About KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM

About KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM

About KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM

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Welcome to KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM, Seattle's premier sports radio station and the ultimate hub for sports enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest. Broadcasting live from Seattle, Washington, KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle is the go-to source for comprehensive sports coverage, expert analysis, and engaging sports talk.



As an affiliate of ESPN Radio, KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle leverages a powerful network to deliver a range of sports programming that includes professional analysis, live game broadcasts, and in-depth discussions on all aspects of sports, particularly those that resonate with the Seattle sports scene.



The station is a sports fan's dream, offering extensive coverage of local teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Sounders FC, ensuring fans have the latest news and commentary on their favorite squads. KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle also provides national sports coverage, giving listeners a broad view of the sports world.



Listeners can tune into a variety of shows such as 'Brock and Salk,' 'Bob, Dave and Moore,' and 'The John Clayton Show,' where sports topics are dissected with knowledge and wit. These shows and others on the station feature interviews with athletes and coaches, providing insider perspectives that are invaluable to sports followers.



The station's audience comprises die-hard sports fans and casual listeners alike, all of whom share a passion for sports and an appreciation for informed, entertaining commentary. KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle is known for bringing sports talk to life, capturing the excitement and drama of Seattle's sports scene.



While the station is focused on sports content, it also recognizes the role that sports play in the larger community conversation, including their intersection with cultural and societal issues, though it does not typically feature music or religious programming.



For those seeking dynamic sports talk and comprehensive coverage of both the local and national sports landscapes, KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM is the station to listen to. Whether through the AM frequency, online streaming, or via the ESPN app, KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle connects listeners with the pulse of Seattle sports all day, every day.







