Kassel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Punk, Rock
2000 FM - Hard Rock
Bothell WA, USA / Hard Rock, Rock
Radio X London
London, United Kingdom / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
RFM
Lisbon, Portugal / Hits, Pop, Rock
Arrow Classic Rock NL
Utrecht, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock
181.fm - The Buzz
Waynesboro, USA / Alternative, Rock
70's Rock - HitsRadio
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Absolute Radio 80s
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
Adult Hits - HitsRadio
USA / Hits, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Hard Rock Heaven
Medellín, Colombia / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
KTWV - The Wave 94.7 FM
Los Angeles, USA / Hits, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
KISS FM España
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock
STAR FM Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Rock
Antenne Steiermark
Graz, Austria / Pop, Rock, Electro
181.fm - Rock 181
Harrisonburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Life Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop, Rock, Electro
Nashe Radio - Наше Радио
Russia / Rock
delta radio GRUNGE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Radio 32
Solothurn, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
Rock'n Blues
Hamburg, Germany / Blues, Rock
2MMM - Triple M Sydney 104.9 FM
Sydney, Australia / Rock
UFM 100.3 FM
Toa Payoh New Town, Singapore / Hits, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
538 NL
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Pop, Rock
Gold
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
Virgin Radio Officiel
Paris, France / Pop, Rock
Radio Bamberg
Bamberg, Germany / Pop, Rock
Indie Pop Rocks!
San Francisco, USA / Alternative, Pop, Rock
ChaotenFM
Wülfrath, Germany / Pop, 80s, Rock
Radio38
Braunschweig, Germany / Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Best of Rock
Kassel, Germany / Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.